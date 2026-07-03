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Best Betting Apps for Cricket in Sri Lanka (June 2026)

The software of cricket betting apps is widely used in Sri Lanka, where cricket remains one of the most popular sports for betting. Around 90% of bettors prefer using phones. Mobile apps are convenient, fast, and allow users to bet anytime. These apps support live betting and quick deposits. Sportscafe has carefully reviewed and ranked the best cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka for June 2026.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 7 Cricket Betting Apps in Sri Lanka for Real Money

Here are the top 7 cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka. Experts reviewed each app. They checked convenience, payment methods, and live betting options. These apps suit real-money cricket betting.

#1

1Win

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

500% up to 134,000 LKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#2

Melbet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

150% up to 35,000 LKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#3

1xbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

120% up to 35,000 LKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#4

BC game

4.7

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

120% up to 3,000 LKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#5

Mostbet

4.6

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to 160,000 LKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#6

Winwin

4.5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 40,000 LKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review
#7

22bet

4.4

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

100% up to 35,000 LKR

Promo code

No promo

Read Review

Cricket Betting Apps Reviews

We checked several apps for cricket betting in Sri Lanka by focusing on their features, bonuses, security, ease of use, updates, and other important factors. Below, you will find a simple overview of each app, highlighting its pros and cons.

1Win App

App:

5

★★★★★

Download APP

1Win App

1Win is a popular cricket betting app in Sri Lanka. It lets users place bets on live and pre-match cricket events. The app has versions for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Players can enjoy a 500% welcome bonus on the first four deposits, up to 134,000 LKR. The platform supports LKR and cryptocurrency payments. It also includes a Fantasy Sports section for those interested. The minimum deposit is just 300 LKR.

Welcome bonus

500% up to 134,000 LKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim

Features:

  • Dedicated apps for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows
  • Biometric login for extra security
  • Special bonus for installing the app
  • Notifications for updates
  • Rewards section to win prizes
  • Low system requirements

The platform is a solid choice for Sri Lankan bettors. We rank 1Win as the best cricket betting app.

Melbet App

App:

4.9

★★★★★

Download APP

Melbet App

Melbet has a 150% welcome bonus, of up to 35,000 LKR. The minimum deposit is 300 LKR. Customers can use many payment methods in the application, such as PhonePe, PayTM, and cryptocurrency. Melbet is also the official sponsor of the Knight Riders cricket team. The app is easy to use and has many betting options, including Multi-live and TOTO sections. Customer support is available 24/7.

Welcome bonus

150% up to 35,000 LKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim

Features of the Melbet App:

  • Live scores and odds
  • Quick access to bet history
  • A large selection of live events
  • Apps for Android and iOS
  • Biometric login
  • Simple interface for cricket betting
  • One-click registration
  • Multi-live and TOTO betting sections
  • VIP cashback for loyal users
  • Sponsor of the Knight Riders cricket team

Melbet stands out with its strong features and wide payment options.

1xbet App

App:

4.8

★★★★★

Download APP

1xbet App

The 1xBet app provides a complete mobile experience for cricket betting. It supports both live and pre-match betting options for cricket, with over 100 daily events available. The app is designed for easy navigation. New players can claim a 120% bonus up to 35,000 LKR, and the minimum deposit to start betting is 600 LKR. The application works on both Android and iOS devices. It also allows users to bet via Telegram for added convenience.

Welcome bonus

120% up to 35,000 LKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim

Features of the 1xBet App:

  • Live scores and odds are updated instantly
  • Quick access to your bet history
  • A large selection of live cricket events
  • Live streaming of cricket matches
  • Customer support through the app, including phone numbers
  • Multi-live feature to bet on multiple events at once
  • Bet via Telegram
  • TOTO betting section for additional options
  • Regular updates through social media channels
  • Dedicated blog for betting tips and news

1xBet’s app is one of the top choices for cricket betting. It combines a user-friendly interface with plenty of features.

BC Game App

App:

4.7

★★★★★

Download APP

BC Game App

BC.Game is a platform focused on cryptocurrency betting. The app works on both Android and iOS devices through a browser version. New players get a 120% bonus on their first deposit, up to 3,000 LKR. The app supports over 50 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. It also accepts Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR). BC.Game features a VIP Club, a blog with betting tips, and a sports insights page. Players can switch between light and dark themes for comfort. The app also has live support and responsible gambling features.

