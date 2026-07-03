Best ICC Champions Trophy Betting Apps in India for 2026

The ICC Champions Trophy 2026 will take place from 19 February to 9 March, with matches hosted in Pakistan and the UAE. Eight top teams will compete for the prestigious title. Cricket betting is becoming more popular in India, with bettors focusing on major tournaments like the ICC Champions Trophy. In this article, Sportcafe presents a detailed list of the best ICC Champions Trophy betting apps for both Android and iOS. We have thoroughly analyzed these apps to help customers make informed choices when placing bets on this exciting cricket event.

Best Betting Apps for ICC Champions Trophy

List of Top 10 Cricket Betting Apps for ICC Champions Trophy 2026 SportsCafe's sports experts have analyzed cricket betting apps on more than 7 parameters to compile for you their top best betting apps for this tournament. #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review

ICC Champions Trophy Cricket Betting App Reviews To help clients find the best ICC Champions Trophy betting apps, we looked at important features like security, ease of use, bonus systems, and compatibility with different operating systems. We also focused on how each app handles betting for the ICC Champions Trophy 2026 and any special deals for the tournament. Below, we list each bookmaker and explain their pros and cons. This will help users choose the best app based on their needs. #1 Stake App: 5.0 ★★★★★ Download APP #1 Stake Stake is a betting platform that focuses mainly on cryptocurrency. It has over 50 sports to bet on, including the ICC Champions Trophy. The app is browser-based, so there’s no need to store it on devices. It works well on older devices and has low system requirements. Players can use Hindi to navigate, and customer support is available through live chat and email. Stake also allows players to buy crypto directly on the platform. Welcome bonus INR 100,000 Promocode: SPORTSCAFE Claim Pros Cons Supports many cryptocurrencies for betting Limited options for traditional currencies Hindi language available for Indian players Good customer support with guides and help center Many tournaments to choose from Works on old devices with low system requirements Allows players to buy crypto directly Licensed in Curacao Live streaming of ICC Champions Trophy VIP Club and a forum for users Payment Methods: UPI

NetBanking

Bitcoin

Ethereum

USDT

Dogecoin Minimum Deposit: 100 INR Stake is one of the best cricket ICC Champions Trophy 2026 betting apps. It supports many crypto options, offers many tournaments, and has a strong platform for Indian players. #2 4rabet App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Download APP #2 4rabet 4rabet is a well-known betting platform launched in 2019 and licensed by Curacao. It features a 700% welcome bonus for sports, up to 20,000 INR. The app is available for both Android and iOS, with an easy-to-navigate Hindi interface for Indian users. The platform supports multiple payment options, including PhonePe, UPI, and cryptocurrency. Welcome bonus INR 60,000 Promocode: SCAFE230 Claim Pros Cons Hindi Interface for easy navigation No FAQ section available Multiple bonuses for sports and casino App can consume more data on mobile devices Deposits and withdrawals in INR Active on Telegram and Instagram Fast registration with social media accounts Live chat support for quick assistance Biometric login option Payment Methods: PhonePe

UPI

PayTM

Google Pay

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 300 INR

4rabet ranks third among best ICC Champions Trophy betting apps because of its large welcome bonus, many payment options, and helpful features like the Hindi interface. #3 Batery App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Download APP #3 Batery Batery is a good option for cricket betting, launched in 2021. It has a Curaçao license and offers a 200% up to 25,000 INR welcome bonus. The app is available for Android and iOS devices. Batery accepts many payment methods, including cryptocurrency, which makes it easy for Indian players to deposit and withdraw. Customer support is available through live chat or email. The app also has backing from well-known sports figures, adding trust to the platform. Welcome bonus INR 125,000 Promocode: SCBAT Claim Pros Cons Easy registration with social media accounts Customer support via application can be slow at times Supports Hindi and other languages Apps available for Android and iOS Backed by popular sports figures Multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies Live and line betting Licensed in Curacao Payment Methods: PhonePe

