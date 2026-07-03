Best Betting Apps for Cricket in Sri Lanka (June 2026)

The software of cricket betting apps is widely used in Sri Lanka, where cricket remains one of the most popular sports for betting. Around 90% of bettors prefer using phones. Mobile apps are convenient, fast, and allow users to bet anytime. These apps support live betting and quick deposits. Sportscafe has carefully reviewed and ranked the best cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka for June 2026.

Best Cricket Betting Sites

Top 7 Cricket Betting Apps in Sri Lanka for Real Money Here are the top 7 cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka. Experts reviewed each app. They checked convenience, payment methods, and live betting options. These apps suit real-money cricket betting. #1 1Win 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to 134,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #2 Melbet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to 35,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #3 1xbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 35,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #4 BC game 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 120% up to 3,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #5 Mostbet 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to 160,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #6 Winwin 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review #7 22bet 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 100% up to 35,000 LKR Promo code No promo Join Read Review

Cricket Betting Apps Reviews We checked several apps for cricket betting in Sri Lanka by focusing on their features, bonuses, security, ease of use, updates, and other important factors. Below, you will find a simple overview of each app, highlighting its pros and cons. 1Win App App: 5 ★★★★★ Download APP 1Win App 1Win is a popular cricket betting app in Sri Lanka. It lets users place bets on live and pre-match cricket events. The app has versions for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows. Players can enjoy a 500% welcome bonus on the first four deposits, up to 134,000 LKR. The platform supports LKR and cryptocurrency payments. It also includes a Fantasy Sports section for those interested. The minimum deposit is just 300 LKR. Welcome bonus 500% up to 134,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Features: Dedicated apps for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows

Biometric login for extra security

Special bonus for installing the app

Notifications for updates

Rewards section to win prizes

Low system requirements The platform is a solid choice for Sri Lankan bettors. We rank 1Win as the best cricket betting app. Melbet App App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Melbet App Melbet has a 150% welcome bonus, of up to 35,000 LKR. The minimum deposit is 300 LKR. Customers can use many payment methods in the application, such as PhonePe, PayTM, and cryptocurrency. Melbet is also the official sponsor of the Knight Riders cricket team. The app is easy to use and has many betting options, including Multi-live and TOTO sections. Customer support is available 24/7. Welcome bonus 150% up to 35,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Features of the Melbet App: Live scores and odds

Quick access to bet history

A large selection of live events

Apps for Android and iOS

Biometric login

Simple interface for cricket betting

One-click registration

Multi-live and TOTO betting sections

VIP cashback for loyal users

Sponsor of the Knight Riders cricket team Melbet stands out with its strong features and wide payment options. 1xbet App App: 4.8 ★★★★★ Download APP 1xbet App The 1xBet app provides a complete mobile experience for cricket betting. It supports both live and pre-match betting options for cricket, with over 100 daily events available. The app is designed for easy navigation. New players can claim a 120% bonus up to 35,000 LKR, and the minimum deposit to start betting is 600 LKR. The application works on both Android and iOS devices. It also allows users to bet via Telegram for added convenience. Welcome bonus 120% up to 35,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Features of the 1xBet App: Live scores and odds are updated instantly

Quick access to your bet history

A large selection of live cricket events

Live streaming of cricket matches

Customer support through the app, including phone numbers

Multi-live feature to bet on multiple events at once

Bet via Telegram

TOTO betting section for additional options

Regular updates through social media channels

Dedicated blog for betting tips and news 1xBet’s app is one of the top choices for cricket betting. It combines a user-friendly interface with plenty of features. BC Game App App: 4.7 ★★★★★ Download APP BC Game App BC.Game is a platform focused on cryptocurrency betting. The app works on both Android and iOS devices through a browser version. New players get a 120% bonus on their first deposit, up to 3,000 LKR. The app supports over 50 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. It also accepts Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR). BC.Game features a VIP Club, a blog with betting tips, and a sports insights page. Players can switch between light and dark themes for comfort. The app also has live support and responsible gambling features. Welcome bonus 120% up to 3,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Features of the BC.Game App: Supports over 50 cryptocurrencies

