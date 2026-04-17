Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim

Mushfiqur Rahim News View all For those who want to learn more about cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim, we have compiled all the latest news about him: how he sets personal records and what motivates him to take the field every time. Mushfiqur Rahim Creates History in Pakistan Test Clash Mushfiqur Rahim has once again dominated Pakistan in the second test. Scoring yet another century, he even broke a record which was held by Mominul Haque. Now, Rahim holds the record of most Test centuries scored by a Bangladeshi player. Mushfiqur Rahim Mushfiqur Rahim Creates History by Getting His Name Added to This Elite List Mushfiqur Rahim AI Simulation, BAN vs IRE | Mahmudul and Shanto shine as Bangladesh dominate first day Mushfiqur Rahim Bangladesh vs Ireland Preview | Second Test in Dhaka promises red-ball drama Mushfiqur Rahim Mushfiqur Rahim continues love affair against Sri Lanka with another century

International career

Mushfiqur Rahim, born on 9 May 1987, is a Bangladeshi cricketer and former captain of the national team. He plays as a right-handed middle-order batsman and wicket-keeper. Mushfiqur started his international career in 2005 against England at 18 years and 17 days old. In his first Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground, he appeared as a specialist batsman. This made him the second-youngest player after Sachin Tendulkar to play Test cricket at Lord’s.

Since then, Mushfiqur has become a key player for Bangladesh. He scored important runs and performed well as a wicket-keeper, especially supporting the team’s spin bowlers. In 2010, Mushfiqur gained attention by scoring the fastest Test century for Bangladesh in a match against India.

He has scored over 11,000 international runs and has more than 400 dismissals as a wicket-keeper. His batting is versatile and former coach Jamie Siddons said he could bat anywhere from the first to the sixth position. Mushfiqur is one of the few wicket-keepers to score over 1,000 runs in every format: Test, ODI, and T20I.

Mushfiqur holds the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket for Bangladesh. He is the only wicket-keeper in Test history to have two double-centuries and the first Bangladeshi batsman with three double-centuries in Tests. He is also the only Bangladeshi player to reach 150 international match wins.

In December 2023, Mushfiqur became the second cricketer in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field after he touched the ball with his gloves during a match against New Zealand. This rare event attracted attention. His career has been built on steady performances and strong contributions to Bangladesh cricket.

Before 2005

Played for Bangladesh Under-19s from 2004 to 2006.

Participated in 3 Youth Tests and 18 Youth ODIs, batting averages 31.75 and 36.00 respectively.

Captained Bangladesh in the 2006 U-19 World Cup, leading the team to the quarterfinals.

2005-2006

Made Test debut at Lord’s against England in May 2005, scoring 19 runs in the first innings.

Played as specialist batsman in the first Test, after strong warm-up performances.

Suffered ankle injury and missed rest of the England tour.

Joined Bangladesh squad for Zimbabwe tour and scored maiden ODI half-century in 2006.

2007-2008

Became first-choice wicket-keeper for the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

Recalled for second Test against Sri Lanka in July 2007, scored part of record sixth-wicket partnership.

Awarded one-year central contract by Bangladesh Cricket Board in December 2007.

2008-2010

Experienced poor run of form after 2007 World Cup, lost place in ODI squad for some series.

Returned to squad for tri-series and 2008 Asia Cup.

Renewed contract as Bangladesh’s first-choice wicket-keeper in 2009.

Named vice-captain in 2009 for Zimbabwe tour; scored 98 runs in final ODI.

Scored fastest Test century for Bangladesh in January 2010.

Second highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in 2010 England tour despite team losses.

Awarded top-level central contract in November 2010.

Lost vice-captaincy to Tamim Iqbal in December 2010.

2011-2012