Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim

Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim

wicket keeper

Full name:Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Bangladesh

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches86256102135350257
Innings000300
Overs00015.000
Balls------
Maidens000100
Runs0005100
Wickets000100
Avg0005100
SR0009000
Eco0003.400
BB000100
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches86256102135350257
Innings15923993237328239
Not outs143916255355
Runs5553740615008218108965381
Balls Faced1157693011304004255
Avg38.2937.0319.4838.7639.6229.24
SR47.9679.62115.0300126.46
Fours66158412600461
Fifties26466406931
Sixies33953700150
Highest2191447221914598
Hundreds109016140

Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Schedule & Results

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

221

NZ

NZ

247

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

BAN

BAN

199

NZ

NZ

198

ResultBangladesh vs New Zealand

Bangladesh vs New Zealand

ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand

Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong

BAN

BAN

265

NZ

NZ

210

Mushfiqur Rahim News

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For those who want to learn more about cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how he sets personal records and what motivates him to take the field every time.

Mushfiqur Rahim Creates History in Pakistan Test Clash

Mushfiqur Rahim Creates History in Pakistan Test Clash

Mushfiqur Rahim has once again dominated Pakistan in the second test. Scoring yet another century, he even broke a record which was held by Mominul Haque. Now, Rahim holds the record of most Test centuries scored by a Bangladeshi player.

Mushfiqur Rahim07:22 PM, 19 November, 2025

Mushfiqur Rahim Creates History by Getting His Name Added to This Elite List

Mushfiqur Rahim05:55 PM, 18 November, 2025

AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Mahmudul and Shanto shine as Bangladesh dominate first day

Mushfiqur Rahim04:48 PM, 18 November, 2025

Bangladesh vs Ireland Preview | Second Test in Dhaka promises red-ball drama

Mushfiqur Rahim07:37 PM, 23 June, 2025

Mushfiqur Rahim continues love affair against Sri Lanka with another century

International career

Mushfiqur Rahim, born on 9 May 1987, is a Bangladeshi cricketer and former captain of the national team. He plays as a right-handed middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper. Mushfiqur started his international career in 2005 against England at 18 years and 17 days old. In his first Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, he appeared as a specialist batsman. This made him the second-youngest player after Sachin Tendulkar to play Test cricket at Lord’s.

Since then, Mushfiqur has become a key player for Bangladesh. He scored important runs and performed well as a wicket-keeper, especially supporting the team’s spin bowlers. In 2010, Mushfiqur gained attention by scoring the fastest Test century for Bangladesh in a match against India.

He has scored over 11,000 international runs and has more than 400 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. His batting is versatile and former coach Jamie Siddons said he could bat anywhere from the first to the sixth position. Mushfiqur is one of the few wicket-keepers to score over 1,000 runs in every format: Test, ODI, and T20I.

Mushfiqur holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket for Bangladesh. He is the only wicket-keeper in Test history to have two double-centuries and the first Bangladeshi batsman with three double-centuries in Tests. He is also the only Bangladeshi player to reach 150 international match wins.

In December 2023, Mushfiqur became the second cricketer in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field after he touched the ball with his gloves during a match against New Zealand. This rare event attracted attention. His career has been built on steady performances and strong contributions to Bangladesh cricket.

Before 2005

  • Played for Bangladesh Under-19s from 2004 to 2006.
  • Participated in 3 Youth Tests and 18 Youth ODIs, batting averages 31.75 and 36.00 respectively.
  • Captained Bangladesh in the 2006 U-19 World Cup, leading the team to the quarterfinals.

2005-2006

  • Made Test debut at Lord’s against England in May 2005, scoring 19 runs in the first innings.
  • Played as specialist batsman in the first Test, after strong warm-up performances.
  • Suffered ankle injury and missed rest of the England tour.
  • Joined Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe tour and scored maiden ODI half-century in 2006.

2007-2008

  • Became first-choice wicket-keeper for the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.
  • Recalled for second Test against Sri Lanka in July 2007, scored part of record sixth-wicket partnership.
  • Awarded one-year central contract by Bangladesh Cricket Board in December 2007.

2008-2010

  • Experienced poor run of form after 2007 World Cup, lost place in ODI squad for some series.
  • Returned to squad for tri-series and 2008 Asia Cup.
  • Renewed contract as Bangladesh’s first-choice wicket-keeper in 2009.
  • Named vice-captain in 2009 for Zimbabwe tour; scored 98 runs in final ODI.
  • Scored fastest Test century for Bangladesh in January 2010.
  • Second highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in 2010 England tour despite team losses.
  • Awarded top-level central contract in November 2010.
  • Lost vice-captaincy to Tamim Iqbal in December 2010.