VIP Club with special rewards

Blog with betting tips

Light and dark themes

Live support available

Browser version for Android and iOS

No storage is required for installation

Quick access to bet history

Notifications for updates BC.Game stands out for its cryptocurrency support, rewards, and simple design. Mostbet App App: 4.6 ★★★★★ Download APP Mostbet App Mostbet has a lot of cricket betting options and a large sportsbook. It has apps for both Android and iOS, so players can bet from anywhere. New users can get a 125% welcome bonus up to 160,000 LKR. The platform supports multiple languages. It also provides a secure environment for betting. The app includes a cash-out option and different odds types. Players can deposit using methods like iPay, Upay, Bitcoin, USDT, and Ethereum. Welcome bonus 125% up to 160,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Features of the Mostbet App: A lot of cricket betting options

Cash-out feature

Optimized for mobile devices

Available without VPN

Notifications for updates

Biometric login for security

Easy two-click download

Multiple payment methods, including cryptocurrencies Mostbet is a good choice for players who want a lot of betting options. The app makes it easy to bet from anywhere. 22bet App App: 4.5 ★★★★★ Download APP 22bet App The app allows users to watch live cricket matches. It also sends notifications to keep players updated. The app supports more than 50 languages, which makes it accessible to many people. New users can claim a 100% welcome bonus of up to 35,000 LKR. The app has low system requirements and works well on most devices. It features a cash-out option and a bet slip check tool. The app supports several payment methods like iPay, Upay, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrency. Welcome bonus 100% up to 35,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Features of the 22Bet App: Live streaming for cricket matches

Cash-out option

Bet slip check tool

Low APK size and system requirements

Biometric login for added security

Notifications for updates

Results and statistics access

Available on Android APK and iOS The app is easy to use and runs smoothly on most devices. Winwin App App: 4.4 ★★★★★ Download APP Winwin App WinWin gives a 100% bonus on the first deposit, up to 40,000 LKR. The app covers more than 100 cricket events every day and shows live results. It has many betting options for users with a minimum deposit of just 500 LKR. The platform offers bonuses on the second, third, and fourth deposits. The app supports multiple languages and accepts LKR for payments. Users can register with one click, which makes it fast and easy to start. Welcome bonus 100% up to 40,000 LKR Promocode: No promo Claim Features of the WinWin App: 100 daily cricket events

Live results for cricket matches

One-click registration

Multiple language support

Accepts LKR WinWin has live results, daily events, and extra bonuses for users. The easy registration and multiple payment options make it a convenient app for players.

List of Best Cricket Betting Apps in Sri Lanka Here is a cricket betting apps list in Sri Lanka. Each software has a unique feature and a great welcome bonus for new users. App App Feature Welcome Bonus 1Win Dedicated apps for all devices 500% up to 134,000 LKR Melbet One-click registration 150% up to 35,000 LKR 1xBet 100 daily cricket events 120% up to 35,000 LKR BC.Game Cryptocurrency betting 120% up to 3,000 LKR Mostbet Cash-out feature 125% up to 160,000 LKR 22Bet Live streaming for cricket 100% up to 35,000 LKR WinWin Bonuses on multiple deposits 100% up to 40,000 LKR

