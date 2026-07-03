Best ICC Champions Trophy Betting Apps in India for 2026
The ICC Champions Trophy 2026 will take place from 19 February to 9 March, with matches hosted in Pakistan and the UAE. Eight top teams will compete for the prestigious title. Cricket betting is becoming more popular in India, with bettors focusing on major tournaments like the ICC Champions Trophy. In this article, Sportcafe presents a detailed list of the best ICC Champions Trophy betting apps for both Android and iOS. We have thoroughly analyzed these apps to help customers make informed choices when placing bets on this exciting cricket event.
To help clients find the best ICC Champions Trophy betting apps, we looked at important features like security, ease of use, bonus systems, and compatibility with different operating systems. We also focused on how each app handles betting for the ICC Champions Trophy 2026 and any special deals for the tournament. Below, we list each bookmaker and explain their pros and cons. This will help users choose the best app based on their needs.
Stake is a betting platform that focuses mainly on cryptocurrency. It has over 50 sports to bet on, including the ICC Champions Trophy. The app is browser-based, so there’s no need to store it on devices. It works well on older devices and has low system requirements. Players can use Hindi to navigate, and customer support is available through live chat and email. Stake also allows players to buy crypto directly on the platform.
4rabet is a well-known betting platform launched in 2019 and licensed by Curacao. It features a 700% welcome bonus for sports, up to 20,000 INR. The app is available for both Android and iOS, with an easy-to-navigate Hindi interface for Indian users. The platform supports multiple payment options, including PhonePe, UPI, and cryptocurrency.
Batery is a good option for cricket betting, launched in 2021. It has a Curaçao license and offers a 200% up to 25,000 INR welcome bonus. The app is available for Android and iOS devices. Batery accepts many payment methods, including cryptocurrency, which makes it easy for Indian players to deposit and withdraw. Customer support is available through live chat or email. The app also has backing from well-known sports figures, adding trust to the platform.
All Android device users can download and install the BC.Game mobile app on their device right now, which is ideal for starting your daily cricket betting. However, the wide variety of markets and bet types, as well as the increased odds, can be utilized when betting on matches in the ICC tournament series. In the BC.Game app, you can also easily register your bets and track their statistics, which are updated in real time.
Rajabets has mobile apps for iOS and Android. These apps allow customers to place bets on a wide range of sports and casino games. Players can access live betting features with real-time odds, get notifications for promotions, and track their betting progress. The app also supports fingerprint or FaceID login for easy access. With a 200% welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR and cashback up to 25%, Rajabets provides many ways for bettors to benefit.
Parimatch application is a great choice for cricket betting. The software provides a 150% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR. Available on both iOS and Android, it offers an easy-to-use interface in Hindi for Indian players. With over 40 sports, including cricket, it is a great option for sports betting.
No direct registration through email or social media
Wide selection of sports and casino games
Attractive welcome bonus and VIP program
Sponsorships with major sports teams
Apps available for both iOS and Android
Competitive odds for sports betting
Live streaming available for major events
Fast and easy app navigation
Payment Methods:
UPI
PhonePe
Netbanking
Astropay
Skrill
Cryptocurrency
Minimum Deposit: 200 INR
Parimatch ranks high due to its broad selection of sports, competitive bonuses, and reliable payment methods. The dedicated apps for iOS and Android and the Hindi interface make it a strong choice for Indian users.
The Melbet application lets clients bet using Indian Rupees and has many sports and casino games. Players can claim a 150% welcome bonus up to 40,000 INR. There is also a Deposit Series bonus, where users get a bonus for every deposit. The app is available for both iOS and Android. It supports biometric login for security and sends notifications to keep bettors informed. Players can reach support via live chat, email, phone, and social media.
Paripesa is a cricket betting application with many sports and casino games. It supports over 60 payment methods, and has a 100% welcome bonus up to 30,000 INR. Paripesa also has dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android, along with PWA (Progressive Web App) versions for easy access. The apps offer live and multi-live betting, a Hindi language option for Indian users, and active customer support through social media. Clients can also enjoy bonuses and cashback offers.
