Anya Shrubsole

Anya Shrubsole

bowler

Full name:Anya Shrubsole
Nationality:England

Teams

2023 Teams

Southern Brave Women

Southern Vipers Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches8867945
Innings15857945
Overs259.2667.0266.2160.0
Balls----
Maidens7162102
Runs635281315871048
Wickets1910610243
Avg33.4226.5315.5524.37
SR81.8937.7515.6622.32
Eco2.444.215.956.55
BB7655
4w2420
5w0211
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches8867945
Innings12401912
Not outs013103
Runs11828510439
Balls Faced3183539950
Avg9.8310.5511.554.33
SR37.180.73105.0578
Fours152983
Fifties0000
Sixies1522
Highest47322912
Hundreds0000

Another Players

Lewis, Gaby

Lewis, Gaby

Atapattu, Chamari

Atapattu, Chamari

Harman, Nancy

Harman, Nancy

Windsor, Emily

Windsor, Emily

Tryon, Chloe

Tryon, Chloe

Edwards, Charlotte

Edwards, Charlotte

Bouchier, Maia

Bouchier, Maia

Bates, Suzie

Bates, Suzie

Morris, Fi

Morris, Fi

Taylor, Mary

Taylor, Mary