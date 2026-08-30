Twitter Goes Wild After Tilak Varma Named as Potential Shreyas Iyer Backup
Tilak Varma is being named as the possible backup option for Shreyas Iyer. As India aims to look for a player who could bowl in some overs, Tilak comes in as the best possible option. But fans on Twitter have not been very happy about this decision.
The BCCI has started to look forward to its potential team for the 2027 World Cup. As the board aims to build the best squad for the tournament, they will also have to look forward to the backup options. Due to this reason, players such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal are frequently given opportunities to play.
However, the board has now started to look for back-up for other players, such as Shreyas Iyer. It has been reported that Tilak Varma will be a part of the World Cup plans, as he is being looked at as a possible backup for the Indian T20I captain.
While some fans have welcomed this decision, the others have shown their disappointment with the selection committee. Here's how Twitter has reacted to Tilak Varma being picked as the backup for Shreyas Iyer.
Made a Great Call
But my opinion a bit different as for 2027 Indian team should go with devdutt padikal because of his current form, improvement in batting technique and a much mature* option for team. As he performed very well in test & T20(IPL) so that's makes him better replacement for them !💀— Kuldeep Kumar (@Kuldeep_x18) August 30, 2026
A Twitter user has recommended that Devdutt Padikkal will be a great option. He has been in sublime form in Tests, and even played a crucial role for RCB in the previous IPL.
Why Not Him?
Why Ruturaj Is perfect replacement for Shreyas. He proved too.— Kartik (@KartikAmbig) August 30, 2026
Fans have been questioning about the players who have not been picked. And the main concern is around Ruturaj Gaikwad, who proved himself in this format lately.
More Options
What about Ruturaj, sanju Samson, padikkal?? this guys deserve the chance more than his guy tilak why they not considered them??— Rohith (@Mahendr02992105) August 30, 2026
If the BCCI takes a look at the reactions from fans, they would be able to get more recommendations. Players such as Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and even Rajat Patidar are waiting to get selected.