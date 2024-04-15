Lasith Malinga's Surprising Hobbies and Passions Away from the Cricket Field

(Lasith Malinga with his family in Mumbai Indian Jersey)

From back-to-back four wickets against South Africa in the 2007 World Cup to the magical six wickets for just seven runs against New Zealand, you can only remember a curly golden-haired man preparing with his slinging lethal yorkers in any clutch moments for Srilankan Cricket. Yes, today we are talking about the living legend Lasith Malinga, the reason why the Sri Lankan team has been flourishing since early 2000. The cold-blooded performance in the most pressured situation became an identifier for him over the years in international cricket.

His pinpoint accuracy made him valuable among franchise cricket worldwide. In the Indian Premier League, Malinga significantly contributed to the five-time champion franchise of the Mumbai Indians. Who can forget the last ball drama of the 2019 IPL final against CSK when Malinga defended just 2 runs in the last ball of the match and took a wicket with a slower yorker to Shardul Thakur, which awarded MI a 1-run victory? Even after retirement, Malinga never disappoints his millions of fans worldwide and stays connected as much as possible through social handles.

How does Malinga spend his leisure time?

Outside the ground, Malinga is equally humble as much as he is aggressive on the field. After retiring from mainstream cricket, Malinga is currently affiliated with MI. Currently, he is working as the Bowling Coach of MI in the IPL 2024 season. Despite being a lovely cricketer, Malinga has a distinctive choice of food, and this led him to join the restaurant business with the help of Isso Restaurants. Let's check out how Malinga spends his leisure time outside the cricket field.

Malinga being an Aquaphile

Although inside the 22 yards, Malinga is an aggressive bowler, one can never imagine his favourite hobby from his fierce deliveries. As the saying goes, "You can't judge a book by its cover" Malinga's favourite entertainment is observing underwater creatures and spending time with fish. He often visits aquariums to enjoy deep sea creatures. His frequent posts show that he has a deep obsession with it.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5VEp_9J4FT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On his recent Instagram reel, it can be seen that he is spending quality time in front of a gigantic aquarium. He even said, "Best place to be". From his caption, it's clear how much this place holds space in his heart. A few days ago, he posted an almost similar post where he was playing with some fish in a pond.

Family Time for Lasith Malinga

Malinga is not only a fantastic player but also a great and caring partner. He often shares snippets with his wife, and he never misses important occasions like Valentine's Day or marriage anniversary, ensuring to mark these by sharing heartful posts and reels on these days. From this post, it can be seen that Malinga holds a great space for his beloved wife.

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In the above reel, Malinga was seen spending quality time with his wife, Tanya Perera Malinga. Not only that but the song used in this video was also written by Malinga himself. He dedicated this song to his wife, Tanya. To make his wife happy and satisfied, Malinga never compromises on his YouTube and Spotify profiles. He has posted many songs about his wife. From his efforts alone, one can understand very well how much he cares for and loves his wife.

Malinga’s love for Music

As mentioned earlier, Malinga's love for music goes beyond boundaries. He is a surprisingly fantastic lyricist. He has a verified YouTube music channel & a Spotify channel and often shares posts and reels about his new songs' release dates and their previews. "𝗬𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗮", a famous song by Chanuka Mora, which has more than 750K views on YouTube, was actually written by Malinga.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzV0mz5pJyW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the above post, he shared the preview of the song "𝗬𝗮𝗸𝗮 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗹𝗮" and thanked the production team and others for composition and other required activities to post a song. From his frequent posting and enthusiasm, it can be seen that Malinga is quite fond of his music career. He is a try-hard guy, no matter what the job is. As we have seen his efforts in the 22 yards, we all know how much he tries to do his best. The same goes for his singing career, too.

Embracing Fatherly duties again

Despite his tight and busy schedule, Malinga has proven himself to be a great and caring father. He has all the qualities to be called a family guy. From his frequent posts with his family members, it can be seen that he is fulfilling all his duties as a father & husband. After retirement, he spends his leisure time mostly travelling with his family. He always shares those heartful moments with his fans through Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2ojQB9JDAV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In his recent post, he was seen vibing in a Hindi song with his family. Indian fans went wild in the comment section with well wishes for his retired life. They were specifically happy to see that their beloved Sir Malinga posted a reel of a famous Hindi song. It was a snippet from his South Africa tour with his family. He did not forget to mention that times like this are what make him the happiest.

Following the Jamal Kudu Trend

In another post, Malinga was seen following the trend of the "Jamal Kudu" song. In the post he shared, he was making goofy faces about a dish, and his daughter was sitting beside him. She was smiling after seeing her father's reaction.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2d7yemJyVf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the caption, he shared an emoji, "😝". These posts show that outside the 22 yards, Malinga is not only a humble and cool person, but he can also be quite humorous and goofy from time to time. He regards his family members very highly, as he is seen spending most of his time with them.

Spending Time With Junior Malinga

Malinga put in all of his effort to support her child's growth. We often see posts of Malinga with his wife, daughter & son. In a similar post shared by him, we can see him practising with his son. Malinga was teaching boxing to him. Being a sportsperson, he always wants to make his children fit and healthy and to be a sports enthusiast.

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In the post, Malinga's son was wearing boxing gloves and throwing punches towards his father. Malinga was wearing guard and blocking the punches and was also teaching his son to duck and dodge the opponent's punches. It is clearly visible that his son follows his father's way and is very adaptable to sports.

Man With Many Talents

Malinga is a man with many talents in his arsenal. He was a great cricketer and a great song lyricist, but it does not end here. He is also a great chef. He often shares posts of his prepared dishes or brand advertisements of famous Hotels & Restaurants.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2j6LhdoqI8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In this post, we can see Malinga wearing an apron and a white outfit. As the caption says, "Join me at @prawncrazy for a delicious seafood experience! This is ISSO, let's get #prawncrazy 🦐❤️" He is inviting his fans from all over the world to experience his cooking skills live.

Living Legends in One Frame

During his prime time, Malinga was regarded as one of the greatest bowlers in the world. Although our beloved Sir Malinga has retired, he is a legend and unforgettable. Recently, he shared a post where he was sharing the frame with Kieron Pollard & Jasprit Bumrah. These three can wreak havoc and bring fear to any playing XI out there.

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They have faced each other time after time when they played for their respective countries. But there's one place where they can stand side by side, and that is MI. Wearing the jersey of MI, Malinga shared this post, and the caption made us emotional when he said, "Cricket images that make us go 🤩🤩🤩" Although Sir Malinga has retired, his spells still live inside our sweet memory. The post shows their unbreakable bond and friendship that can never be restricted in the 22 yards.