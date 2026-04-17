Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim, born on 9 May 1987, is a Bangladeshi cricketer and former captain of the national team. He plays as a right-handed middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper. Mushfiqur started his international career in 2005 against England at 18 years and 17 days old. In his first Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, he appeared as a specialist batsman. This made him the second-youngest player after Sachin Tendulkar to play Test cricket at Lord’s.
Since then, Mushfiqur has become a key player for Bangladesh. He scored important runs and performed well as a wicket-keeper, especially supporting the team’s spin bowlers. In 2010, Mushfiqur gained attention by scoring the fastest Test century for Bangladesh in a match against India.
He has scored over 11,000 international runs and has more than 400 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. His batting is versatile and former coach Jamie Siddons said he could bat anywhere from the first to the sixth position. Mushfiqur is one of the few wicket-keepers to score over 1,000 runs in every format: Test, ODI, and T20I.
Mushfiqur holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket for Bangladesh. He is the only wicket-keeper in Test history to have two double-centuries and the first Bangladeshi batsman with three double-centuries in Tests. He is also the only Bangladeshi player to reach 150 international match wins.
In December 2023, Mushfiqur became the second cricketer in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field after he touched the ball with his gloves during a match against New Zealand. This rare event attracted attention. His career has been built on steady performances and strong contributions to Bangladesh cricket.
- Played in 2011 World Cup but had poor personal performance; Bangladesh exited at group stage.
- Scored second ODI century against Zimbabwe in August 2011.
- Named Bangladesh captain in September 2011, taking over from Shakib Al Hasan.
- Led Bangladesh in series against West Indies and Pakistan; team lost ODI series but showed some fight.
- In 2012 Asia Cup, led Bangladesh to final for first time, losing to Pakistan.
- Renewed A+ central contract in 2012.
- Scored Bangladesh’s first Test double century in March 2013.
- Briefly resigned as captain in May 2013 but reversed decision by July.
- Lost some matches and missed games due to finger injury in 2014.
- Bangladesh qualified for Super 10s in 2014 ICC World T20 but lost all Super 10 games.
- Scored third Test century in West Indies tour in 2014.
- In November 2014, Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in Tests and ODIs; Mushfiqur earned man of the series in ODIs.
- Helped Bangladesh reach World Cup quarterfinals in 2015 with key partnership against England.
2017-2018
- Suffered a head injury in January 2017 during Test against New Zealand but recovered quickly.
- Became first Bangladeshi wicket-keeper to reach 100 dismissals in March 2017.
- Scored first international century against South Africa in October 2017.
- Selected as wicket-keeper in Test XI of 2017 by ESPNcricinfo.
2018-2019
- Scored 219 against Zimbabwe in November 2018, becoming first wicket-keeper batsman with two Test double centuries.
- Became second Bangladeshi to score 4,000 Test runs.
- Named in Bangladesh squad for 2019 World Cup.
- Scored 80 runs in opening World Cup match against South Africa, helping Bangladesh win.
- Played 350th international match in World Cup game versus New Zealand.
- Scored first World Cup century (102) against Australia, setting record for Bangladesh's highest ODI total.
2020-2021
- Scored unbeaten 203 against Zimbabwe in February 2020, first Bangladeshi with three Test double hundreds.
- Played in Bangladesh’s first international series after COVID-19 break in late 2020.
2021-2022
- Scored 125 in second ODI against Sri Lanka in May 2021, helping Bangladesh win their first series against Sri Lanka.
- Became first Bangladeshi player to win 150 international matches.
- Named man of the series and highest run-scorer (237 runs) in the series.
- Included in squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
2023-2024
- Scored fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi in March 2023, reaching 7,000 ODI runs.
- Dismissed for obstructing the field during December 2023 Test vs New Zealand, a rare event in cricket history.
2024-2025
- Named in Bangladesh squad for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in January 2025.
- Announced retirement from ODI cricket on 5 March 2025.
Leagues Participation
Mushfiqur Rahim has participated in several prominent cricket leagues throughout his career. He has played in Bangladesh’s domestic competitions like the National Cricket League and the Bangladesh Cricket League. Mushfiqur also took part in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which are popular Twenty20 tournaments attracting top talent. Additionally, he has experience in the Afghanistan Premier League, highlighting his involvement in regional T20 leagues beyond Bangladesh.
National Cricket League
Mushfiqur Rahim has been a key player in the National Cricket League, representing Rajshahi Division. He scored 114 runs in a one-day match in December 2010, despite his team losing by 8 runs. Over the years, he has amassed more than 6,500 first-class runs with twelve half-centuries and thirty-four centuries.
