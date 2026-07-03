Best Cricket Betting Apps in Pakistan for June 2026

Cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan, and many people bet on it. Around 90% of bettors now use their phones to place bets. Mobile apps are popular because they are easy to use, provide quick updates, and allow for secure transactions. Sportscafe has carefully checked and listed the best cricket betting apps in Pakistan for June 2026. This guide will help you find the right software to place your bets.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 10 Best Cricket Betting Apps in Pakistan We present a list of the top 10 cricket betting apps. Our experts reviewed each app based on important factors like security, payment options, odds, and user experience to find the best choices for bettors. #1 Megapari 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus Up to 59,000 PKR Promo code MPPAKI Join Read Review #2 Six6s 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to 55,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to 65,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 1xbet 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 70,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 BC game 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 33,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to 138,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #8 Baji Live 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus Up to 999 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #9 PariPulse 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 PKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Cricket Betting Apps Reviews We looked at each option closely to create this list of the best apps for cricket betting in Pakistan. We considered important factors like pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use. We also checked the app updates and other features. Below, you will find a brief summary of each app and what stands out about them for cricket betting. Megapari App App: 5 ★★★★★ Download APP Megapari App Megapari is the best cricket betting app for Pakistan. It works on both iOS and Android devices. The app accepts PKR, and the minimum deposit is just 100 PKR. New users can claim a welcome bonus up to 59,000 PKR. Payments can be done using JazzCash, Easypaisa, UPI, Sadapay, Cashmall, bank transfers, or cryptocurrencies. The app has great features, including biometric login for security. It lets you bet on many cricket events. Customer support is available 24/7, and you can even place bets through Telegram. Welcome bonus Up to 59,000 PKR Promocode: MPPAKI Claim Pros Cons Biometric login No FAQ section Lots of cricket events 24/7 customer support Bets via Telegram Licensed and secure Six6s App App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Six6s App Six6s is a well-known cricket betting app in Pakistan. It holds a Curacao license and sponsors the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The app has several bonuses, like a 200% welcome bonus up to 55,000 PKR and the "Smash" bonus for cricket betting. The minimum deposit is 200 PKR. Payment methods include local bank transfers, UPI, and USDT. Deposits and withdrawals are quick and easy. Welcome bonus 200% up to 55,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Live and line betting Fewer payment options than other sites VIP Program Biometrics login Instant earnings from live betting Live score updates Control panel is simple to use Free to download Mostbet App App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Download APP Mostbet App Mostbet is a reliable cricket betting app available for both Android and iOS. The app offers a 125% welcome bonus up to 65,000 PKR. It supports live and line betting on cricket, allowing users to bet in real time as the game progresses. The app features a dedicated cricket section, making it easy to find and place bets. It also provides 100 free spins when you install the app. The interface is simple, with an Urdu option available for convenience. Welcome bonus 125% up to 65,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Apps available for both iOS and Android High wagering requirements for the welcome bonus Dedicated cricket section Fast access to live and line betting 100 free spins for app installation Supports PKR and has a user-friendly interface 1xbet App App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download APP 1xbet App 1xBet is a secure and licensed platform with apps for both iOS and Android. The app has a simple interface and an option for the Urdu language. It supports biometric login, which makes it easier to access your account securely. The app works well on most devices, even older ones. The sports section is designed for small screens, so it is easy to use. 1xBet offers a 120% welcome bonus up to 70,000 PKR and other promotions like