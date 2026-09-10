India Receive Major Boost Ahead of Afghanistan T20I Clash
The Indian team has received a major boost ahead of the Afghanistan series. Washington Sundar was already declared fit, but now three more players will be available. This includes players such as Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who have been strong performers.
India will now be back in the T20I action, as the team prepares to go against Afghanistan. At the same time, this series could be a major boost for the Indian team when it comes to the injury crisis. A few days back, it was reported that Washington Sundar has been declared fit for the series.
But now, the team has received another massive boost ahead of the series. Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also been declared fit for the series. This comes as a major boost for the team, as both of them stand as a part of the team in the World Cup plans.
Bumrah played two ODIs against England before being injured, while Nitish Kumar Reddy's return is also awaited over the last few months. With these star players being available, it will be a boost for the Indian team, which is eager to solve all the injury issues as soon as possible. Along with that, reports also claim that Harshit Rana didn't participate in the match simulation.
Our Take
With Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy now being available for the series against Afghanistan, it is a major boost for the Indian team. It can also be seen that the players who were facing injury woes are slowly coming back to the game. Hardik Pandya has also been picked for the India A team in the series against Australia A, adding more to the depth of the lineup.