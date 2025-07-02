Top 10 Test Cricket Batsmen of All Time.

Sachin Tendulkar played his first match for India in 1989 against Pakistan. He was only 16 years old. Many called him a child prodigy. Over time, he became the highest run-scorer in international cricket history.

In the late 1990s, Tendulkar played some of his best innings. His famous knock against Australia in 1998, known as the "Desert Storm", stood out during this time. He scored runs in all parts of the world and against top teams. In Australia, he became the youngest player to hit a Test century there. In 2010, he became the first player to reach a double century in one-day cricket.

Tendulkar played at the international level for 24 years. His long career and strong performances earned respect from fans across the globe. Many in India called him the “God of cricket.” He played his last match in 2013, finishing with 200 Test matches and 463 ODIs.

During his career, Tendulkar set many records in Test cricket. He scored more runs and centuries than any other player in Test history.