cashback. Welcome bonus 120% up to 70,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Available for iOS and Android No FAQ section Biometric login for security Works on older devices Sports section optimized for mobile screens Low minimum deposit of 90 PKR Supports over 80 payment methods BC game App App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Download APP BC game App The application works through a browser version for iOS and Android devices. The site has a modern look and is easy to navigate. When you sign up, you can get a welcome bonus of 180% on your first deposit, up to 5,500,000 PKR. The site also has free bets, cashback options, and many ways to pay. It accepts both PKR and several cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. The minimum deposit is 100 PKR. BC Game is designed to work well on most devices. It has low system requirements and does not need much storage space. Welcome bonus 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Big first deposit bonus of 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR Limited fiat payment options Free bets and cashback available Works in browsers on iOS and Android Supports many payment methods, including cryptocurrencies Has a VIP Club for loyal users Active on social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook Accepts PKR Melbet App App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP Melbet App Melbet has apps for both iOS and Android, which support the Urdu language. The platform accepts PKR and offers a 150% welcome bonus up to 33,000 PKR. Melbet’s app is easy to use with a one-click registration process. It also has a live update feature for scores and odds. You can quickly access your bet history from the app. With the Weekly App Cashback on MelBet, you can earn 10% of the total stake on bets placed via the MelBet app. Welcome bonus 150% up to 33,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Available for iOS and Android Customer support may take a bit longer to respond Urdu interface Easy one-click registration More than 120 payment methods Sponsor of Knight Riders Low system requirements Large selection of live events Baji Live App App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Download APP Baji Live App The platform has an APK for Android, so you can easily access it on your phone. The app has simple features, including biometric login for secure access. You can also get live score updates during matches. The control panel is easy to use, and payments are processed quickly. Live betting allows you to earn instantly. The first deposit bonus on Baji Live is up to 999 PKR. The app supports payment methods like Easypaisa, JazzCash, USDT, BTC, and ETH. The minimum deposit required to start is 300 PKR. Welcome bonus Up to 999 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Cricket star Kevin Pietersen is the ambassador Limited payment options Payments are fast and hassle-free Secure biometric login Live score updates during matches Instant earnings with live betting Dedicated customer support and community forums Easy-to-use control panel 1win App App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Download APP 1win App 1win offers a 200% bonus on the first deposit, up to 138,000 PKR. The app supports a wide range of cricket betting options, including live and line betting. 1win requires a minimum deposit of 300 PKR to start betting on its platform. The app supports several payment methods, including Easypaisa, JazzCash, Nayapay, and cryptocurrency. These options make it convenient for Pakistani users to deposit funds and withdraw winnings using popular local and international payment systems. Welcome bonus 200% up to 138,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons 200 1win Coins for app installation Some older devices may not support the installation Fantasy sports available Dedicated apps for iOS, Android, Mac OS, and Windows Live streaming David Warner as an ambassador PariPulse App App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Download APP PariPulse App PariPulse has mobile apps for both iOS and Android. The apps are easy to download and use. They are designed with low system requirements, so they work well even on older devices. The apps support biometric login for added security. The platform gives a 150% welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 PKR when you use the app. You can place bets on a wide range of cricket events with competitive odds. The app allows you to access 24/7 customer support and stay updated with live betting. You can also track your bets and account activity directly through the app. Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 PKR Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Apps for iOS and Android Customer support replies via app may take a bit longer Biometric login Low system requirements Access to 24/7 customer support 100% up to 40,000 PKR for app users Wide range of cricket betting options

