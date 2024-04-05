A sneak peek into the life of World Cup-winning captain: Pat Cummins

(Pat Cummins taking a picture of the pitch before the ODI World Cup 2023 Finals)

The year 2023 was one of the most crucial years for the Australian captain Pat Cummins and the way he performed was extraordinary as he went on to win the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup as a captain while also retaining the Ashes in England and was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL Auction for an amount of INR 20.50 Crores. With so much to brag about his on-field performance, Pat Cummins made sure that he made his off-field presence felt too. Being a complete family man, he ensured that he spent time with his wife and his newborn son, Albie. We will be taking a close look at his social media handles to find out how he manages his cricket along with his off-field things.

Pat Cummins enjoying a break with his family in Geneva

After defeating New Zealand in a 2-match test series and before joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad team for the IPL 2024, Pat Cummins was seen enjoying his free time with his family in Geneva. He posted his pictures along with his family on his Instagram handle. Flying straight from the cricket field to Switzerland, Cummins wasted no time in reuniting with his family, who were eagerly awaiting his arrival.

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Amidst the serene surroundings of Geneva, Cummins savoured precious moments of togetherness, away from the hustle and bustle of cricketing duties. As he soaked in the joy of familial bonds, Cummins found rejuvenation and tranquillity, preparing himself mentally and emotionally for the upcoming IPL season. The fans in the comment section gave him blessings and wished him luck for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League with the team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Working with the WeAre8 App for charity

Pat Cummins is not just a superstar on the field as his off-field reactions too have gained a lot of support and respect from the fans. Australian cricket legend Pat Cummins has recently joined WeAre8 as a Changemaker, marking a significant step towards addressing global challenges. Expressing his excitement about the partnership, Cummins emphasized the potential of his platform to drive positive change. The platform is dedicated to providing positivity and good vibes to all the people present on social media.

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In the post shared by Pat Cummins, he said that

“I'm pleased to be joining the 8 family as a Changemaker and using my platform to help elevate some of the critical issues we’re facing today. As a professional athlete, I've seen firsthand the powerful outcomes that can be achieved when you work together towards a common goal. WeAre8 is a social media platform with real purpose and I’m excited to join the WeAre8 family and its partners to inspire and empower others to take action and make a positive difference in the world."

Pat Cummins with his wife at the Australian Cricket Awards

After having an amazing year on the field, it was time for Pat Cummins to dress up and collect some awards for it at the Australian Cricket Awards. In the post shared by Pat Cummins on his Instagram handle, it was seen that he was wearing a black suit along with his wife who was donning a beautiful black dress. The awards night celebrated Cummins' remarkable achievements, recognizing his exceptional contributions to Australian cricket.

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Grateful for the support received, Cummins expressed appreciation for the honour and camaraderie shared among fellow cricketers. As they walked the red carpet, Cummins and his wife embodied elegance and style, adding glamour to the star-studded event. With excitement in the air, Cummins eagerly awaited the announcement of his awards, ready to bask in the joy of a successful year both on and off the field.

Christmas time for the Cummins family

As Australia was preparing for the Boxing Day test match against the Pakistan team, it was the time for them to celebrate Christmas on 25th December 2023. After winning the ODI World Cup, World Test Championship and the Ashes in the same year, it was indeed one of the happiest Christmases for him and hence he celebrated the special day with his family. The post shared by Pat Cummins was having his wife and son and they were standing beside a decorated Christmas tree.

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For Cummins, the day was not just about the festive decorations and exchanging gifts, but also about cherishing precious moments with loved ones. After a year filled with professional success, this Christmas celebration served as a reminder of the importance of family amidst the rigours of cricketing life. As Cummins and his family embraced the spirit of Christmas, they were filled with gratitude for the blessings of the past year and looked forward to creating more cherished memories in the future.

Spending time in India with the family

During the ODI World Cup in India, Pat Cummins was often seen enjoying his free time with the family and friends in India and he was exploring different locations. After visiting monuments and several other places, Pat Cummins went to Lodhi Garden which is situated in New Delhi with his family and it was a lovely day for the Cummins family. Capturing the essence of their adventure, Cummins shared snapshots of their time at Lodhi Garden, showcasing the bond of family amidst the backdrop of India's cultural splendour.

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In the videos shared by Pat Cummins, his son was seen enjoying their time by running here and there and also interacting with the local crowd there. As they soaked in the beauty of their surroundings, Cummins and his family created memories to cherish for a lifetime. Their exploration of India went beyond the cricketing arena, offering Cummins and his family a glimpse into the heart and soul of the country. With each new discovery, they found themselves enchanted by India's rich tapestry of history, tradition, and natural beauty.