The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is expected to be a true batting surface with good pace and short boundaries to support aggressive batting. Fast bowlers will be able to find some movement with the new ball, while the batsmen will be able to do well when they settle. Spinners will be facing a challenge, but variations and change of pace will be effective in the middle overs. Warm, partly cloudy conditions are expected, with some humidity and a possibility of evening dew.