List of Online Cricket Betting Apps in Pakistan Below is the best cricket betting apps list in Pakistan. Each application has unique features and offers attractive welcome bonuses for new players. Check out the table below to explore the best options for cricket betting in Pakistan. App Name Feature Welcome Bonus Megapari High first deposit bonus with sports betting focus. 200% up to 59,000 PKR Six6s Specializes in cricket with competitive odds. 200% up to 55,000 PKR Mostbet Offers live betting and regular promotions. 125% up to 65,000 PKR 1xbet Provides a large variety of payment methods. 120% up to 70,000 PKR Melbet Live streaming of cricket matches and events. 150% up to 33,000 PKR Baji Live Real-time score updates and live betting options. 100% up to 999 PKR 1win Fantasy sports integration and live streaming. 200% up to 138,000 PKR BC Game Cryptocurrency support and low system requirements. 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR PariPulse Dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android. 100% up to 40,000 PKR

How do We Rank Cricket Betting Apps? Given the number of apps available, we look at important factors to rank the best online cricket betting app. These include security, ease of use, bonus deals, customer support, and how often the app is updated. Bonuses for Newcomers and for Downloads It is very important to note that bookmakers give bonuses to attract new users and encourage app downloads. These bonuses allow players to start with extra funds or free bets. We carefully review the terms and conditions of these bonuses, including the rules and any wagering requirements. Understanding these details is essential to make the most of the bonuses. For anyone looking for a betting app for cricket, these bonuses can improve gameplay right from the start. License for Operating in Pakistan Bookmakers need a valid license to operate legally. Some common licenses are from Malta, Curacao, and the UK. A license shows that the bookmaker follows rules and keeps things fair. Without a license, there is a higher risk of cheating or unfair treatment. Players should always check for a license before using a betting app to avoid these risks. Optimization and Mobile Design Having all the features of the browser version on a mobile app is important. This allows users to do everything from their phones. For instance, players should be able to place bets, check live scores, deposit money, and claim bonuses just like they can on a computer. A good mobile app allows people to bet easily, no matter where they are. Customer Support You may need technical support when issues like login problems, payment failures, or app crashes occur. It is important to get help quickly in these situations. Support should be available through different methods like live chat, phone calls, or email. Live chat is the fastest way to get assistance, while email helps with more detailed problems. A FAQ section can help with common questions. Support should be available 24/7 and in Urdu for users in Pakistan, so everyone can get help whenever needed.

Cricket Betting APK Apps in Pakistan Here are the best cricket betting apps for Android users in Pakistan. These apps are known for their features and usability. Megapari

Six6s

Mostbet

1xbet

Melbet

Baji Live

1win

BC Game

PariPulse

Jeetwin Download the cricket betting APK app to place wagers on cricket anytime. Install Cricket Betting App for Android in 5 Steps Clients can follow these steps to download cricket betting app for Android: Search for the cricket betting app on the trusted website or source. Download the APK file to the device. Go to phone settings and enable installation from unknown sources. Find the downloaded file and click to start the installation. Complete the installation and open the app to start placing bets.

Mobile Apps for iPhone Here is a list of cricket betting apps for iOS users in Pakistan. Each app is easy to use. 1xbet

Melbet

Six6s

Mostbet

PariPulse

BC Game

1win

Baji Live

Megapari Download these apps to bet on cricket using your iPhone. 3 Steps for Installing To install a cricket betting app for iPhone, do the following: Go to the official website to download the app. Allow your phone to install the app from the site. Open the app after installation and start placing bets.

Place Bets on IPL IPL is very popular in Pakistan. Mobile apps help users place bets on matches quickly. These best cricket betting apps have live options and good odds. 1xbet

Mostbet

Baji Live

Melbet

PariPulse

Six6s

BC Game

1win

Megapari Pick any app and bet on IPL matches.

Live Cricket Betting Apps Live cricket betting apps let you place bets during ongoing matches. You can watch the match and bet on it at the same time. Here is a list of the top 10 live cricket betting apps. App Feature Megapari Bet on live cricket matches with quick odds updates. Six6s Place live bets while the match is happening. Mostbet Bet live with various options during cricket games. 1xbet Bet on cricket in real-time with live odds. Melbet Watch and bet on live cricket events. Baji Live Get live score updates and place bets in real-time. 1win Bet live with instant updates and live streaming. BC Game Bet with cryptocurrency during live cricket matches. PariPulse Bet live with many cricket markets to choose from.

New Cricket Betting Apps in Pakistan New cricket betting apps bring large bonuses, fresh features, and new betting options. These apps also have easy interfaces and exciting promotions. Below are the top 5 new cricket betting apps. App Feature Megapari 200% bonus on the first deposit BC Game No storage needed Mostbet 100 Free spins for app installation Melbet Weekly app cashback

Main Cricket Tournaments for Betting There are many cricket tournaments in Pakistan that customers can bet on through the app. Bettors can select from different matches and competitions listed below to place their wagers. IPL (Indian Premier League) The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league held annually in India. It features top players from around the world, competing in franchise-based teams. The tournament has gained massive popularity for its fast-paced matches and exciting gameplay. Bettors often place bets on different outcomes, such as match winners, top scorers, and player performances via IPL cricket betting Apps. Pakistan Super League The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket league that started in 2016. It features teams from different cities across Pakistan. The league has become very popular and attracts both local and international players. Matches are played in cities like Karachi and Lahore. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a major cricket event held every few years. Teams from different countries compete in a fast-paced format. Each team plays a match with 20 overs per side. It is one of the most popular cricket tournaments worldwide. The Asia Cup The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament between teams from Asia. Teams like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka compete. The tournament switches between One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 formats. It takes place every two to four years.

