Meet the West Indies Women Cricket Team, learn first-hand about the players in this team, how they train, how their matches have gone so far and who they will be taking the field against in the future.
West Indies Captain Hayley Matthews Breaks Silence After Semifinal Exit
West Indies Women have been knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup by Australia. Suffering a devastating loss in the semi-final stages, Hayley Matthews opened up after the same. She talked about the challenges faced by the West Indies Cricket team in the practices.