What Do We Look for Ranking? We look at important factors like app security, ease of use, bonuses, payment options, customer support, and the betting process to rank the best online cricket betting app. Bonuses for Registration and Downloads Bookmakers use bonuses to attract new players. These bonuses help by adding extra funds or free bets to gameplay. When we rank the best betting app for cricket, we look closely at the terms and conditions. We check the rules of welcome bonuses and their wagering requirements to see if they benefit players. Optimization and Mobile Design Given the popularity of mobile betting, all the options from the browser version must be available on the phone. This allows players to access the full range of features, such as live betting, account management, and depositing funds, without any limitations. For example, betting apps should allow users to place live bets, view statistics, and make withdrawals just as easily as they would on a desktop browser. License for Operating in Sri Lanka Bookmakers usually hold licenses from Malta, Curacao, or the UK. A valid license shows that the bookmaker follows rules and regulations. This helps to keep the betting process safe and fair for players. Players can be confident that their money and personal information are secure. Without a license, a bookmaker might not follow proper rules. This can lead to unfair practices or fraud. Players should always check for a license before they start betting. Customer Support Methods Technical support is important when problems happen, like trouble logging in or issues with deposits. Quick support can fix these problems. The best support options are live chat, phone, and email. Live chat is often the quickest way to get help. Phone support works well for urgent issues. Email is good for less urgent questions. Having these support options helps you solve problems quickly.

Cricket Betting Apps APK (Android) Here is a list of the best cricket betting apps for Android in Sri Lanka. Each cricket betting APK app was carefully analyzed for its key features. These are the top apps: 1Win

Melbet

1xbet

BC.Game

Mostbet

22Bet

WinWin Install App for Android in 5 Steps To download cricket betting app for Android, follow these 5 simple steps: First, find the app on the bookmaker's official website. Then, download the APK file to your phone. Next, go to your phone's settings and allow installation from unknown sources. Once that's done, open the APK file you downloaded. Finally, follow the instructions on the screen to finish installing the app.

Cricket Betting Apps for iPhone We have selected the best cricket betting apps for iPhone in Sri Lanka. Each app has been carefully analyzed for key features and performance. Here is a list of the top apps for iOS: 1Win

1xbet

BC.Game

WinWin

Mostbet

22Bet

Melbet 3 Steps for Installing App on iOS To install a cricket betting app for iPhone, adhere to this instruction: Search for the app on the App Store or visit the bookmaker's official website. Tap the download button to begin the installation. Once the app is installed, open it and log into the account.

Place Bets on IPL The IPL is very popular in Sri Lanka, and mobile apps make it easy for bettors to place their bets on matches. Clients can quickly access live odds and place bets from anywhere. Here are 7 IPL cricket betting apps to consider: 1Win Melbet Mostbet 22Bet WinWin 1xbet BC.Game Using mobile apps for IPL betting is simple and convenient.

Apps for Live Cricket Betting Live cricket betting lets users place bets during a match. Players can bet on live events as they happen. Below are the top live cricket betting apps. App Feature 1Win Live betting with updated odds Melbet Multi-live for multiple events at once 1xBet 100 cricket events every day with live updates BC.Game Support for crypto in live betting Mostbet Lots of options for cricket betting 22Bet Live streaming and cash-out option WinWin Daily cricket events with live results

New Cricket Betting Apps in Sri Lanka New cricket betting apps come with big bonuses, new features, and better options. They often have more payment methods, better odds, and extra betting choices. Here are the top 5 new cricket betting apps. App Feature 1Win 500% welcome bonus up to 134,000 LKR Melbet Multi-live feature for betting 1xBet 100+ daily cricket events BC.Game Low system requirements Mostbet Focus on cricket and large sportsbook

Main Cricket Tournaments for Betting Sri Lanka has many cricket matches and tournaments for bettors to choose from when using mobile apps. Players can pick from a wide range of events to place their bets on. We take a look at some of the top tournaments below. Lanka Premier League (LPL) The Lanka Premier League (LPL) is a T20 cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. It features top players from different countries. Matches are fast and exciting. Many cricket betting apps let clients place bets on LPL games. It is popular among local and international cricket fans. T20 World Cup The T20 World Cup is a global cricket tournament. It features teams from different countries. The matches are played in the T20 format, where each team gets 20 overs. This tournament happens every few years and draws a lot of attention. It has exciting matches between some of the best cricket teams in the world. SLC Invitational T20 League The SLC Invitational T20 League is a popular domestic cricket tournament in Sri Lanka. It features top Sri Lankan players, split into teams. The tournament follows the T20 format, which is fast and exciting. It has become an important event for players aiming to earn a spot in the national team. You can use cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka to bet on this tournament. Major League Tournament The Major League Tournament is a prominent cricket competition held in Sri Lanka. It features some of the best domestic cricket teams from around the country. For many players, it serves as an opportunity to be noticed by national selectors or international scouts. The tournament plays a key role in the development of local cricket talent. National Super League (NSL) The National Super League (NSL) is a key cricket competition in Sri Lanka. It includes teams from various regions that compete against each other. The NSL plays an important role in the development of Sri Lankan cricket.