How to Place the First Bet via App? Placing a wager through apps for cricket betting is simple. Here's how to get started: Registration: To begin, download the app from the official website or a trusted app store. New users need to register by entering personal details such as name, email, phone number, and date of birth. Some apps allow users to register quickly using social media accounts like Google or Facebook. After filling in the required details, clients may need to verify their identity using a code sent to their phone or email. Verification: Once registered, clients need to verify their account. Most apps ask users to upload an ID like a passport or driver’s license. This helps prevent fraud and ensures the security of the account. Deposit Funds: After the account is verified, users can deposit funds. In Pakistan, some popular deposit methods include Easypaisa, JazzCash, and Upaisa. Customers can also use Cashmaal, AirTM, and Piastrix. These methods are simple to use. Deposits can usually be processed instantly or take a few hours, depending on the method chosen. Each app will have different deposit limits, so it’s good to check before making a deposit. Placing the Bet: Once the account is funded, users can select a match to bet on. After choosing the bet type, clients enter the stake amount. Once everything looks good, they can confirm the bet. Users can quickly place their first bet through the application with these easy steps.

Deposit Bonuses for Pakistanis Bookmakers in Pakistan attract users with big bonuses. These rewards are linked to the first deposit. The table below shows some of the best welcome bonuses available. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Megapari 200% up to 59,000 PKR Six6s 200% up to 55,000 PKR Mostbet 125% up to 65,000 PKR 1xbet 120% up to 70,000 PKR Melbet 150% up to 33,000 PKR Baji Live 100% up to 999 PKR 1win 200% up to 138,000 PKR BC Game 180% up to 5,500,000 PKR PariPulse 100% up to 40,000 PKR Check the table and choose what suits your needs.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods The applications in Pakistan accept payments in Pakistani Rupees (PKR). Users can deposit and withdraw money using different payment systems. Common methods include: Cashmaal Easypaisa JazzCash AirTM Upaisa Piastrix Cash Blast AstroPay Skrill ecoPayz Neteller Additionally, cryptocurrency can be used for deposits and withdrawals in some real money cricket betting apps.

Common Instruction for Deposit To place a bet in a cricket betting app, users must deposit money into their accounts. Here is how to do it: Open the cricket betting app and log in to the account. Navigate to the deposit section of the application. Select a payment method such as Easypaisa, JazzCash, or another option. Enter the deposit amount. Follow the steps for the chosen payment method. Complete any necessary verification. Once completed, the funds will appear in the account, ready for betting.

Comparsion: App or Website? Here is a comparison of using the app versus the website for cricket betting. The table below highlights key factors to consider: Criteria App Website Speed Loads faster on mobile May load slower on mobile Convenience Accessible anytime, anywhere Requires a browser and internet Interface Smaller screen design Larger design for desktops Notifications Push notifications available Limited notifications Battery Usage Uses more battery Less battery drain Updates Updated automatically Needs manual refresh Security High security with app store checks Depends on browser security Offline Access Limited features without internet Requires constant internet Data Usage May use more data Can use less data on Wi-Fi Compatibility Works on specific devices Accessible on any device with browser

SportsCafe Verdict According to our team of experts at SportsCafe, Megapari is the best cricket betting app. It stands out for its fast and easy navigation. The app works well with several payment options, which is convenient for users in Pakistan. Megapari has a wide range of cricket events to bet on, along with competitive odds. It also supports live betting. The app has strong security measures and a responsive customer service team. These factors make it the top choice for cricket bettors.