2011-2012

  • Played in 2011 World Cup but had poor personal performance; Bangladesh exited at group stage.
  • Scored second ODI century against Zimbabwe in August 2011.
  • Named Bangladesh captain in September 2011, taking over from Shakib Al Hasan.
  • Led Bangladesh in series against West Indies and Pakistan; team lost ODI series but showed some fight.
  • In 2012 Asia Cup, led Bangladesh to final for first time, losing to Pakistan.
  • Renewed A+ central contract in 2012.
  • Scored Bangladesh’s first Test double century in March 2013.
  • Briefly resigned as captain in May 2013 but reversed decision by July.
  • Lost some matches and missed games due to finger injury in 2014.
  • Bangladesh qualified for Super 10s in 2014 ICC World T20 but lost all Super 10 games.
  • Scored third Test century in West Indies tour in 2014.
  • In November 2014, Bangladesh whitewashed Zimbabwe in Tests and ODIs; Mushfiqur earned man of the series in ODIs.
  • Helped Bangladesh reach World Cup quarterfinals in 2015 with key partnership against England.

    • 2017-2018

    • Suffered a head injury in January 2017 during Test against New Zealand but recovered quickly.
    • Became first Bangladeshi wicket-keeper to reach 100 dismissals in March 2017.
    • Scored first international century against South Africa in October 2017.
    • Selected as wicket-keeper in Test XI of 2017 by ESPNcricinfo.

    2018-2019

    • Scored 219 against Zimbabwe in November 2018, becoming first wicket-keeper batsman with two Test double centuries.
    • Became second Bangladeshi to score 4,000 Test runs.
    • Named in Bangladesh squad for 2019 World Cup.
    • Scored 80 runs in opening World Cup match against South Africa, helping Bangladesh win.
    • Played 350th international match in World Cup game versus New Zealand.
    • Scored first World Cup century (102) against Australia, setting record for Bangladesh's highest ODI total.

    2020-2021

    • Scored unbeaten 203 against Zimbabwe in February 2020, first Bangladeshi with three Test double hundreds.
    • Played in Bangladesh’s first international series after COVID-19 break in late 2020.

    2021-2022

    • Scored 125 in second ODI against Sri Lanka in May 2021, helping Bangladesh win their first series against Sri Lanka.
    • Became first Bangladeshi player to win 150 international matches.
    • Named man of the series and highest run-scorer (237 runs) in the series.
    • Included in squad for 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

    2023-2024

    • Scored fastest ODI century by a Bangladeshi in March 2023, reaching 7,000 ODI runs.
    • Dismissed for obstructing the field during December 2023 Test vs New Zealand, a rare event in cricket history.

    2024-2025

    • Named in Bangladesh squad for 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in January 2025.
    • Announced retirement from ODI cricket on 5 March 2025.

    Leagues Participation

    Mushfiqur Rahim has participated in several prominent cricket leagues throughout his career. He has played in Bangladesh’s domestic competitions like the National Cricket League and the Bangladesh Cricket League. Mushfiqur also took part in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which are popular Twenty20 tournaments attracting top talent. Additionally, he has experience in the Afghanistan Premier League, highlighting his involvement in regional T20 leagues beyond Bangladesh.

    National Cricket League

    Mushfiqur Rahim has been a key player in the National Cricket League, representing Rajshahi Division. He scored 114 runs in a one-day match in December 2010, despite his team losing by 8 runs. Over the years, he has amassed more than 6,500 first-class runs with twelve half-centuries and thirty-four centuries.

    Year

    Team

    Notes

    2010

    Rajshahi Division

    Scored 114 runs in a one-day match

    Various

    Rajshahi Division

    Over 6,500 first-class runs, 34 centuries

    Bangladesh Cricket League

    In a match against Central Zone, Mushfiqur Rahim took his first first-class wicket by dismissing Nurul Hasan of North Zone. He bowled 10 overs, conceding 23 runs and finishing with figures of 1–23. Mushfiqur's contribution as a part-time bowler added value to his role as a batsman and wicketkeeper.

