Wasim Akram News View all Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know cricket player Wasim Akram better. We have compiled all the information about his life and statistics from cricket matches he has already played. Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Wasim Akram’s Long-Standing Milestone Jasprit Bumrah grabbed yet another five-wicket haul in his Test career. Taking his 13th five-wicket haul in the match against South Africa, he has taken a record to his name. Moreover, Bumrah also overtakes Wasim Akram in this record. Wasim Akram This Clearly Shows Shahid Afridi Has Crossed Every Limit Against India Wasim Akram India vs Pakistan: Asia Cup 2025 Becomes a Stage for Politics and Sporting Supremacy Wasim Akram Asia Cup 2025 | Idea was to move on from them, Akram on Babar and Rizwan’s exclusion from Asia Cup Wasim Akram Failure to find high-profile full-time coach is slap on Pakistan’s cricket system, opines Misabah-ul-Haq

International career

Wasim Akram is considered one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history. He was born on June 3, 1966, in Lahore, Pakistan. Akram’s cricket career started at a young age, and he quickly became known for his ability to swing the ball both ways. His talent made him one of the most dangerous bowlers in the world. Akram holds the record for taking the most wickets in List A cricket, with 881. He also became the first bowler to reach 500 wickets in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Test Cricket

1985: Debut vs New Zealand at Auckland (January 25-28)

Akram played his first Test match for Pakistan against New Zealand. In his second match, he took 10 wickets. His rise to the national team was quick. Before this, he was mostly unknown, playing club cricket and struggling to get into his college team. Akram impressed Javed Miandad at a trial and earned his spot on the team.

Akram played his first Test match for Pakistan against New Zealand. In his second match, he took 10 wickets. His rise to the national team was quick. Before this, he was mostly unknown, playing club cricket and struggling to get into his college team. Akram impressed Javed Miandad at a trial and earned his spot on the team. 2002: Last Test vs Bangladesh at Dhaka (January 09-11)

Akram retired from Test cricket with 414 wickets, the most for Pakistan in this format.

One Day International (ODI) Cricket

1984: Debut vs New Zealand at Faisalabad (November 23)

Akram made his ODI debut in a match against New Zealand. He took five wickets in his third match against Australia during the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship. His victims included key players like Kepler Wessels, Dean Jones, and Allan Border.

Akram made his ODI debut in a match against New Zealand. He took five wickets in his third match against Australia during the 1985 Benson & Hedges World Championship. His victims included key players like Kepler Wessels, Dean Jones, and Allan Border. 2003: Last ODI vs Zimbabwe at Bulawayo (March 04)

Akram retired from ODIs, holding the record for the most wickets for Pakistan in this format.

Early Career

1984-1985: During the Rothmans Four-Nations Cup and the Rothmans Sharjah Cup, Akram took important wickets with an economy rate under 3.50. In the Austral-Asia Cup, he helped bowl New Zealand out for just 64, leading Pakistan to a huge win. He also took wickets in the final against India.

Emerging Star

1987: Cricket World Cup

In his first World Cup, Akram struggled on home pitches, taking just 7 wickets in 7 matches. However, he continued to improve in other tournaments.

In his first World Cup, Akram struggled on home pitches, taking just 7 wickets in 7 matches. However, he continued to improve in other tournaments. 1989-1990: Champions Trophy in Sharjah

Akram took his 100th ODI wicket and his first-ever hat-trick. His performances made him a key player in the team.

Best Years

1992: Cricket World Cup Victory

Akram played a big role in Pakistan's World Cup win, especially in the final. His 33 runs off 19 balls and his crucial wickets helped Pakistan win. He was named Man of the Match for his performance.

Akram played a big role in Pakistan's World Cup win, especially in the final. His 33 runs off 19 balls and his crucial wickets helped Pakistan win. He was named Man of the Match for his performance. 1993: Akram had a great year, taking 46 wickets. He also took 2 consecutive 4-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka and reached 200 wickets in ODIs.

1996: Cricket World Cup

Akram missed a key match against India in the quarterfinals, and Pakistan lost, ending their World Cup journey. However, he continued to contribute to the team.

Controversies and Setbacks

1997-1998: Match-fixing Allegations

In 1998, Akram announced his retirement due to match-fixing allegations. He denied the charges and returned to the game after the allegations were cleared.

In 1998, Akram announced his retirement due to match-fixing allegations. He denied the charges and returned to the game after the allegations were cleared. 1999: Cricket World Cup

Akram led Pakistan to the World Cup final but was defeated by Australia. There were rumors of match-fixing, but no evidence was found.

Akram led Pakistan to the World Cup final but was defeated by Australia. There were rumors of match-fixing, but no evidence was found. 2003: Final World Cup Performance

Akram played well in the 2003 World Cup, taking 12 wickets in 6 matches. However, Pakistan’s early exit led to a major change in the team, and Akram was removed from the squad.

