Best Betting Apps for Cricket in South Africa for June 2026

Cricket is one of the most popular sports for betting in South Africa. Around 90% of bettors in the country use their mobile phones for betting. Mobile apps make it easy to bet anywhere, anytime. They also provide quick access to live betting, fast deposits and withdrawals, and instant notifications. Sportscafe has looked into and ranked the best cricket betting apps in South Africa for June 2026. The ranking of the best cricket betting apps in South Africa is based on key features like security, bonuses, and overall performance.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 10 Cricket Betting Apps in South Africa We present the top 10 best cricket betting apps in South Africa, selected by our experts. Each app was carefully analyzed based on key features like biometric login, notifications, and being free of charge for users. #1 Betway 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 680 ZAR + 100 FS Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 Yesplay 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% deposit up to 3,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 1win 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to 8,800 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 10bet 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 BC game 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 180% up to 360,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 Easybet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 1,500 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 Betshezi 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus Up to 2000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #8 Jackpot city 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 4,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #9 African grand 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Online Cricket Betting Apps Reviews We have reviewed the top apps for cricket betting in South Africa. Our focus was on key features like security, bonuses, user convenience, and regular updates. We also looked at biometric login, notifications, and the fact that many apps are free to download. The list below gives an overview of each app. It will help you decide which one fits your needs for cricket betting. Betway App App: 5 ★★★★★ Download APP Betway App YesPlay is a cricket betting app that stands out for its user-friendly interface and solid features. The app allows South African players to place live bets on cricket matches and access in-play betting markets. It supports ZAR (South African Rand) for easy deposits and withdrawals. YesPlay offers a secure platform with biometric login for added protection. New users can take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus up to 3,000 ZAR when making their first deposit. Welcome bonus 680 ZAR + 100 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Available on Android and iOS APK file is pretty heavy Live betting on cricket and in-play markets Biometric login for better security 24/7 customer support available Yesplay App App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Yesplay App YesPlay is a popular cricket betting app in South Africa. It is available on both iOS and Android devices. South African players can use ZAR for deposits and withdrawals. The app allows live betting on cricket games and provides notifications for live events, ensuring players stay updated with real-time action. The minimum deposit is 100 ZAR, and new users receive a 100% bonus up to 3,000 ZAR on their first deposit. Welcome bonus 100% deposit up to 3,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Available on iOS and Android devices Limited payment methods compared to other apps Live betting on cricket matches Supports ZAR for easy transactions Notifications to stay updated on live events Quick and secure deposits and withdrawals 1win App App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Download APP 1win App The 1win app is great for South African players who want to bet on cricket and other sports. It works on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS. The app is free to download and use. It supports multiple languages. The app is light on system resources, so it runs smoothly on devices with lower specs. The welcome bonus is a 500% deposit bonus of up to 8,800 ZAR and the minimum deposit is just 50 ZAR. There is also a special bonus for users who install the app. Welcome bonus 500% up to 8,800 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Works on Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS May not have as many features as some other apps Free to download Special bonus for app installation Supports multiple languages Runs smoothly on devices with low system specs Biometric login for security Notifications for live updates 10bet App App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download APP 10bet App The 10Bet app works directly in the browser for both iOS and Android devices. There is no need to download or install anything, so it saves storage space. It works on older devices and has low system requirements. You can access all features of the desktop version through the browser, including live betting and cricket betting. New users can get a 100% welcome bonus up to 1,100 ZAR with a minimum deposit of 100 ZAR. Welcome bonus 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons No download needed; works in the browser You need an internet connection to use the browser version Supports older devices and uses little system space Has all the same features as the desktop version Includes a 100% welcome bonus up to 1,100 ZAR for new players BC game App App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Download APP BC game App BC Game has a browser version available for both iOS and Android. Players don’t need to download an app to use it. The browser version works well on mobile devices and this allows users to access their accounts and place bets directly through the browser. This option is great for those who have older devices or prefer not to install extra apps. The minimum deposit to start is 50 ZAR. New users can get a bonus of up to 180% (or 300%), with a maximum of 360,000 ZAR. Welcome bonus 180% up to 360,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Players do not need to install any app Some players may prefer a dedicated app for easier navigation The browser version runs smoothly on less powerful devices The browser version can sometimes be slower than the app It can be used on both mobile and desktop browsers Any updates to the platform are available immediately without requiring app updates Users can begin betting immediately without downloading software Betshezi App App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Betshezi App Betshezi’s app works well for Android users through a lightweight APK. iOS players can use its web browser version. A welcome bonus is 100% up to 4,000 ZAR with just a 100 ZAR minimum deposit. The app supports smooth betting options. Welcome bonus Up to 2000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Biometric login adds security iOS lacks a dedicated app Low system requirements make it accessible Live betting on cricket matches 24/7 customer service Easy navigation Jackpot City App App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Doawnload APP Jackpot City App Jackpot City has an excellent app for cricket betting, available for both iOS and Android. The app is designed to provide smooth access to live cricket betting, in-play markets, and fast, secure betting. New players can take advantage of a 100% welcome bonus up to 4,000 ZAR, with a minimum deposit of 100 ZAR. It also features biometric login for added security. Welcome bonus 100% up to 4,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Available for iOS and Android The app may require significant storage space on some devices Biometric login for secure access Simple and easy-to-navigate design Access to live cricket betting and in-play markets 100% welcome bonus up to 4,000 ZAR for new players African Grand App App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Download APP African Grand App The African Grand app lets players access their account from both the website and the app. It is free to download for iOS and Android users. The app supports secure cricket betting, including live and in-play markets. A 200% welcome bonus is available, up to 4,000 ZAR. New players can start with a minimum deposit of just 20 ZAR. The app supports biometric login. Welcome bonus 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons One account for both website and app Fewer promotions compared to other platforms Free download for iOS and Android devices Biometric login Minimum deposit of 20 ZAR Access to live cricket and in-play betting Easybet App App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Download APP Easybet App The Easybet app works on both iOS and Android devices. Players can place bets on live cricket matches and enjoy features like live scores, live statistics, and notifications. The app also includes live streaming for matches. A 150% first deposit bonus is available, up to 1,500 ZAR. The minimum deposit required is 100 ZAR. Welcome bonus 150% up to 1,500 ZAR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Available for iOS and Android The app may not run smoothly on older devices 150% first deposit bonus up to 1,500 ZAR Live scores and stats for cricket matches Live streaming of events Notifications for important updates

