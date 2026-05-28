West Indies

West Indies

Gender:Women

Players

2026 Players

Aaliyah Alicia Alleyne

Barbados

Afy Samantha Sharlyn Fletcher

Grenada

Ashmini Munisar

Guyana

Chedean Natasha Nation

Jamaica

Chinelle Akhalia Henry

Jamaica

Deandra Jalisa Shakira Dottin

Barbados

Eboni Brathwaite

Hayley Kristen Matthews

Barbados

Jahzara Keanna Chloe Claxton

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Jannillea Annillea Annesha Glasgow

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Karishma Ramharack

Trinidad and Tobago

Mandy Mangru

Guyana

Nerissa Kershara Crafton

Qiana Joseph

Saint Lucia

Realeanna Margot Ann U Grimmond

Guyana

Shamilia Shontell Connell

Barbados

Shawnisha Hector

Shemaine Altia Campbelle

Guyana

Shunelle Samantha Sawh

Trinidad and Tobago

Stafanie Roxann Taylor

Jamaica

Zaida Amiya James

Saint Lucia

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won3
Drawn0
Lost1
No result0

West Indies Team Schedule & Results

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

103

WIN

WIN

104

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

174

WIN

WIN

199

ResultIreland vs West Indies

Ireland vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

IRL

IRL

99

WIN

WIN

141

ResultPakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies

T20 Ireland Tri-Series, Women

Clontarf Cricket Club, Dublin

PAK

PAK

111

WIN

WIN

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultWest Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

WIN

WIN

163

NZL

NZL

162

ResultWest Indies vs Scotland

West Indies vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Headingley Stadium, Leeds

WIN

WIN

153

SCO

SCO

146

ResultWest Indies vs Sri Lanka

West Indies vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

99

SRI

SRI

98

ResultEngland vs West Indies

England vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

ENG

ENG

186

WIN

WIN

148

ResultWest Indies vs Ireland

West Indies vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

WIN

WIN

128

IRL

IRL

129

ResultAustralia vs West Indies

Australia vs West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

AUS

AUS

127

WIN

WIN

125

West Indies Women Cricket Team News

View all

Meet the West Indies Women Cricket Team, learn first-hand about the players in this team, how they train, how their matches have gone so far and who they will be taking the field against in the future.

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Breaks Silence After Semifinal Exit

West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Breaks Silence After Semifinal Exit

West Indies Women have been knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup by Australia. Suffering a devastating loss in the semi-final stages, Hayley Matthews opened up after the same. She talked about the challenges faced by the West Indies Cricket team in the practices.

West Indies Women Cricket Team03:25 PM, 30 June, 2026

AI Simulation | AUS W vs WI W | Ashleigh Gardner Stars as Australia Women Storm Into T20 World Cup Final

West Indies Women Cricket Team02:29 PM, 24 June, 2026

AI Simulation | ENG W vs WI W | Amy Jones' Half-Century Powers England Women to 24-Run Victory Over West Indies Women

West Indies Women Cricket Team03:36 PM, 18 June, 2026

AI Simulation, WI W vs SCO W | Hayley Matthews' all-round brilliance powers West Indies past Scotland

West Indies Women Cricket Team04:15 PM, 23 March, 2026

AI Simulation, WIW vs AUSW | Ellyse Perry seals series sweep as Australia Women outclass West Indies

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