Leagues Participation

Wasim Akram did not play in domestic cricket leagues during his career.

Domestic career

Wasim Akram started his cricket journey playing tape-ball cricket. He later joined Ludhiana Gymkhana with help from his friend Khalid Mahmood. His first-class debut was with BCCP Patron's Eleven against the New Zealand team.

In 1988, Akram joined Lancashire County Cricket Club in England. From 1988 to 1998, he played in tournaments like the NatWest Trophy, Benson and Hedges Cup, and Sunday League. He became popular among British fans, who often sang "Wasim for England" during his matches.

In 1998, Akram captained Lancashire to victory in both the NatWest Trophy and Sunday League. The team finished second in the County Championship, losing only five matches during the entire season.

Records and achievements

Wasim Akram has set many records in cricket, known for his outstanding career as a bowler.

Man-of-the-Match Awards: 17 in Tests (104 matches), 22 in ODIs (199 matches)

Hat-tricks: 4 international hat-tricks (2 in Tests, 2 in ODIs)

Test Career: 414 wickets in 104 Tests, with an average of 23.62; 2,898 runs with an average of 22.64

ODI Career: 502 wickets in 356 matches, with an average of 23.52; 3,717 runs with an average of 16.52

World Cup: 55 wickets in 38 World Cup matches, held the record for most World Cup wickets until 2007

Record for Most ODI Wickets as a Seamer: 502 wickets

Highest Score by a Number-8 Batsman in Tests: 257 against Zimbabwe in 1996, including 12 sixes (a record for most sixes in a Test innings)

Most Balls Faced in a Test by a Number-8 Batsman: 363 balls in a match against Zimbabwe

Test Records: First bowler to take ten or more wickets three times in a Test match and lose each time

ODI Records: First bowler to take 500 wickets in ODIs Holds the record for most wickets as captain in ODIs (158 wickets) Joint-record for most wickets at a single ODI ground (122 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, tied with Shakib Al Hasan)

Four Wickets in an Over: Achieved in the 1990-1991 Test series against the West Indies in Lahore

Akram has also received important awards, including Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1993 and the Lux Style Award for Most Stylish Sports Person in 2003.

Personal life

Wasim Akram, a former cricketer, has had an interesting life filled with challenges and achievements. This section takes a closer look at his family, finances, lifestyle, and controversies.

Family

Wasim Akram was born on June 3, 1966, in Lahore, Pakistan. He grew up in a Punjabi family. His father, Chaudhary Muhammad Akram Arain, moved from a village near Amritsar to Pakistan after the partition of India in 1947. His mother, Begum Akram, was the homemaker, and he has two older brothers, Naeem Khan and Nadeem Akram, and a younger sister, Sofia Akram.

Akram attended Government Islamia College in Lahore.

At the age of 30, he was diagnosed with diabetes. He had no family history of the disease, and it was a big shock. Doctors said stress might have triggered the condition. Akram has since worked to raise awareness about diabetes.

He married Huma Mufti in 1995, and the couple had two sons, Tahmoor and Akbar. Unfortunately, Huma passed away in 2009.

In 2013, Akram got engaged to Shaniera Thompson, an Australian woman he met in Melbourne. They married in a simple ceremony in Lahore in August of the same year. They later moved to Karachi with Akram's sons. Their daughter, Aiyla Sabeen Rose Akram, was born in December 2014 in Melbourne.

Finance

As of 2025, Wasim Akram's net worth is believed to be between $100,000 and $1 million. This wealth comes from his cricket career, sponsorships, and business activities.

Cars and House

Wasim Akram lives with his wife, Shaniera, in a three-bedroom house in the Brighton area of Melbourne. The house has three levels, including a basement and a garage for two cars. The living area is open-plan and leads to a back terrace. The bedrooms are on the top floor, with the main bedroom having its own balcony and bathroom.

In 2023, Akram had a collection of luxury cars, including:

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

BMW X5

Audi Q7

Toyota Land Cruiser

Scandals

Wasim Akram has been part of a few controversies during his career:

Ball Tampering: In 1992, after a match against England, Akram was accused of tampering with the ball. No proof was found, and the accusation was based on the swing he achieved with the ball, a skill that was not well-known at the time.

Match Fixing: Akram faced allegations of match-fixing, and an inquiry was conducted by the Pakistan Cricket Board. A judge's report suggested that Akram did not fully cooperate with the investigation. However, he was never found guilty.

Fans

Wasim Akram has a large fan following, especially in Pakistan. In November 2024, during the first Test match between India and Australia in Perth, Akram was verbally abused by a fan while signing autographs. Officials confirmed the abuse was not racist. Following the incident, security measures were increased at the stadium.

As of late 2024, Akram has more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, where he connects with fans and shares moments from his life.