PayTM

Google Pay

UPI

Visa

Mastercard

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 300 INR Batery ranks second because of its big welcome bonus, multiple payment options, and well-developed mobile apps for cricket betting. #4 BC.Game App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download APP #4 BC.Game All Android device users can download and install the BC.Game mobile app on their device right now, which is ideal for starting your daily cricket betting. However, the wide variety of markets and bet types, as well as the increased odds, can be utilized when betting on matches in the ICC tournament series. In the BC.Game app, you can also easily register your bets and track their statistics, which are updated in real time. Welcome bonus 120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 FS Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Welcome bonus for ICC betting is available at 120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 freebets; Wagering on some bonus offers may seem difficult; Live and Line betting available on ICC matches; Daily live streaming in HD resolution; INR is available as the main currency; More than 90 cryptocurrency methods can be used to make deposits and withdraw winnings; Payment Methods: Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

TRX;

Bank Transfer;

PayTM;

UMPS;

AstroPay; The minimum deposit is 100 INR; BC.Game mobile app offers high odds and a variety of betting markets for ICC matches. #5 Rajabets App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download APP #5 Rajabets Rajabets has mobile apps for iOS and Android. These apps allow customers to place bets on a wide range of sports and casino games. Players can access live betting features with real-time odds, get notifications for promotions, and track their betting progress. The app also supports fingerprint or FaceID login for easy access. With a 200% welcome bonus up to 100,000 INR and cashback up to 25%, Rajabets provides many ways for bettors to benefit. Welcome bonus INR 100,000 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons 200% Welcome Bonus up to 100,000 INR No phone customer support Cashback up to 25% Hindi language interface Active on social media (Twitter, Instagram, Telegram) Live betting features with real-time odds Mobile apps for both iOS and Android Fast and easy access with fingerprint or FaceID login Notifications for live betting and promotions Payment Methods: UPI

PhonePe

GooglePay

PayTM

IMPS

WhatsApp Pay

Amazon Pay Minimum Deposit: 200 INR Rajabets ranks in the top 8 because of its strong bonuses, live betting features, and easy-to-use apps with fingerprint or FaceID login. #6 Parimatch App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Download APP #6 Parimatch Parimatch application is a great choice for cricket betting. The software provides a 150% welcome bonus up to 20,000 INR. Available on both iOS and Android, it offers an easy-to-use interface in Hindi for Indian players. With over 40 sports, including cricket, it is a great option for sports betting. Welcome bonus INR 50,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Claim Pros Cons Easy registration via phone number No direct registration through email or social media Wide selection of sports and casino games Attractive welcome bonus and VIP program Sponsorships with major sports teams Apps available for both iOS and Android Competitive odds for sports betting Live streaming available for major events Fast and easy app navigation Payment Methods: UPI

PhonePe

Netbanking

Astropay

Skrill

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 200 INR Parimatch ranks high due to its broad selection of sports, competitive bonuses, and reliable payment methods. The dedicated apps for iOS and Android and the Hindi interface make it a strong choice for Indian users. #7 Melbet App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP #7 Melbet The Melbet application lets clients bet using Indian Rupees and has many sports and casino games. Players can claim a 150% welcome bonus up to 40,000 INR. There is also a Deposit Series bonus, where users get a bonus for every deposit. The app is available for both iOS and Android. It supports biometric login for security and sends notifications to keep bettors informed. Players can reach support via live chat, email, phone, and social media. Welcome bonus INR 20,000 Promocode: SCAFE30 Claim Pros Cons Easy registration process No live streaming for some sports Biometric login Notifications for event updates Active on social media platforms 100+ payment methods, including cryptocurrency Official sponsor of Trinbago Knight Riders Hindi language option Payment Methods: PhonePe

UPI

GooglePay

AstroPay

Jeton Bank

Webmoney

BharatPe

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 90 INR Melbet is a top choice for players due to its low minimum deposit, easy registration, and many payment methods. #8 Paripesa App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Download APP #8 Paripesa Paripesa is a cricket betting application with many sports and casino games. It supports over 60 payment methods, and has a 100% welcome bonus up to 30,000 INR. Paripesa also has dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android, along with PWA (Progressive Web App) versions for easy access. The apps offer live and multi-live betting, a Hindi language option for Indian users, and active customer support through social media. Clients can also enjoy bonuses and cashback offers. Welcome bonus INR 12,000 Promocode: SCAFEPARI Claim Pros Cons Over 60 payment methods No FAQ section available Live and multi-live betting features Mobile apps for both iOS and Android, plus PWA versions Hindi language support for Indian players Active on social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) Bonuses and cashback offers Fast and smooth app performance Push notifications for live betting updates Regular app updates for improvements Payment Methods: UPI

