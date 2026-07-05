Anya Shrubsole
bowler
|Full name:
|Anya Shrubsole
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|86
|79
|45
|Innings
|15
|85
|79
|45
|Overs
|259.2
|667.0
|266.2
|160.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|71
|62
|10
|2
|Runs
|635
|2813
|1587
|1048
|Wickets
|19
|106
|102
|43
|Avg
|33.42
|26.53
|15.55
|24.37
|SR
|81.89
|37.75
|15.66
|22.32
|Eco
|2.44
|4.21
|5.95
|6.55
|BB
|7
|6
|5
|5
|4w
|2
|4
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|2
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|8
|86
|79
|45
|Innings
|12
|40
|19
|12
|Not outs
|0
|13
|10
|3
|Runs
|118
|285
|104
|39
|Balls Faced
|318
|353
|99
|50
|Avg
|9.83
|10.55
|11.55
|4.33
|SR
|37.1
|80.73
|105.05
|78
|Fours
|15
|29
|8
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|5
|2
|2
|Highest
|47
|32
|29
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0