Welcome bonus

120% up to 3,000 LKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim

Features of the BC.Game App:

  • Supports over 50 cryptocurrencies
  • VIP Club with special rewards
  • Blog with betting tips
  • Light and dark themes
  • Live support available
  • Browser version for Android and iOS
  • No storage is required for installation
  • Quick access to bet history
  • Notifications for updates

BC.Game stands out for its cryptocurrency support, rewards, and simple design.

Mostbet App

App:

4.6

★★★★★

Download APP

Mostbet App

Mostbet has a lot of cricket betting options and a large sportsbook. It has apps for both Android and iOS, so players can bet from anywhere. New users can get a 125% welcome bonus up to 160,000 LKR. The platform supports multiple languages. It also provides a secure environment for betting. The app includes a cash-out option and different odds types. Players can deposit using methods like iPay, Upay, Bitcoin, USDT, and Ethereum.

Welcome bonus

125% up to 160,000 LKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim

Features of the Mostbet App:

  • A lot of cricket betting options
  • Cash-out feature
  • Optimized for mobile devices
  • Available without VPN
  • Notifications for updates
  • Biometric login for security
  • Easy two-click download
  • Multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies

Mostbet is a good choice for players who want a lot of betting options. The app makes it easy to bet from anywhere.

22bet App

App:

4.5

★★★★★

Download APP

22bet App

The app allows users to watch live cricket matches. It also sends notifications to keep players updated. The app supports more than 50 languages, which makes it accessible to many people. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to 35,000 LKR. The app has low system requirements and works well on most devices. It features a cash-out option and a bet slip check tool. The app supports several payment methods like iPay, Upay, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrency.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 35,000 LKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim

Features of the 22Bet App:

  • Live streaming for cricket matches
  • Cash-out option
  • Bet slip check tool
  • Low APK size and system requirements
  • Biometric login for added security
  • Notifications for updates
  • Results and statistics access
  • Available on Android APK and iOS

The app is easy to use and runs smoothly on most devices.

Winwin App

App:

4.4

★★★★★

Download APP

Winwin App

WinWin gives a 100% bonus on the first deposit, up to 40,000 LKR. The app covers more than 100 cricket events every day and shows live results. It has many betting options for users with a minimum deposit of just 500 LKR. The platform offers bonuses on the second, third, and fourth deposits. The app supports multiple languages and accepts LKR for payments. Users can register with one click, which makes it fast and easy to start.

Welcome bonus

100% up to 40,000 LKR

Promocode:

No promo

Claim

Features of the WinWin App:

  • 100 daily cricket events
  • Live results for cricket matches
  • One-click registration
  • Multiple language support
  • Accepts LKR

WinWin has live results, daily events, and extra bonuses for users. The easy registration and multiple payment options make it a convenient app for players.

List of Best Cricket Betting Apps in Sri Lanka

Here is a cricket betting apps list in Sri Lanka. Each software has a unique feature and a great welcome bonus for new users.

App

App Feature

Welcome Bonus

1Win

Dedicated apps for all devices

500% up to 134,000 LKR

Melbet

One-click registration

150% up to 35,000 LKR

1xBet

100 daily cricket events

120% up to 35,000 LKR

BC.Game

Cryptocurrency betting

120% up to 3,000 LKR

Mostbet

Cash-out feature

125% up to 160,000 LKR

22Bet

Live streaming for cricket

100% up to 35,000 LKR

WinWin

Bonuses on multiple deposits

100% up to 40,000 LKR

What Do We Look for Ranking?

We look at important factors like app security, ease of use, bonuses, payment options, customer support, and the betting process to rank the best online cricket betting app.

Bonuses for Registration and Downloads

Bonuses for Registration and Downloads.

Bookmakers use bonuses to attract new players. These bonuses help by adding extra funds or free bets to gameplay. When we rank the best betting app for cricket, we look closely at the terms and conditions. We check the rules of welcome bonuses and their wagering requirements to see if they benefit players.

Optimization and Mobile Design

Optimization and Mobile Design.

Given the popularity of mobile betting, all the options from the browser version must be available on the phone. This allows players to access the full range of features, such as live betting, account management, and depositing funds, without any limitations. For example, betting apps should allow users to place live bets, view statistics, and make withdrawals just as easily as they would on a desktop browser.

License for Operating in Sri Lanka

License for Operating in Sri Lanka.

Bookmakers usually hold licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A valid license shows that the bookmaker follows rules and regulations. This helps to keep the betting process safe and fair for players. Players can be confident that their money and personal information are secure. Without a license, a bookmaker might not follow proper rules. This can lead to unfair practices or fraud. Players should always check for a license before they start betting.