PhonePe

PayTM

Neteller

Skrill

Google Pay

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency Minimum Deposit: 100 INR Paripesa ranks highly among ICC Champions Trophy online betting apps because it supports many payment methods, including cryptocurrency, and provides dedicated applications for both iOS and Android. The PWA version also makes the site easily accessible. #9 Tez888 App: 4.3 ★★★★★ Download APP #9 Tez888 Tez888 has apps for iOS and Android. The app features a leaderboard to track progress and sends notifications for live betting. It supports fingerprint or FaceID login for easy access. Hindi is available for better navigation, especially for Indian users. Bettors can follow their bets with ease. Tez888 also gives a 100% bonus up to 30,000 INR and a 3% weekly cashback on sports. Welcome bonus INR 7,500 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Easy registration with phone number The main interface is in English Leaderboard for tracking progress Mobile apps for iOS and Android Biometric login (Fingerprint/FaceID) Hindi language support Active on social media Notifications for live betting Many payment methods available Payment Methods: Google Pay

NetBanking

PhonePe

UPI

PayTM Minimum Deposit: 100 INR Tez888 ranks in the top 7 because of its easy registration, mobile apps with biometric security, and multiple payment methods. #10 Dafabet App: 4.2 ★★★★★ Download APP #10 Dafabet Dafabet is a betting site that has been around since 2004. It is popular with Indian players because it supports Hindi. The platform includes many sports and casino games to bet on. Dafabet works with well-known sports figures like Chris Gayle and sponsors big sports teams. The app is easy to use and makes betting simple. It has a welcome bonus of 160% up to 16,000 INR for new customers. Welcome bonus INR 16,000 Promocode: No promo Claim Pros Cons Hindi language option for Indian players Fewer payment options compared to other sites Active on social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram) Sponsorships with famous sports figures like Chris Gayle Sponsors major sports teams like football and cricket Wide selection of sports and casino games 160% Welcome Bonus up to 16,000 INR Easy-to-use mobile app Fast access to betting options Regular promotions and bonuses Payment Methods UPI

PhonePe

Google Pay Minimum Deposit: ₹100 Dafabet application is a great choice because it supports Hindi, has major sports sponsorships, and offers regular bonuses for customers.

How We Choose The Best Cricket Apps in India? We check different factors when picking the ICC Champions Trophy online betting apps. These include safety, how easy the app is to use, bonuses, payment methods, and how well the app works. Below, we will look at some of these points in more detail. User Interface and Experience (UI/UX) We check how easy it is to use the app. It should have clear sections for live betting, match schedules, and account settings. The app should load quickly and have few problems. Market Coverage and Betting Options Our team also checks the betting options for ICC Champions Trophy games. This includes betting on match winners, player performances, live betting, and prop bets. More betting options let players pick what suits them best. Odds Competitiveness There are many factors to consider when comparing the odds on the app. It's important to check if they match what other platforms offer. Higher odds mean better payouts for bettors, which can improve the betting result. Bonuses and Promotions It's important to check the bonuses available for cricket betting. These can include welcome bonuses, free bets, cashback offers, and loyalty programs. Such deals are often designed for events like the ICC Champions Trophy, helping bettors earn more. Security and Licensing One more thing to check is the app’s license from trusted gambling authorities. Also, look at the security features like encryption and two-factor authentication to protect your personal data from any threats or unauthorized access. Payment Methods and Speed Another key point is the number of payment options, such as credit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Also, check how quickly deposits and withdrawals are processed and whether there are any fees involved. Live Streaming and Match Insights The availability of live streaming, ball-by-ball commentary, match stats, and betting tips can improve the betting process. These features help users stay informed and make better choices during ICC Champions Trophy matches.