Mobile apps for both iOS and Android, plus PWA versions
Hindi language support for Indian players
Active on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)
Bonuses and cashback offers
Fast and smooth app performance
Push notifications for live betting updates
Regular app updates for improvements
Payment Methods:
UPI
PhonePe
PayTM
Neteller
Skrill
Google Pay
AstroPay
Cryptocurrency
Minimum Deposit: 100 INR
Paripesa ranks highly among ICC Champions Trophy online betting apps because it supports many payment methods, including cryptocurrency, and provides dedicated applications for both iOS and Android. The PWA version also makes the site easily accessible.
Tez888 has apps for iOS and Android. The app features a leaderboard to track progress and sends notifications for live betting. It supports fingerprint or FaceID login for easy access. Hindi is available for better navigation, especially for Indian users. Bettors can follow their bets with ease. Tez888 also gives a 100% bonus up to 30,000 INR and a 3% weekly cashback on sports.
Dafabet is a betting site that has been around since 2004. It is popular with Indian players because it supports Hindi. The platform includes many sports and casino games to bet on. Dafabet works with well-known sports figures like Chris Gayle and sponsors big sports teams. The app is easy to use and makes betting simple. It has a welcome bonus of 160% up to 16,000 INR for new customers.
Active on social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram)
Sponsorships with famous sports figures like Chris Gayle
Sponsors major sports teams like football and cricket
Wide selection of sports and casino games
160% Welcome Bonus up to 16,000 INR
Easy-to-use mobile app
Fast access to betting options
Regular promotions and bonuses
Payment Methods
UPI
PhonePe
Google Pay
Minimum Deposit: ₹100
Dafabet application is a great choice because it supports Hindi, has major sports sponsorships, and offers regular bonuses for customers.
How We Choose The Best Cricket Apps in India?
We check different factors when picking the ICC Champions Trophy online betting apps. These include safety, how easy the app is to use, bonuses, payment methods, and how well the app works. Below, we will look at some of these points in more detail.
User Interface and Experience (UI/UX)
We check how easy it is to use the app. It should have clear sections for live betting, match schedules, and account settings. The app should load quickly and have few problems.
Market Coverage and Betting Options
Our team also checks the betting options for ICC Champions Trophy games. This includes betting on match winners, player performances, live betting, and prop bets. More betting options let players pick what suits them best.
Odds Competitiveness
There are many factors to consider when comparing the odds on the app. It's important to check if they match what other platforms offer. Higher odds mean better payouts for bettors, which can improve the betting result.
Bonuses and Promotions
It's important to check the bonuses available for cricket betting. These can include welcome bonuses, free bets, cashback offers, and loyalty programs. Such deals are often designed for events like the ICC Champions Trophy, helping bettors earn more.
Security and Licensing
One more thing to check is the app’s license from trusted gambling authorities. Also, look at the security features like encryption and two-factor authentication to protect your personal data from any threats or unauthorized access.
Payment Methods and Speed
Another key point is the number of payment options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Also, check how quickly deposits and withdrawals are processed and whether there are any fees involved.
Live Streaming and Match Insights
The availability of live streaming, ball-by-ball commentary, match stats, and betting tips can improve the betting process. These features help users stay informed and make better choices during ICC Champions Trophy matches.
Best Cricket Betting Android Apps for ICC Champions Trophy 2026
Here is a list of the best cricket betting apps for Android in India for the ICC Champions Trophy 2026. We have carefully analyzed each one. The top 10 bookmakers are:
Stake
4rabet
Batery
BCGame
Rajabets
Parimatch
Melbet
Paripesa
Tez888
Dafabet
How to Install Cricket Betting App for Android?
To install the best ICC Champions Trophy betting apps on Android, follow these steps:
Download the APK file from the bookmaker's official website.
In your phone’s settings, enable installations from unknown sources.
Tap the APK file to install and start using the app.
Best Cricket Betting iOS Apps for Champions Trophy
We have selected the best cricket betting apps for iOS in India. After looking at each app closely, we list the top options for betting on the ICC Champions Trophy. Here are the recommended bookmakers:
Stake
4rabet
Batery
BCGame
Rajabets
Parimatch
Melbet
Paripesa
Tez888
Dafabet
How to Install Cricket Betting App for iOS?
Here’s how you can install a cricket betting app for the ICC Champions Trophy on your iOS device:
Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad.
