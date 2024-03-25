Behind the Scenes with Shikhar Dhawan: An Instagram Adventure

(Shikhar Dhawan with his son Zorawar)

India’s star opener and the player is known as “Mr. ICC”, Shikhar Dhawan has been a person who just loves to share his feelings with the world and knows how to make them smile. Embracing social media, particularly Instagram, Dhawan effortlessly shares his emotions, spreading joy and warmth with every post. Whether showcasing his love for cricket or simply sharing uplifting messages, Dhawan's genuine persona resonates deeply with his audience, leaving smiles in its wake. His ability to connect with fans on a personal level has solidified his status as a beloved figure in cricketing circles and beyond. Currently, his wife and son are not with him as he has divorced his wife. But he continues to live with his parents who have been with him in the difficult times.

How Shikhar Dhawan spends his time outside the cricket field

Shikhar Dhawan last played for the Indian team in December 2022 and since then he hasn’t been able to get a place in the Indian XI again. However, he continues to represent the Punjab Kings team in IPL but the majority of the time goes with his family or travelling. While he awaits his chance to represent India again, he dedicates himself to both his professional and personal life. Despite the setback, Dhawan's commitment to cricket remains evident through his IPL performances, balancing it with cherished moments spent with loved ones and exploring new destinations.

Shikhar Dhawan dancing with Akshay Kumar

On his Instagram handle, Shikhar Dhawan has always been active and posts amazing content for his fans to stay connected with him. In a heartwarming moment, Indian cricket stalwart Shikhar Dhawan and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a joyful dance on social media, spreading smiles all around. The video, which went viral on Thursday, February 29, captured the duo's energetic moves to the tune of 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C37fI1SrsFG/?igsh=MTQ3bTAydDRvNGZueg==

The infectious enthusiasm of their dance routine delighted fans, transcending the boundaries of sport and cinema. This heartwarming interaction showcased Dhawan's versatility beyond the cricket field, further endearing him to fans. The video serves as a reminder of the joyous moments that can be shared across various domains, uniting people in celebration and spreading positivity amidst the daily hustle and bustle of life.

Dhawan spending time with his family

Shikhar Dhawan has always been a family man and after his wife left him, he has been spending time with his parents to make sure he has the love from them in his life. In a post shared by him on his Instagram handle, he was seen having lunch with his parents at his home. This glimpse into Dhawan's personal life not only showcases his resilience but also inspires others to find strength in the love and support of family.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2r3zCoLIU3/?igsh=cG1wcDRrazVtcTRk

In the caption of the post, he wrote “Bachpan se lekar aaj tak: badon ki pehle seva karna, ek aadat hai jo mere parents se mili jo main aaj bhi follow karta hu- Love Indian Culture❤️”. It shows that he has always been available for his family and he is the one who has been following Indian culture well by taking care of his parents.

A visit to Paris by Shikhar Dhawan

At the start of the New Year 2024, Shikhar Dhawan was spending his time in Paris with his friends and was seen dancing to the tunes. In the post shared by him, he was seen standing near the Eiffel Tower and fans wished him “Happy New Year” in the comments section. Dhawan's Parisian escapade not only highlighted his zest for life but also resonated with followers, evoking a sense of anticipation and optimism.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1hw4urpVA5/?igsh=MTFjdng0Mmdyb2w5cA==

Amidst the festive cheer, Dhawan's vibrant spirit set the stage for a year brimming with new experiences and cherished moments. As he embraced the start of another chapter, Dhawan's joyous celebration symbolized the universal hope for a year filled with adventure, friendship, and endless possibilities.

A glimpse of Shikhar Dhawan’s funny reels

Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a hilarious video on his Instagram account, where he could be seen dancing and singing along to a funny song. His goofy dance moves had everyone in stitches, including fellow cricketers like Harpreet Brar and Apporva Wankhede, who expressed their amusement with a bunch of smile emojis. Dhawan's playful demeanour and infectious energy shone through in the video, spreading laughter and joy among viewers.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4Dhzg0PpwB/?igsh=YnlneWtqbnNoN2dn

The post not only showcased his sense of humour but also highlighted the camaraderie shared among athletes off the field. Dhawan's playful spirit and easy camaraderie with fellow cricketers resonated with fans, fostering a sense of connection and unity among all who watched. Additionally, the light-hearted post provided a welcome break from the daily grind, highlighting the importance of finding happiness in simple, shared experiences. As fans joined in on the fun, the video became a delightful reminder of the happiness found in simple moments of shared laughter.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Foundation feeds food to the needy

Besides having fun with his friends and family, Shikhar Dhawan is a generous man who understands the needs of the people. The Shikhar Dhawan Foundation has teamed up with Feeding India by Zomato to provide 42,000 kg of food to needy families in West Bengal. This collaboration aims to combine the strengths of both organizations to better tackle hunger in the region. By working together, they hope to reach more people and make a bigger impact in fighting food insecurity.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0g1P00Bd2m/?igsh=N2Rkb3F5bXh3cXRp

Through this partnership, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation and Feeding India aim to play a significant role in addressing hunger and supporting vulnerable communities. Together, they are committed to making a positive difference in the lives of those in need, demonstrating their shared dedication to social responsibility and helping those facing challenges in accessing food.