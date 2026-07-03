Best Cricket Betting Apps in Pakistan for June 2026
Cricket is the most popular sport in Pakistan, and many people bet on it. Around 90% of bettors now use their phones to place bets. Mobile apps are popular because they are easy to use, provide quick updates, and allow for secure transactions. Sportscafe has carefully checked and listed the best cricket betting apps in Pakistan for June 2026. This guide will help you find the right software to place your bets.
We present a list of the top 10 cricket betting apps. Our experts reviewed each app based on important factors like security, payment options, odds, and user experience to find the best choices for bettors.
We looked at each option closely to create this list of the best apps for cricket betting in Pakistan. We considered important factors like pros and cons, bonus systems, security, and ease of use. We also checked the app updates and other features. Below, you will find a brief summary of each app and what stands out about them for cricket betting.
Megapari is the best cricket betting app for Pakistan. It works on both iOS and Android devices. The app accepts PKR, and the minimum deposit is just 100 PKR. New users can claim a welcome bonus up to 59,000 PKR. Payments can be done using JazzCash, Easypaisa, UPI, Sadapay, Cashmall, bank transfers, or cryptocurrencies.
The app has great features, including biometric login for security. It lets you bet on many cricket events. Customer support is available 24/7, and you can even place bets through Telegram.
Six6s is a well-known cricket betting app in Pakistan. It holds a Curacao license and sponsors the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The app has several bonuses, like a 200% welcome bonus up to 55,000 PKR and the "Smash" bonus for cricket betting.
The minimum deposit is 200 PKR. Payment methods include local bank transfers, UPI, and USDT. Deposits and withdrawals are quick and easy.
Mostbet is a reliable cricket betting app available for both Android and iOS. The app offers a 125% welcome bonus up to 65,000 PKR. It supports live and line betting on cricket, allowing users to bet in real time as the game progresses.
The app features a dedicated cricket section, making it easy to find and place bets. It also provides 100 free spins when you install the app. The interface is simple, with an Urdu option available for convenience.
1xBet is a secure and licensed platform with apps for both iOS and Android. The app has a simple interface and an option for the Urdu language. It supports biometric login, which makes it easier to access your account securely.
The app works well on most devices, even older ones. The sports section is designed for small screens, so it is easy to use. 1xBet offers a 120% welcome bonus up to 70,000 PKR and other promotions like cashback.
The application works through a browser version for iOS and Android devices. The site has a modern look and is easy to navigate. When you sign up, you can get a welcome bonus of 180% on your first deposit, up to 5,500,000 PKR. The site also has free bets, cashback options, and many ways to pay. It accepts both PKR and several cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC.
The minimum deposit is 100 PKR. BC Game is designed to work well on most devices. It has low system requirements and does not need much storage space.
Melbet has apps for both iOS and Android, which support the Urdu language. The platform accepts PKR and offers a 150% welcome bonus up to 33,000 PKR.
Melbet’s app is easy to use with a one-click registration process. It also has a live update feature for scores and odds. You can quickly access your bet history from the app. With the Weekly App Cashback on MelBet, you can earn 10% of the total stake on bets placed via the MelBet app.
The platform has an APK for Android, so you can easily access it on your phone. The app has simple features, including biometric login for secure access. You can also get live score updates during matches. The control panel is easy to use, and payments are processed quickly. Live betting allows you to earn instantly.
The first deposit bonus on Baji Live is up to 999 PKR. The app supports payment methods like Easypaisa, JazzCash, USDT, BTC, and ETH. The minimum deposit required to start is 300 PKR.
1win offers a 200% bonus on the first deposit, up to 138,000 PKR. The app supports a wide range of cricket betting options, including live and line betting. 1win requires a minimum deposit of 300 PKR to start betting on its platform. The app supports several payment methods, including Easypaisa, JazzCash, Nayapay, and cryptocurrency. These options make it convenient for Pakistani users to deposit funds and withdraw winnings using popular local and international payment systems.
PariPulse has mobile apps for both iOS and Android. The apps are easy to download and use. They are designed with low system requirements, so they work well even on older devices. The apps support biometric login for added security. The platform gives a 150% welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 PKR when you use the app. You can place bets on a wide range of cricket events with competitive odds.
The app allows you to access 24/7 customer support and stay updated with live betting. You can also track your bets and account activity directly through the app.
Customer support replies via app may take a bit longer
Biometric login
Low system requirements
Access to 24/7 customer support
100% up to 40,000 PKR for app users
Wide range of cricket betting options
List of Online Cricket Betting Apps in Pakistan
Below is the best cricket betting apps list in Pakistan. Each application has unique features and offers attractive welcome bonuses for new players. Check out the table below to explore the best options for cricket betting in Pakistan.
App Name
Feature
Welcome Bonus
Megapari
High first deposit bonus with sports betting focus.
200% up to 59,000 PKR
Six6s
Specializes in cricket with competitive odds.
200% up to 55,000 PKR
Mostbet
Offers live betting and regular promotions.