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Year
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Team
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Notes
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2010
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Rajshahi Division
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Scored 114 runs in a one-day match
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Various
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Rajshahi Division
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Over 6,500 first-class runs, 34 centuries
Bangladesh Cricket League
In a match against Central Zone, Mushfiqur Rahim took his first first-class wicket by dismissing Nurul Hasan of North Zone. He bowled 10 overs, conceding 23 runs and finishing with figures of 1–23. Mushfiqur's contribution as a part-time bowler added value to his role as a batsman and wicketkeeper.
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Year
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Team
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Notes
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Various
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South Zone
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Took first first-class wicket (1–23)
Bangladesh Premier League
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started in 2012 as a six-team Twenty20 tournament organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Mushfiqur Rahim was the icon player for Duronto Rajshahi in the inaugural season, scoring 234 runs in 11 matches and leading the team to the semi-finals. Over the years, he played for several teams and often finished among the top run-scorers, including leading the Sylhet Royals in 2012-13 with 440 runs and being a key player for Khulna Tigers in 2019-20 with 491 runs. In January 2023, Mushfiqur became the first player to reach 100 matches in the BPL.
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Year
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Team
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Notes
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2012
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Duronto Rajshahi
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Icon player, 234 runs in 11 matches, semi-finalist
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2012-13
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Sylhet Royals
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Leading run-scorer with 440 runs in 13 matches
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2016-17
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Barisal Bulls
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One of the top scorers, 341 runs in 12 matches
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2018-19
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Chittagong Vikings
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Leading run-scorer for team with 426 runs in 13 matches
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2019-20
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Khulna Tigers
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Second highest run-scorer, 491 runs in 14 matches, career-best 98
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2022-23
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Sylhet Strikers
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Played 100th BPL match
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2024
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Fortune Barishal
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Named in squad
Afghanistan Premier League
In September 2018, Mushfiqur Rahim was included in the Nangarhar squad for the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League. This was the first edition of the tournament, featuring top players from around the world. Mushfiqur’s participation highlighted his international presence beyond Bangladesh domestic leagues.
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Year
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Team
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Notes
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2018
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Nangarhar
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Participated in the first edition of the league
Bangabandhu T20 Cup
Mushfiqur Rahim played for Beximco Dhaka in the 2020-21 Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The tournament brought together top domestic players competing in a fast-paced T20 format.
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Year
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Team
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Notes
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2020-21
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Beximco Dhaka
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Participated in the tournament
Domestic career
Mushfiqur Rahim’s domestic career spans multiple formats and teams. He made his first-class debut in January 2005, playing for BCB XI against the Zimbabweans, and has continued playing at this level as recently as April 2025. In List A cricket, his career began in March 2005 with Bangladesh A, and he remains active in the format, with his latest match in April 2025. His T20 debut came in November 2006, and he has played various matches up to early 2025.
Domestically, Mushfiqur represents Rajshahi Division. In T20 cricket, he has scored runs for several teams, including Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Duronto Rajshahi, Sylhet Royals, Chittagong Vikings, Karachi Kings, Barishal Bulls, Rajshahi Kings, Nangarhar Leopards, Khulna Tigers, and Beximco Dhaka.
Records and achievements
Mushfiqur Rahim holds a prominent place in Bangladesh cricket history through several groundbreaking achievements and records. Known for his resilience and skill, he has repeatedly set new standards for Bangladeshi batsmen, especially as a wicketkeeper-batsman.
- First Bangladeshi to score a Test double century, achieving 219 in November 2018 against Zimbabwe, which remains the highest individual Test score by a Bangladesh batsman.
- First wicketkeeper worldwide to score two Test double centuries (2018 and 2020).
- Scored three Test double hundreds, including an unbeaten 203 in February 2020 against Zimbabwe.
- Most Test runs for Bangladesh.
- Second Bangladeshi to pass 4,000 Test runs.
- First Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 Test runs.
- First Bangladeshi to reach 6,000 Test runs.
- Selected in ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2021.
- Has scored 11 centuries in Test matches and 9 centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs).
Personal life
Mushfiqur Rahim’s personal life shows how he balances cricket and family. Born in Bogura, Bangladesh, he keeps a steady family life while building his career in cricket. His life outside the field has also drawn some public attention, both good and bad.
Family
Mushfiqur Rahim was born on May 9, 1987, in Bogura. His parents are Mahbub Habib and Rahima Khatun. He finished secondary school at Bogura Zilla School and earned a master’s degree in history from Jahangirnagar University in 2012. He married Jannatul Kifayet Mondi in 2014, who is related by marriage to fellow cricketer Mahmudullah. Their son Mayan was born in 2018.
Finance
By 2025, Mushfiqur Rahim’s net worth is about $4 million.
Scandals
During the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim had a conflict with teammate Nasum Ahmed after both tried to catch the same ball. He showed anger and threatened to hit Nasum. The incident was caught on video and spread on social media. Mushfiqur apologized later, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board fined him 25% of his match fees and gave him a demerit point.
Fans
Mushfiqur Rahim has around 1.9 million followers on Instagram.