Search for any of your chosen ICC Champions Trophy betting apps.
Tap "Install" and wait for it to finish. Once installed, open the app, sign up, and start placing your bets.
Now, you're ready to enjoy betting on your favorite ICC Champions Trophy matches.
How to Place a Bet on ICC Champions Trophy 2026?
Placing a bet via ICC Champions Trophy online betting apps is easy. Follow these steps to get started.
1
Registration
To begin, you need to register with your chosen betting app. You can do this in a few ways:
Email Registration: Fill in your email, password, and personal details.
Phone Number Registration: Use your phone number to sign up quickly.
Social Media Registration: Some apps let you sign up with one click using your Facebook, Google, or other social media accounts. This is quick and convenient.
Always make sure to enter correct details to avoid problems later.
2
Deposit Funds
Once you have registered, deposit money into your account. Some common methods include:
Credit/Debit Cards: Visa and MasterCard are widely accepted.
E-Wallets: Paytm, Neteller, Skrill, and others work well.
UPI: Fast and secure for Indian users.
Cryptocurrency: Some apps allow Bitcoin or Ethereum for deposits.
Look out for low minimum deposit requirements, as some apps accept smaller amounts, making it easier to start betting. Also, check for any fees associated with deposits.
3
Place Your Bet
After funding your account, browse the ICC Champions Trophy events. Select your bet, decide how much to stake, and confirm your bet.
Now you are ready to start betting on the ICC Champions Trophy 2026!
Top Welcome Bonuses for Betting on ICC Champions Trophy
Many betting sites give attractive welcome bonuses to new customers who sign up. These bonuses help players get started by boosting their account balance. Each bookmaker has different bonuses that can increase the amount of money available for betting on the ICC Champions Trophy. The table below shows the welcome bonuses from various popular platforms.
Bookmaker
Welcome Bonus
Stake
200% up to ₹100,000
4rabet
700% up to 20,000 INR
Batery
200% up to 25,000 INR
BC.Game
120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 freebets
Rajabets
100% up to 100,000 INR
Parimatch
150% up to 20,000 INR
Melbet
150% up to 40,000 INR
Paripesa
100% up to 30,000 INR
Tez888
100% up to 30,000 INR
Dafabet
160% up to 16,000 INR
How to Make a Deposit on a Cricket Betting App in India?
To deposit money into a cricket betting app, customers should:
Access the app and sign into the account.
Find and tap the “Deposit” option in the menu.
Choose from methods like UPI, credit/debit cards, Paytm, or e-wallets.
Input the desired amount to deposit.
Complete the payment process, and the funds should appear shortly in the account.
Payments Methods
Cricket betting apps in India support many payment systems, including Indian Rupees (INR). These methods ensure easy deposits and withdrawals for bettors.
Payment Methods:
UPI
Paytm
PhonePe
Google Pay
Debit/Credit Cards
Bank Transfer
Skrill
Neteller
AstroPay
Cryptocurrency
These options make financial transactions convenient for clients, no matter their preference.
Free Tips for ICC Champions Trophy Betting
It's always important to bet responsibly when placing wagers on cricket. Understand the risks involved and base decisions on facts and analysis instead of excitement or hope. Staying informed helps bettors make smarter choices.
Research the Teams and Players
Important to check recent team performances in different conditions, like Indian vs. overseas matches. Look at player stats, form, and history in the ICC Champions Trophy. Consider injuries, team selections, and head-to-head records before placing bets.
Understand the Pitch and Weather Conditions
Indian pitches can favor different players. Flat pitches lead to high scores, so betting on top batsmen can be useful. Swing-friendly pitches support bowlers, so focus on low totals and top wicket-takers. Weather changes, like rain, can affect bets, especially in shorter formats or DLS-adjusted scores.
Avoid Emotional Bets
Betting on India due to patriotism is common, but it’s better to avoid emotional bets. It’s best to focus on facts, odds, and logic instead of personal feelings or the crowd’s influence.
Diversify Your Bets
It's also a good idea to bet on specific players, like top batsman or bowler. Customers can explore session betting, like runs scored in a certain over. Live betting is another option, letting clients adjust bets as the match goes on.
