Test Cricket’s Top 10 Highest Individual Scores

Some moments in Test cricket stand out when one batter took full control of the match. These long efforts stay in memory because of the runs, the time spent at the crease, and the skill shown. This list brings together the ten highest individual scores in Test history, with players whose names still hold great weight in the game.

David Warner

Australian batter David Warner struck 335 runs against Pakistan on 29 November 2019 in Adelaide. Warner had not been in great touch before this match, but this innings changed everything. Across 418 balls, he reached 335 runs and hit 39 fours along with one six. Australia finished their first innings with 589 runs for three wickets and won the match by an innings and 48 runs.

Wally Hammond

Wally Hammond scored 336 runs for England against New Zealand on 31 March 1933 in Auckland. Hammond, who batted right-handed, stayed unbeaten and struck 34 fours and 10 sixes during his innings. England reached a score of 548 for seven while New Zealand had managed 158 runs in their first innings. Even though England dominated, the match ended without a winner.

Hanif Mohammad

Hanif Mohammad showed great determination during his long innings of 337 runs against West Indies on 17 January 1958 in Bridgetown. Pakistan faced a tough challenge as they had to follow on after being behind by 473 runs in the first innings. Hanif opened the batting and spent hours at the crease, eventually scoring 337 runs with 24 boundaries. Pakistan reached 657 for eight in the second innings and the game finished as a draw.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Sanath Jayasuriya scored 340 runs for Sri Lanka against India on 2 August 1997 in Colombo. In reply to India’s first innings score of 537 runs, Sri Lanka built a massive total of 952 runs for six wickets, which remains the country's highest total in Test cricket. Jayasuriya faced 578 balls and smashed 36 fours and two sixes. The match did not move further as both teams could not start their second innings.

Leonard Hutton

Leonard Hutton scored 364 runs for England against Australia at the Oval on 20 August 1938. Hutton’s innings lasted 847 deliveries, during which he struck 35 boundaries. England declared after posting 903 runs for seven wickets, which became one of the largest totals in Test cricket. The match ended in a win for England by an innings and 579 runs.

Garry Sobers

Garry Sobers achieved 365 runs for West Indies against Pakistan on 26 February 1958 in Kingston. West Indies answered Pakistan’s first innings score of 328 runs by reaching 790 runs for three wickets. Sobers was the leading scorer and hit 38 boundaries, while Conrad Hunte also made a double century. West Indies won the match by an innings and 174 runs.

Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene delivered a powerful batting display on 27 July 2006 when Sri Lanka played against South Africa in Colombo. Sri Lanka bowled out the visitors for 169 runs and then built a strong total of 756 runs for five wickets. Jayawardene played the key role with 374 runs off 572 balls, hitting 43 fours and one six. His teammate Kumar Sangakkara added a double century, and Sri Lanka secured victory by an innings and 153 runs.

Brian Lara

Brian Lara reached 375 runs for West Indies against England on 16 April 1994 in St Johns. West Indies declared at 593 for five wickets, with Lara being the top scorer after facing 538 balls and striking 45 boundaries. This long effort helped the West Indies control the game, though it eventually ended in a draw.

Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden struck 380 runs for Australia against Zimbabwe on 9 October 2003 in Perth. Australia posted 735 runs for six wickets after batting first. Hayden faced 437 balls and smashed 38 boundaries along with 11 sixes. The Australian team went on to win the match by an innings and 175 runs.

Brian Lara

Brian Lara scored 400 runs for West Indies against England on 10 April 2004 in St Johns. Lara became the first player to reach 400 runs in Test cricket, facing 582 balls and hitting 43 boundaries and four sixes. West Indies declared at 751 runs for five wickets after Lara’s historic achievement. Despite the huge score, the match ended in a draw as England’s second innings resistance kept the game level. Lara’s performance stayed in the memories of cricket fans, as his perfect timing and strong shot selection against a tough England bowling lineup created one of the finest innings in Test cricket.

Conclusion

These high scores in Test cricket show strong focus and great batting. Each player reached big numbers and helped their teams build large totals. Some matches ended without a winner, but these innings still hold great respect. Cricket fans and players continue to remember these records as some of the best moments in the sport.