List of Legal Cricket Betting Apps in South Africa Below, you'll find the cricket betting apps list in South Africa, each offering unique features and welcome bonuses. App Name Feature Welcome Bonus Betway 24/7 customer support 680 ZAR + 100 free spins YesPlay Live cricket betting 100% deposit up to 3,000 ZAR 1win Special bonus for app installation 500% deposit bonus up to 8,800 ZAR 10Bet Easy payments with ZAR 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Betshezi Quick registration 100% up to 2,000 ZAR Jackpot City Great app design 100% up to 4,000 ZAR African Grand Browser-based app 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Easybet Live streaming 150% up to 1,500 ZAR BC Game No storage needed 180% (or 300%) up to 360,000 ZAR

How We Find the Best App? We choose the best online cricket betting app by looking at key factors. These include security, ease of use, available bonuses, payment options, and customer support. Our experts test each app carefully to check if they are reliable and perform well. Legality Licenses like Malta, Curacao, and UK are common for cricket betting apps. A proper license means the app follows legal rules. It helps protect your money and personal data. Without a license, there’s no guarantee that the platform follows any legal standards. This can lead to fraud and other risks. It is always safer to use an app that holds a valid license. Optimization and Design Having the same features from the browser version on your phone is important for easy betting. It allows players to access live cricket odds, make deposits, and track their bets on the go. Apps like Betway and 1win show live scores, display real-time updates, and offer secure payment methods. These apps let users place bets and manage their account without missing out on any of the desktop options. This setup ensures convenience and access to all key features from a mobile device. Bonuses for Registration Bookmakers use bonuses to attract new players and keep them interested. These bonuses can include free bets or deposit matches, which help players try out different bets. It's important to read the terms and conditions because there are usually wagering requirements attached. A special bonus, like the one from 1win for installing the app, is a great benefit. It rewards players for using the betting app for cricket and adds extra funds to bet with. Always check the rules before claiming a bonus. Customer Support in Application Technical support is important when you face problems like logging into your account, issues with payments, or technical glitches in the app. Quick access to support can help solve these problems. Support should be available through different methods, such as live chat, phone, and email. Social media accounts can also be a good way to get help fast. Having multiple ways to contact support can make a big difference in resolving problems quickly.