    Year

    Team

    Notes

    Various

    South Zone

    Took first first-class wicket (1–23)

    Bangladesh Premier League

    The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) started in 2012 as a six-team Twenty20 tournament organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Mushfiqur Rahim was the icon player for Duronto Rajshahi in the inaugural season, scoring 234 runs in 11 matches and leading the team to the semi-finals. Over the years, he played for several teams and often finished among the top run-scorers, including leading the Sylhet Royals in 2012-13 with 440 runs and being a key player for Khulna Tigers in 2019-20 with 491 runs. In January 2023, Mushfiqur became the first player to reach 100 matches in the BPL.

    Year

    Team

    Notes

    2012

    Duronto Rajshahi

    Icon player, 234 runs in 11 matches, semi-finalist

    2012-13

    Sylhet Royals

    Leading run-scorer with 440 runs in 13 matches

    2016-17

    Barisal Bulls

    One of the top scorers, 341 runs in 12 matches

    2018-19

    Chittagong Vikings

    Leading run-scorer for team with 426 runs in 13 matches

    2019-20

    Khulna Tigers

    Second highest run-scorer, 491 runs in 14 matches, career-best 98

    2022-23

    Sylhet Strikers

    Played 100th BPL match

    2024

    Fortune Barishal

    Named in squad

    Afghanistan Premier League

    In September 2018, Mushfiqur Rahim was included in the Nangarhar squad for the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League. This was the first edition of the tournament, featuring top players from around the world. Mushfiqur’s participation highlighted his international presence beyond Bangladesh domestic leagues.

    Year

    Team

    Notes

    2018

    Nangarhar

    Participated in the first edition of the league

    Bangabandhu T20 Cup

    Mushfiqur Rahim played for Beximco Dhaka in the 2020-21 Bangabandhu T20 Cup. The tournament brought together top domestic players competing in a fast-paced T20 format.

    Year

    Team

    Notes

    2020-21

    Beximco Dhaka

    Participated in the tournament

    Domestic career

    Mushfiqur Rahim’s domestic career spans multiple formats and teams. He made his first-class debut in January 2005, playing for BCB XI against the Zimbabweans, and has continued playing at this level as recently as April 2025. In List A cricket, his career began in March 2005 with Bangladesh A, and he remains active in the format, with his latest match in April 2025. His T20 debut came in November 2006, and he has played various matches up to early 2025.

    Domestically, Mushfiqur represents Rajshahi Division. In T20 cricket, he has scored runs for several teams, including Bangladesh, Bangladesh A, Duronto Rajshahi, Sylhet Royals, Chittagong Vikings, Karachi Kings, Barishal Bulls, Rajshahi Kings, Nangarhar Leopards, Khulna Tigers, and Beximco Dhaka.

    Records and achievements

    Mushfiqur Rahim holds a prominent place in Bangladesh cricket history through several groundbreaking achievements and records. Known for his resilience and skill, he has repeatedly set new standards for Bangladeshi batsmen, especially as a wicketkeeper-batsman.

    • First Bangladeshi to score a Test double century, achieving 219 in November 2018 against Zimbabwe, which remains the highest individual Test score by a Bangladesh batsman.
    • First wicketkeeper worldwide to score two Test double centuries (2018 and 2020).
    • Scored three Test double hundreds, including an unbeaten 203 in February 2020 against Zimbabwe.
    • Most Test runs for Bangladesh.
    • Second Bangladeshi to pass 4,000 Test runs.
    • First Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 Test runs.
    • First Bangladeshi to reach 6,000 Test runs.
    • Selected in ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year in 2021.
    • Has scored 11 centuries in Test matches and 9 centuries in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

    Personal life

    Mushfiqur Rahim’s personal life shows how he balances cricket and family. Born in Bogura, Bangladesh, he keeps a steady family life while building his career in cricket. His life outside the field has also drawn some public attention, both good and bad.

    Family

    Mushfiqur Rahim was born on May 9, 1987, in Bogura. His parents are Mahbub Habib and Rahima Khatun. He finished secondary school at Bogura Zilla School and earned a master’s degree in history from Jahangirnagar University in 2012. He married Jannatul Kifayet Mondi in 2014, who is related by marriage to fellow cricketer Mahmudullah. Their son Mayan was born in 2018.

    Finance

    By 2025, Mushfiqur Rahim’s net worth is about $4 million.

    Scandals

    During the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim had a conflict with teammate Nasum Ahmed after both tried to catch the same ball. He showed anger and threatened to hit Nasum. The incident was caught on video and spread on social media. Mushfiqur apologized later, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board fined him 25% of his match fees and gave him a demerit point.

    Fans

    Mushfiqur Rahim has around 1.9 million followers on Instagram.

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