Set a Budget and Stick to It
Set a clear budget for betting and stick to it. Treat betting as entertainment, not a way to earn money. Avoid chasing losses or increasing bets impulsively. Choose platforms that support responsible gambling, such as those with betting limits.
Cricket Betting Markets
Cricket betting markets are the different options where bettors can place their wagers. These markets include bets on the match result, such as which team will win, how many runs will be scored, or who will be the top batsman or bowler.
There are also bets on individual players, like how many runs or wickets a player will get. Live betting allows customers to place bets while the game is happening, with odds changing as the match progresses.
The odds in these markets show how likely an outcome is, and they help determine the potential winnings. Factors like team strength, player form, and the match conditions can influence the odds. Bettors often choose markets they feel confident about based on their knowledge of the game.
Apps for Live Cricket Betting on ICC Champions Trophy 2026
Live cricket betting allows bettors to place wagers while the match is in progress. Unlike regular betting, where bets are placed before the match, live betting lets players adjust their bets based on how the game is going. For the ICC Champions Trophy 2026, live betting helps players react to the action as it happens, with changing odds during the match.
Top 10 cricket ICC Champions Trophy live betting apps and their features:
Bookmaker
Live Betting Features
Stake
In-play odds and live streaming
Batery
Live cricket odds and cash-out options
4rabet
Real-time stats and betting updates
Parimatch
Live match tracker and instant odds
Melbet
In-play betting and live commentary
Paripesa
Dynamic odds and live score updates
Tez888
In-game betting and stats tracking
Rajabets
Live odds and event updates
Dafabet
Live cricket betting and quick cash-out
Bluechip
Fast odds changes and live updates
Cricket Betting Apps vs Websites
Cricket betting apps and websites work differently. Each of the ICC Champions Trophy betting mobile app is easy to use on mobile devices, while websites often have more features and can be slower.
Criteria
Cricket Betting App
Cricket Betting Website
Speed
Faster for quick bets
Slower due to browser loading
Convenience
Accessible anytime, anywhere
Needs browser and internet
User Interface
Made for mobile use
Can be hard to use on mobile
Notifications
Push notifications for updates
Email or on-site notifications
Screen Size
Small screen, fits mobile
Bigger screen, easier to use
Battery Usage
Drains battery faster
Uses less battery
App Size
Takes up phone storage space
Doesn’t take up storage
Accessibility
Quick access with one tap
Needs to open a browser
Live Betting
Fast for placing live bets
Slower for live bets
Customization
Few options to change settings
More flexible in design
Are Cricket Betting Apps Legal in India?
Cricket betting apps in India use strong security measures to protect player data. They rely on encryption, like SSL, to secure sensitive details. Many apps also use two-factor authentication (2FA) for account security. To keep data safe, they conduct regular security checks and follow data protection laws.
Security Measures:
SSL encryption for data protection
Two-factor authentication (2FA)
Regular security audits
Data protection compliance
Secure payment gateways
Anti-fraud systems
Identity verification for withdrawals
These features help keep user information secure while using betting apps for ICC Champions Trophy 2026.
Summary by SportsCafe
This article reviews and compares the Top cricket Champions Trophy betting apps. Each app has its unique advantages and disadvantages, so players should consider their individual needs when choosing. Stake.com is the top choice for this tournament, as it excels in security, user experience, licensing, and generous bonuses. It’s essential to prioritize safety and ensure the app is properly licensed. For the latest and most reliable information on cricket betting, SportsCafe is a trusted resource. Always stay informed and bet responsibly when selecting an app for the ICC Champions Trophy.
FAQ
Are cricket betting apps legal in India?
Cricket betting apps can be legal if they have international licenses. The legality depends on local laws in India.
How ICC Champions Trophy betting works?
In ICC Champions Trophy betting, customers place bets on outcomes like match results, top batsman, or top bowler based on the odds.
Where can I find a link to the official cricket betting app?
Links to official cricket betting apps are usually available on the app’s website or from trusted sources.
Can I withdraw money using the app?
Yes, most betting apps allow clients to withdraw money using payment methods like bank transfers or e-wallets.
Which betting app has the best welcome bonus?
The best welcome bonus can be found at 4rabet. It gives a huge 700% bonus up to 20,000 INR for new customers.
Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews.
Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.