Cricket Betting Apps for Android We have created a list of the best cricket betting apps for Android in South Africa. Each software has been reviewed for how well it works, how reliable it is, and the overall user experience. These apps let users place bets and enjoy other features right from their Android devices. Here are 10 of the top cricket betting applications in South Africa: Betway

YesPlay

1win

10Bet

Betshezi

Jackpot City

African Grand

Easybet

BC Game Each cricket betting APK app provides a good mix of features and betting options for cricket fans in South Africa. Installing Instructions of APK App Here is how to download cricket betting app for Android: Find the app on the official website or a trusted source. Download the APK file to your phone. Change settings to allow installation from unknown sources. Tap the downloaded file to install it. After installation, open the app and complete the sign-up process. This method helps you install the app easily and safely.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for iOS We have put together a list of the best cricket betting apps for iOS in South Africa. We carefully checked each app to see how well it works, how safe it is, and the features it has. Here are some of the best apps: Betway

YesPlay

1win

African Grand

Easybet

BC Game

10Bet

Betshezi

Jackpot City These apps all have good features and bonuses. They are great choices for cricket betting on iOS devices. How to Install Betting App on iPhone? To install a cricket betting app on an iPhone, customers need to: Open the App Store and type the name of the cricket betting app in the search bar or visit the bookmaker's website for a direct download link. Browse through the search results, and tap on the correct app for your iPhone model. Hit "Get" to download the app, and follow the prompts to complete the installation. Once the app is installed, users can open it and start placing their bets on cricket matches.

Best Cricket Betting Apps for IPL The IPL is highly popular in South Africa, and cricket betting apps make placing bets convenient during matches. These apps include features like live betting, quick payments, and user-friendly interfaces for bettors. Top IPL cricket betting apps are: Betway YesPlay Betshezi BC Game Jackpot City African Grand Easybet 1win 10Bet

Live Betting Apps for Cricket Live cricket betting apps let players place wagers during matches. Odds shift based on real-time events and this adds dynamic opportunities for bettors. App Feature Betway Quick odds updates YesPlay Simple and clear layout 1win Many live betting options 10Bet In-depth match stats Betshezi Live match streaming Jackpot City Smooth functionality African Grand Competitive betting odds Easybet Match details available BC Game Crypto-friendly payments

New Cricket Betting Apps in South Africa New cricket betting apps bring big bonuses, fresh features, and modern designs. Players enjoy better tools for betting and smoother gameplay. App Feature YesPlay Fast live updates 1win Unique promotions African Grand Simple navigation Easybet Special cricket odds

Cricket Tournaments for Bettors from South Africa Below we take a look at some of the cricket betting opportunities available for South African bettors. With a wide selection of matches and leagues, users can choose from various options to place their bets. CSA T20 Challenge The CSA T20 Challenge is a South African cricket tournament where local teams compete in the Twenty20 format. It is a popular event among bettors who look for exciting cricket action. Many cricket betting sites give players a chance to bet on matches throughout the tournament. IPL The IPL (Indian Premier League) is the most popular cricket tournament. It brings together top players from around the world for exciting T20 matches. This tournament has a massive fan following and attracts a lot of betting activity. Cricket betting sites feature various betting options throughout the IPL season. T20 World Cup Another major event in the world of cricket is the T20 World Cup. This international tournament features top teams from around the globe, competing in the fast-paced T20 format. Held every few years, it attracts millions of viewers and is one of the most popular cricket competitions worldwide. The Ashes You can also bet on The Ashes, a major cricket tournament between England and Australia. This event is one of the oldest rivalries in cricket. The series takes place every two years and draws massive global attention. Cricket betting sites in South Africa offer many opportunities to bet on these matches. Sunfoil Series There is also the Sunfoil Series, which was a key domestic competition in South African cricket. This tournament featured four regional teams competing in long-format matches. It played an important role in developing local talent. Although the Sunfoil Series has been replaced by the 4-Day Franchise Series, it remains a significant part of South African cricket history, with plenty of betting opportunities available on cricket betting sites in South Africa. Mzansi Super League South African cricket fans can follow the Mzansi Super League (MSL), a popular T20 tournament. It brings together top local teams and international players. The league is known for its exciting matches and attracts a lot of attention from fans and bettors. This tournament is one of the major events in South Africa’s domestic cricket scene.