125% up to 65,000 PKR
1xbet
Provides a large variety of payment methods.
120% up to 70,000 PKR
Melbet
Live streaming of cricket matches and events.
150% up to 33,000 PKR
Baji Live
Real-time score updates and live betting options.
100% up to 999 PKR
1win
Fantasy sports integration and live streaming.
200% up to 138,000 PKR
BC Game
Cryptocurrency support and low system requirements.
180% up to 5,500,000 PKR
PariPulse
Dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android.
100% up to 40,000 PKR
How do We Rank Cricket Betting Apps?
Given the number of apps available, we look at important factors to rank the best online cricket betting app. These include security, ease of use, bonus deals, customer support, and how often the app is updated.
Bonuses for Newcomers and for Downloads
It is very important to note that bookmakers give bonuses to attract new users and encourage app downloads. These bonuses allow players to start with extra funds or free bets. We carefully review the terms and conditions of these bonuses, including the rules and any wagering requirements. Understanding these details is essential to make the most of the bonuses. For anyone looking for a betting app for cricket, these bonuses can improve gameplay right from the start.
License for Operating in Pakistan
Bookmakers need a valid license to operate legally. Some common licenses are from Malta, Curacao, and the UK. A license shows that the bookmaker follows rules and keeps things fair. Without a license, there is a higher risk of cheating or unfair treatment. Players should always check for a license before using a betting app to avoid these risks.
Optimization and Mobile Design
Having all the features of the browser version on a mobile app is important. This allows users to do everything from their phones. For instance, players should be able to place bets, check live scores, deposit money, and claim bonuses just like they can on a computer. A good mobile app allows people to bet easily, no matter where they are.
Customer Support
You may need technical support when issues like login problems, payment failures, or app crashes occur. It is important to get help quickly in these situations. Support should be available through different methods like live chat, phone calls, or email. Live chat is the fastest way to get assistance, while email helps with more detailed problems. A FAQ section can help with common questions. Support should be available 24/7 and in Urdu for users in Pakistan, so everyone can get help whenever needed.
Cricket Betting APK Apps in Pakistan
Here are the best cricket betting apps for Android users in Pakistan. These apps are known for their features and usability.
Megapari
Six6s
Mostbet
1xbet
Melbet
Baji Live
1win
BC Game
PariPulse
Jeetwin
Download the cricket betting APK app to place wagers on cricket anytime.
Install Cricket Betting App for Android in 5 Steps
Clients can follow these steps to download cricket betting app for Android:
Search for the cricket betting app on the trusted website or source.
Download the APK file to the device.
Go to phone settings and enable installation from unknown sources.
Find the downloaded file and click to start the installation.
Complete the installation and open the app to start placing bets.
Mobile Apps for iPhone
Here is a list of cricket betting apps for iOS users in Pakistan. Each app is easy to use.
1xbet
Melbet
Six6s
Mostbet
PariPulse
BC Game
1win
Baji Live
Megapari
Download these apps to bet on cricket using your iPhone.
3 Steps for Installing
To install a cricket betting app for iPhone, do the following:
Go to the official website to download the app.
Allow your phone to install the app from the site.
Open the app after installation and start placing bets.
Place Bets on IPL
IPL is very popular in Pakistan. Mobile apps help users place bets on matches quickly. These best cricket betting apps have live options and good odds.
1xbet
Mostbet
Baji Live
Melbet
PariPulse
Six6s
BC Game
1win
Megapari
Pick any app and bet on IPL matches.
Live Cricket Betting Apps
Live cricket betting apps let you place bets during ongoing matches. You can watch the match and bet on it at the same time. Here is a list of the top 10 live cricket betting apps.
App
Feature
Megapari
Bet on live cricket matches with quick odds updates.
Six6s
Place live bets while the match is happening.
Mostbet
Bet live with various options during cricket games.
1xbet
Bet on cricket in real-time with live odds.
Melbet
Watch and bet on live cricket events.
Baji Live
Get live score updates and place bets in real-time.
1win
Bet live with instant updates and live streaming.
BC Game
Bet with cryptocurrency during live cricket matches.
PariPulse
Bet live with many cricket markets to choose from.
New Cricket Betting Apps in Pakistan
New cricket betting apps bring large bonuses, fresh features, and new betting options. These apps also have easy interfaces and exciting promotions. Below are the top 5 new cricket betting apps.
App
Feature
Megapari
200% bonus on the first deposit
BC Game
No storage needed
Mostbet
100 Free spins for app installation
Melbet
Weekly app cashback
Main Cricket Tournaments for Betting
There are many cricket tournaments in Pakistan that customers can bet on through the app. Bettors can select from different matches and competitions listed below to place their wagers.
IPL (Indian Premier League)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a professional Twenty20 cricket league held annually in India. It features top players from around the world, competing in franchise-based teams. The tournament has gained massive popularity for its fast-paced matches and exciting gameplay. Bettors often place bets on different outcomes, such as match winners, top scorers, and player performances via IPL cricket betting Apps.
