Fitness Update of Team India Ahead of Sri Lanka Test Series
BCCI is likely to announce the Indian team for Sri Lanka Tests on Tuesday. Ahead of this, various players are facing injury issues, which might cause a hindrance. Key players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar, and Sai Sudharsan are subject to fitness.
The Indian team will be heading to Sri Lanka for a two match Test series. This will be a continuation for the Indian team in the World Test Championship, where the team aims to reach the finals. Last time India played a WTC series was against South Africa in October 2025, which ended in a whitewash.
The BCCI is reported to announce the Indian team for the Test series on Tuesday. But there will be a number of challenges which the team will face for the same. And this has been made possible with the help of the injury issues. Washington Sundar is reported to be unavailable for the first Test, and his availability for the second game is subject to fitness.
Jasprit Bumrah, who suffered with an injury in the England ODIs, will be resting till 30 July. After this, he will be going to the BCCI CoE. Sai Sudharsan’s availability is also subject to his fitness, but he is reported to have his recovery done at a good pace. Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy won't be available for this series.
Our Take
The BCCI will have to work on a number of things for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. This series will be important for both Shubman Gill and the Indian team. While Shubman Gill has done well with the bat in the Test format, he is yet to prove his dominance in this format as a captain.