Best Cricket Betting Android Apps for ICC Champions Trophy 2026 Here is a list of the best cricket betting apps for Android in India for the ICC Champions Trophy 2026. We have carefully analyzed each one. The top 10 bookmakers are: Stake

4rabet

Batery

BCGame

Rajabets

Parimatch

Melbet

Paripesa

Tez888

Dafabet How to Install Cricket Betting App for Android? To install the best ICC Champions Trophy betting apps on Android, follow these steps: Download the APK file from the bookmaker's official website. In your phone’s settings, enable installations from unknown sources. Tap the APK file to install and start using the app.

Best Cricket Betting iOS Apps for Champions Trophy We have selected the best cricket betting apps for iOS in India. After looking at each app closely, we list the top options for betting on the ICC Champions Trophy. Here are the recommended bookmakers: Stake

4rabet

Batery

BCGame

Rajabets

Parimatch

Melbet

Paripesa

Tez888

Dafabet How to Install Cricket Betting App for iOS? Here’s how you can install a cricket betting app for the ICC Champions Trophy on your iOS device: Open the App Store on your iPhone or iPad. Search for any of your chosen ICC Champions Trophy betting apps. Tap "Install" and wait for it to finish. Once installed, open the app, sign up, and start placing your bets. Now, you're ready to enjoy betting on your favorite ICC Champions Trophy matches.

How to Place a Bet on ICC Champions Trophy 2026? Placing a bet via ICC Champions Trophy online betting apps is easy. Follow these steps to get started. 1 Registration To begin, you need to register with your chosen betting app. You can do this in a few ways: Email Registration: Fill in your email, password, and personal details.

Phone Number Registration: Use your phone number to sign up quickly.

Social Media Registration: Some apps let you sign up with one click using your Facebook, Google, or other social media accounts. This is quick and convenient. Always make sure to enter correct details to avoid problems later. 2 Deposit Funds Once you have registered, deposit money into your account. Some common methods include: Credit/Debit Cards: Visa and MasterCard are widely accepted.

E-Wallets: Paytm, Neteller, Skrill, and others work well.

UPI: Fast and secure for Indian users.

Cryptocurrency: Some apps allow Bitcoin or Ethereum for deposits. Look out for low minimum deposit requirements, as some apps accept smaller amounts, making it easier to start betting. Also, check for any fees associated with deposits. 3 Place Your Bet After funding your account, browse the ICC Champions Trophy events. Select your bet, decide how much to stake, and confirm your bet. Now you are ready to start betting on the ICC Champions Trophy 2026!

Top Welcome Bonuses for Betting on ICC Champions Trophy Many betting sites give attractive welcome bonuses to new customers who sign up. These bonuses help players get started by boosting their account balance. Each bookmaker has different bonuses that can increase the amount of money available for betting on the ICC Champions Trophy. The table below shows the welcome bonuses from various popular platforms. Bookmaker Welcome Bonus Stake 200% up to ₹100,000 4rabet 700% up to 20,000 INR Batery 200% up to 25,000 INR BC.Game 120% up to 43,626 INR + 5 freebets Rajabets 100% up to 100,000 INR Parimatch 150% up to 20,000 INR Melbet 150% up to 40,000 INR Paripesa 100% up to 30,000 INR Tez888 100% up to 30,000 INR Dafabet 160% up to 16,000 INR

How to Make a Deposit on a Cricket Betting App in India? To deposit money into a cricket betting app, customers should: Access the app and sign into the account. Find and tap the “Deposit” option in the menu. Choose from methods like UPI, credit/debit cards, Paytm, or e-wallets. Input the desired amount to deposit. Complete the payment process, and the funds should appear shortly in the account. Payments Methods Cricket betting apps in India support many payment systems, including Indian Rupees (INR). These methods ensure easy deposits and withdrawals for bettors. Payment Methods: UPI

Paytm

PhonePe

Google Pay

Debit/Credit Cards

Bank Transfer

Skrill

Neteller

AstroPay

Cryptocurrency These options make financial transactions convenient for clients, no matter their preference.