Customer Support Methods

Customer Support Methods.

Technical support is important when problems happen, like trouble logging in or issues with deposits. Quick support can fix these problems. The best support options are live chat, phone, and email. Live chat is often the quickest way to get help. Phone support works well for urgent issues. Email is good for less urgent questions. Having these support options helps you solve problems quickly.

Cricket Betting Apps APK (Android)

Here is a list of the best cricket betting apps for Android in Sri Lanka. Each cricket betting APK app was carefully analyzed for its key features. These are the top apps:

  • 1Win
  • Melbet
  • 1xbet
  • BC.Game
  • Mostbet
  • 22Bet
  • WinWin

Install App for Android in 5 Steps

To download cricket betting app for Android, follow these 5 simple steps:

  1. First, find the app on the bookmaker's official website.
  2. Then, download the APK file to your phone.
  3. Next, go to your phone's settings and allow installation from unknown sources.
  4. Once that's done, open the APK file you downloaded.
  5. Finally, follow the instructions on the screen to finish installing the app.

Cricket Betting Apps for iPhone

We have selected the best cricket betting apps for iPhone in Sri Lanka. Each app has been carefully analyzed for key features and performance. Here is a list of the top apps for iOS:

  • 1Win
  • 1xbet
  • BC.Game
  • WinWin
  • Mostbet
  • 22Bet
  • Melbet

3 Steps for Installing App on iOS

To install a cricket betting app for iPhone, adhere to this instruction:

  1. Search for the app on the App Store or visit the bookmaker's official website.
  2. Tap the download button to begin the installation.
  3. Once the app is installed, open it and log into the account.

Place Bets on IPL

The IPL is very popular in Sri Lanka, and mobile apps make it easy for bettors to place their bets on matches. Clients can quickly access live odds and place bets from anywhere. Here are 7 IPL cricket betting apps to consider:

  1. 1Win
  2. Melbet
  3. Mostbet
  4. 22Bet
  5. WinWin
  6. 1xbet
  7. BC.Game

Using mobile apps for IPL betting is simple and convenient.

Apps for Live Cricket Betting

Live cricket betting lets users place bets during a match. Players can bet on live events as they happen. Below are the top live cricket betting apps.

App

Feature

1Win

Live betting with updated odds

Melbet

Multi-live for multiple events at once

1xBet

100 cricket events every day with live updates

BC.Game

Support for crypto in live betting

Mostbet

Lots of options for cricket betting

22Bet

Live streaming and cash-out option

WinWin

Daily cricket events with live results

New Cricket Betting Apps in Sri Lanka

New cricket betting apps come with big bonuses, new features, and better options. They often have more payment methods, better odds, and extra betting choices. Here are the top 5 new cricket betting apps.

App

Feature

1Win

500% welcome bonus up to 134,000 LKR

Melbet

Multi-live feature for betting

1xBet

100+ daily cricket events

BC.Game

Low system requirements

Mostbet

Focus on cricket and large sportsbook

Main Cricket Tournaments for Betting

Sri Lanka has many cricket matches and tournaments for bettors to choose from when using mobile apps. Players can pick from a wide range of events to place their bets on. We take a look at some of the top tournaments below.

Lanka Premier League (LPL)

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is a T20 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. It features top players from different countries. Matches are fast and exciting. Many cricket betting apps let clients place bets on LPL games. It is popular among local and international cricket fans.

T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. It features teams from different countries. The matches are played in the T20 format, where each team gets 20 overs. This tournament happens every few years and draws a lot of attention. It has exciting matches between some of the best cricket teams in the world.

SLC Invitational T20 League

The SLC Invitational T20 League is a popular domestic cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. It features top Sri Lankan players, split into teams. The tournament follows the T20 format, which is fast and exciting. It has become an important event for players aiming to earn a spot in the national team. You can use cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka to bet on this tournament.

Major League Tournament

The Major League Tournament is a prominent cricket competition held in Sri Lanka. It features some of the best domestic cricket teams from around the country. For many players, it serves as an opportunity to be noticed by national selectors or international scouts. The tournament plays a key role in the development of local cricket talent.

National Super League (NSL)

The National Super League (NSL) is a key cricket competition in Sri Lanka. It includes teams from various regions that compete against each other. The NSL plays an important role in the development of Sri Lankan cricket.

How to Start Cricket Betting?