How to Start Betting via App? To start betting on apps for cricket betting, adhere to the following step-by-step guide: Registration: Download the cricket betting app from the website or app store. After installation, open the app and begin the registration process. You can sign up using your email or social media accounts like Google. Some apps will ask for your name, address, and phone number to confirm your identity. Choose a secure password for protection. Deposit Funds: The next step is to deposit money into your account. Many apps support different payment methods. You can use credit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, or mobile payment services such as UPI. Select your preferred method and enter the details to complete the transaction. Each app has a minimum deposit amount, usually between 100 ZAR and 300 ZAR. Place Bets: Once your account is funded, you can start betting. Browse the cricket markets and choose a match to bet on. You can pick bets like match winner, top batsman, or total runs. Once you select your bet, enter the amount you want to wager and confirm the bet. Withdraw Winnings: If you win, you can withdraw your money through the same payment methods. Go to the withdrawal section, choose a method, and follow the instructions. Now you are ready to enjoy betting on cricket through your app.

Best Welcome Bonuses for South Africans Many cricket betting apps and casinos give new players welcome bonuses. These bonuses help you get extra funds or chances to win when you register. After signing up and making your first deposit, you can unlock these rewards. They help you make the most of your first time betting. Below are some of the best welcome bonuses for South African players: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Betway Free bet 680 ZAR + 100 free spins YesPlay 100% deposit up to 3,000 ZAR 1win 500% deposit bonus up to 8,800 ZAR 10Bet 100% up to 1,100 ZAR Betshezi 100% up to 2,000 ZAR Jackpot City 100% up to 4,000 ZAR African Grand 200% up to 4,000 ZAR Easybet 150% up to 1,500 ZAR BC Game 180% (or 300% if you deposit ) up to 360,000 ZAR

How to Deposit Money? Adding money to a cricket betting app is simple. Follow the steps below to complete your deposit securely. Check the minimum deposit and methods first. Open the app. Use your username and password. Go to the “Deposit” or “Wallet” section in the menu. Pick a method like bank card, e-wallet, or local payment option. Type in the amount to deposit. Check the limits. Add required details, like card numbers or wallet information. Double-check everything, then confirm. Deposits are often instant. If delayed, contact support. Check your balance after completing the steps.

Payment Methods Real money cricket betting apps in South Africa support many ways to transfer money. Transactions are simple with ZAR accepted. Below are common methods: Visa

Mastercard

1Voucher

Skrill

Neteller

EcoPayz

FNB

Ozow

SnapScan

Cryptocurrency These methods ensure safe deposits and withdrawals for bettors.

What is Better: App or Desktop? Apps and desktop sites for cricket betting each have advantages. Apps are good for convenience, while desktops excel in broader viewing. Criteria App Desktop Accessibility Use anywhere Needs a stable setup Interface Compact design Larger, detailed display Speed Often faster Relies on browser speed Notifications Instant alerts No notifications Customization App settings Browser-based Storage Requires space No space needed Data Usage Lower consumption Higher usage Features Focused options Full access Security Biometric login available Password-based Live Streaming Small screen-friendly Better on bigger screens Choose based on mobility or detailed access needs. Both work well.

Summary by SportsCafe Betway is the best cricket betting app according to SportsCafe. The app is secure and does not have any bugs or glitches. It also allows biometric login for added security. The system requirements are low, so it works well on most devices. Betway has 24/7 customer support, so users can always get help when needed. These features make Betway the top choice for cricket betting.