BCCIs Player Management Plans Hit Roadblock Ahead of New Zealand ODIs
The Indian team will be facing issues with player management in the New Zealand ODI series. As the New Zealand Tests come closer, various players including Shubman Gill would miss out on the final two ODIs. Shreyas Iyer is likely to lead the Indian team for these two games.
The BCCI is once again facing issues with the player management. With the ODI series against West Indies clashing with Asian Games, some of the key players were already unavailable. Now for the remaining two ODIs in the New Zealand series, more concerns have come up, as the New Zealand Tests will commence shortly after the same.
Amidst this, it has been reported that Shubman Gill, along with various other players, would be missing out on the final two ODIs. In the absence of Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer will be leading the Indian team. Two from Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel, Kotak, and Subhadeep will be staying with the ODI team as the remaining two will head to New Zealand.
It should also be noted that players such as Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Kuldeep Yadav, are a part of both the ODI and Test side. With them being unavailable, the BCCI will be facing some tough selection calls in the future.
Our Take
Player management has been a key issue for the BCCI over the last few months. Sometimes these issues have come up due to the player injuries, and now they have come up due to the schedule clashes. However, it should be noted that India is preparing for the ODI World Cup and WTC final, which will be taking place next year. Amidst this, the board has decided to give some priority to the Test side.