Starting to bet on apps for cricket betting with a mobile app is simple. Here’s how you can begin:

  1. Registration: First, download a cricket betting app from the official website. Once you’ve installed the app, open it and select the registration option. You can sign up using your email, mobile number, or social media accounts. You will need to enter personal information such as your name, date of birth, and location.
  2. Deposit Funds: After registering, you need to add funds to your account. Most apps accept payments through bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller. Local options like iPay and Upay are also available. Choose your preferred method and fill in the required details. Many apps allow deposits in Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR). Some bookmakers may have a minimum deposit, usually around 500 LKR.
  3. Claim Bonuses: After making a deposit, look for any welcome bonuses. Many apps have promotions for new users, such as deposit bonuses or free bets to help you start.
  4. Place Bets: Now you are ready to place your bets. Browse through the cricket events and choose your bet.

With these easy steps, you can start betting on cricket using your mobile app.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Lankans

Most cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka give great welcome bonuses when you register. These bonuses help new players get started with their betting. Each bookmaker has its bonus, and they can be different in size. Some include deposit matches or free bets. Here are some of the best welcome bonuses for Sri Lankan players:

Bookmaker

Welcome Bonus

1Win

500% up to 134,000 LKR

Melbet

150% up to 35,000 LKR

1xbet

120% up to 35,000 LKR

BC.Game

120% up to 3,000 LKR

Mostbet

125% up to 160,000 LKR

22Bet

100% up to 35,000 LKR

WinWin

100% up to 40,000 LKR

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods

Cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka support many payment methods, including Lankan Rupees (LKR). This allows players to easily deposit and withdraw funds. Below are 10 payment systems that work with real money cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka:

  1. Bank Transfers
  2. Credit/Debit Cards
  3. Skrill
  4. Neteller
  5. iPay
  6. Upay
  7. Visa
  8. MasterCard
  9. ecoPayz
  10. Cryptocurrency

These methods help Sri Lankan bettors manage their funds quickly and easily.

How to Make a Deposit?

Depositing funds into a cricket betting app account is simple. Here's how customers can do it:

  1. Open the app and enter the username and password to log in.
  2. Find the "Deposit" button on the home screen or menu and tap it.
  3. Choose a payment option like a bank card, e-wallet, or mobile payment system.
  4. Specify the amount of money to be deposited.
  5. Review the details carefully, then confirm the transaction.

Bettors need to check any minimum deposit limits or additional fees before completing the transaction.

What is Better: App or Website?

When deciding between a cricket betting app and a website, customers need to consider a few key points. Here’s a simple comparison to help in the decision:

Criteria

App

Website

Ease of Access

Open with one tap

Needs to open a browser

Speed

Loads faster

Can load slower depending on the browser

Notifications

Push notifications available

No notifications available

Design

Optimized for mobile screens

Optimized for desktop screens

Updates

Updates automatically installed

Needs manual updates

Battery Usage

Can drain the battery faster

Uses less battery

Data Usage

Generally uses less data

Might use more data sometimes

User Interface

Simple for small screens

Easier to navigate on large screens

Features

Some features only on the app

All features on the website

Security

Often includes biometric login

Depends on browser security

SportsCafe Conclusion

SportsCafe Conclusion.

After looking at the top cricket betting apps, Sportscafe ranked 1win as the best cricket betting app. It stands out in many areas. The app has good odds, fast deposits and withdrawals, and a simple, user-friendly interface. 1win also has a wide range of sports to bet on, including cricket, and provides different payment methods. It also has attractive bonuses and promotions for new players. For these reasons, 1win is seen as the best app for cricket betting according to Sportscafe.

FAQ

Are betting apps legal in Sri Lanka?

Betting apps are not officially legal in Sri Lanka. However, many international apps still allow users from Sri Lanka to place bets.

Which is the best cricket betting app for Sri Lanka?

1win is one of the best cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka. It has many betting options, good odds, and a simple interface.

Are betting apps safe?

Trusted betting apps use security features to protect user data. Always choose apps that are licensed and regulated for better safety.

Post Author

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Faraz Gupta

Description: Faraz Gupta is an experienced journalist and consultant specializing in the iGaming industry. Holding degrees in law (2011) and journalism (2018), he worked as a journalist for a major iGaming network from 2016 to 2022, focusing on gambling legislation, news, and reviews. Since 2022, Gupta has written over 2,000 articles, attended trade exhibitions, and consulted on major gambling projects. He provides analytical reviews, strategies, and legislative insights into the betting and casino sectors, aiming to deliver credible and informative content to help readers make informed decisions in the dynamic gambling industry.

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