Free Tips for ICC Champions Trophy Betting It's always important to bet responsibly when placing wagers on cricket. Understand the risks involved and base decisions on facts and analysis instead of excitement or hope. Staying informed helps bettors make smarter choices. Research the Teams and Players Important to check recent team performances in different conditions, like Indian vs. overseas matches. Look at player stats, form, and history in the ICC Champions Trophy. Consider injuries, team selections, and head-to-head records before placing bets. Understand the Pitch and Weather Conditions Indian pitches can favor different players. Flat pitches lead to high scores, so betting on top batsmen can be useful. Swing-friendly pitches support bowlers, so focus on low totals and top wicket-takers. Weather changes, like rain, can affect bets, especially in shorter formats or DLS-adjusted scores. Avoid Emotional Bets Betting on India due to patriotism is common, but it’s better to avoid emotional bets. It’s best to focus on facts, odds, and logic instead of personal feelings or the crowd’s influence. Diversify Your Bets It's also a good idea to bet on specific players, like top batsman or bowler. Customers can explore session betting, like runs scored in a certain over. Live betting is another option, letting clients adjust bets as the match goes on. Set a Budget and Stick to It Set a clear budget for betting and stick to it. Treat betting as entertainment, not a way to earn money. Avoid chasing losses or increasing bets impulsively. Choose platforms that support responsible gambling, such as those with betting limits.

Cricket Betting Markets Cricket betting markets are the different options where bettors can place their wagers. These markets include bets on the match result, such as which team will win, how many runs will be scored, or who will be the top batsman or bowler. There are also bets on individual players, like how many runs or wickets a player will get. Live betting allows customers to place bets while the game is happening, with odds changing as the match progresses. The odds in these markets show how likely an outcome is, and they help determine the potential winnings. Factors like team strength, player form, and the match conditions can influence the odds. Bettors often choose markets they feel confident about based on their knowledge of the game.

Apps for Live Cricket Betting on ICC Champions Trophy 2026 Live cricket betting allows bettors to place wagers while the match is in progress. Unlike regular betting, where bets are placed before the match, live betting lets players adjust their bets based on how the game is going. For the ICC Champions Trophy 2026, live betting helps players react to the action as it happens, with changing odds during the match. Top 10 cricket ICC Champions Trophy live betting apps and their features: Bookmaker Live Betting Features Stake In-play odds and live streaming Batery Live cricket odds and cash-out options 4rabet Real-time stats and betting updates Parimatch Live match tracker and instant odds Melbet In-play betting and live commentary Paripesa Dynamic odds and live score updates Tez888 In-game betting and stats tracking Rajabets Live odds and event updates Dafabet Live cricket betting and quick cash-out Bluechip Fast odds changes and live updates

Cricket Betting Apps vs Websites Cricket betting apps and websites work differently. Each of the ICC Champions Trophy betting mobile app is easy to use on mobile devices, while websites often have more features and can be slower. Criteria Cricket Betting App Cricket Betting Website Speed Faster for quick bets Slower due to browser loading Convenience Accessible anytime, anywhere Needs browser and internet User Interface Made for mobile use Can be hard to use on mobile Notifications Push notifications for updates Email or on-site notifications Screen Size Small screen, fits mobile Bigger screen, easier to use Battery Usage Drains battery faster Uses less battery App Size Takes up phone storage space Doesn’t take up storage Accessibility Quick access with one tap Needs to open a browser Live Betting Fast for placing live bets Slower for live bets Customization Few options to change settings More flexible in design

Are Cricket Betting Apps Legal in India? Cricket betting apps in India use strong security measures to protect player data. They rely on encryption, like SSL, to secure sensitive details. Many apps also use two-factor authentication (2FA) for account security. To keep data safe, they conduct regular security checks and follow data protection laws. Security Measures: SSL encryption for data protection

Two-factor authentication (2FA)

Regular security audits

Data protection compliance

Secure payment gateways

Anti-fraud systems

Identity verification for withdrawals These features help keep user information secure while using betting apps for ICC Champions Trophy 2026.

Summary by SportsCafe This article reviews and compares the Top cricket Champions Trophy betting apps. Each app has its unique advantages and disadvantages, so players should consider their individual needs when choosing. Stake.com is the top choice for this tournament, as it excels in security, user experience, licensing, and generous bonuses. It’s essential to prioritize safety and ensure the app is properly licensed. For the latest and most reliable information on cricket betting, SportsCafe is a trusted resource. Always stay informed and bet responsibly when selecting an app for the ICC Champions Trophy.