Pakistan Super League
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a T20 cricket league that started in 2016. It features teams from different cities across Pakistan. The league has become very popular and attracts both local and international players. Matches are played in cities like Karachi and Lahore.
T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup is a major cricket event held every few years. Teams from different countries compete in a fast-paced format. Each team plays a match with 20 overs per side. It is one of the most popular cricket tournaments worldwide.
The Asia Cup
The Asia Cup is a cricket tournament between teams from Asia. Teams like India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka compete. The tournament switches between One Day Internationals (ODIs) and T20 formats. It takes place every two to four years.
How to Place the First Bet via App?
Placing a wager through apps for cricket betting is simple. Here's how to get started:
Registration: To begin, download the app from the official website or a trusted app store. New users need to register by entering personal details such as name, email, phone number, and date of birth. Some apps allow users to register quickly using social media accounts like Google or Facebook. After filling in the required details, clients may need to verify their identity using a code sent to their phone or email.
Verification: Once registered, clients need to verify their account. Most apps ask users to upload an ID like a passport or driver’s license. This helps prevent fraud and ensures the security of the account.
Deposit Funds: After the account is verified, users can deposit funds. In Pakistan, some popular deposit methods include Easypaisa, JazzCash, and Upaisa. Customers can also use Cashmaal, AirTM, and Piastrix. These methods are simple to use. Deposits can usually be processed instantly or take a few hours, depending on the method chosen. Each app will have different deposit limits, so it’s good to check before making a deposit.
Placing the Bet: Once the account is funded, users can select a match to bet on. After choosing the bet type, clients enter the stake amount. Once everything looks good, they can confirm the bet.
Users can quickly place their first bet through the application with these easy steps.
Deposit Bonuses for Pakistanis
Bookmakers in Pakistan attract users with big bonuses. These rewards are linked to the first deposit. The table below shows some of the best welcome bonuses available.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Megapari
200% up to 59,000 PKR
Six6s
200% up to 55,000 PKR
Mostbet
125% up to 65,000 PKR
1xbet
120% up to 70,000 PKR
Melbet
150% up to 33,000 PKR
Baji Live
100% up to 999 PKR
1win
200% up to 138,000 PKR
BC Game
180% up to 5,500,000 PKR
PariPulse
100% up to 40,000 PKR
Check the table and choose what suits your needs.
Deposit and Withdrawal Methods
The applications in Pakistan accept payments in Pakistani Rupees (PKR). Users can deposit and withdraw money using different payment systems. Common methods include:
Cashmaal
Easypaisa
JazzCash
AirTM
Upaisa
Piastrix
Cash Blast
AstroPay
Skrill
ecoPayz
Neteller
Additionally, cryptocurrency can be used for deposits and withdrawals in some real money cricket betting apps.
Common Instruction for Deposit
To place a bet in a cricket betting app, users must deposit money into their accounts. Here is how to do it:
Open the cricket betting app and log in to the account.
Navigate to the deposit section of the application.
Select a payment method such as Easypaisa, JazzCash, or another option.
Enter the deposit amount.
Follow the steps for the chosen payment method.
Complete any necessary verification.
Once completed, the funds will appear in the account, ready for betting.
Comparsion: App or Website?
Here is a comparison of using the app versus the website for cricket betting. The table below highlights key factors to consider:
Criteria
App
Website
Speed
Loads faster on mobile
May load slower on mobile
Convenience
Accessible anytime, anywhere
Requires a browser and internet
Interface
Smaller screen design
Larger design for desktops
Notifications
Push notifications available
Limited notifications
Battery Usage
Uses more battery
Less battery drain
Updates
Updated automatically
Needs manual refresh
Security
High security with app store checks
Depends on browser security
Offline Access
Limited features without internet
Requires constant internet
Data Usage
May use more data
Can use less data on Wi-Fi
Compatibility
Works on specific devices
Accessible on any device with browser
SportsCafe Verdict
According to our team of experts at SportsCafe, Megapari is the best cricket betting app. It stands out for its fast and easy navigation. The app works well with several payment options, which is convenient for users in Pakistan. Megapari has a wide range of cricket events to bet on, along with competitive odds. It also supports live betting. The app has strong security measures and a responsive customer service team. These factors make it the top choice for cricket bettors.
FAQ
Are cricket betting apps legal in Pakistan?
Cricket betting apps are not officially legal in Pakistan. However, many international apps accept users from Pakistan, and as long as they are licensed, they are considered safe to use.
Which is the best cricket betting app for Pakistan?
Megapari is one of the best cricket betting apps for Pakistan. It has many events, secure payment options, and is easy to use.
How do cricket betting apps work?
Cricket betting apps let users place bets on matches, check live odds, and bet before or during the match.
Which is better, a website or an app?
Apps are faster and more convenient. Websites can be accessed from any device without downloading. It depends on what the users prefer.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.