How to Start Cricket Betting? Starting to bet on apps for cricket betting with a mobile app is simple. Here’s how you can begin: Registration: First, download a cricket betting app from the official website. Once you’ve installed the app, open it and select the registration option. You can sign up using your email, mobile number, or social media accounts. You will need to enter personal information such as your name, date of birth, and location. Deposit Funds: After registering, you need to add funds to your account. Most apps accept payments through bank transfers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill or Neteller. Local options like iPay and Upay are also available. Choose your preferred method and fill in the required details. Many apps allow deposits in Sri Lankan Rupees (LKR). Some bookmakers may have a minimum deposit, usually around 500 LKR. Claim Bonuses: After making a deposit, look for any welcome bonuses. Many apps have promotions for new users, such as deposit bonuses or free bets to help you start. Place Bets: Now you are ready to place your bets. Browse through the cricket events and choose your bet. With these easy steps, you can start betting on cricket using your mobile app.

Best Welcome Bonuses for Lankans Most cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka give great welcome bonuses when you register. These bonuses help new players get started with their betting. Each bookmaker has its bonus, and they can be different in size. Some include deposit matches or free bets. Here are some of the best welcome bonuses for Sri Lankan players: Bookmaker Welcome Bonus 1Win 500% up to 134,000 LKR Melbet 150% up to 35,000 LKR 1xbet 120% up to 35,000 LKR BC.Game 120% up to 3,000 LKR Mostbet 125% up to 160,000 LKR 22Bet 100% up to 35,000 LKR WinWin 100% up to 40,000 LKR

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka support many payment methods, including Lankan Rupees (LKR). This allows players to easily deposit and withdraw funds. Below are 10 payment systems that work with real money cricket betting apps in Sri Lanka: Bank Transfers Credit/Debit Cards Skrill Neteller iPay Upay Visa MasterCard ecoPayz Cryptocurrency These methods help Sri Lankan bettors manage their funds quickly and easily.

How to Make a Deposit? Depositing funds into a cricket betting app account is simple. Here's how customers can do it: Open the app and enter the username and password to log in. Find the "Deposit" button on the home screen or menu and tap it. Choose a payment option like a bank card, e-wallet, or mobile payment system. Specify the amount of money to be deposited. Review the details carefully, then confirm the transaction. Bettors need to check any minimum deposit limits or additional fees before completing the transaction.

What is Better: App or Website? When deciding between a cricket betting app and a website, customers need to consider a few key points. Here’s a simple comparison to help in the decision: Criteria App Website Ease of Access Open with one tap Needs to open a browser Speed Loads faster Can load slower depending on the browser Notifications Push notifications available No notifications available Design Optimized for mobile screens Optimized for desktop screens Updates Updates automatically installed Needs manual updates Battery Usage Can drain the battery faster Uses less battery Data Usage Generally uses less data Might use more data sometimes User Interface Simple for small screens Easier to navigate on large screens Features Some features only on the app All features on the website Security Often includes biometric login Depends on browser security

SportsCafe Conclusion After looking at the top cricket betting apps, Sportscafe ranked 1win as the best cricket betting app. It stands out in many areas. The app has good odds, fast deposits and withdrawals, and a simple, user-friendly interface. 1win also has a wide range of sports to bet on, including cricket, and provides different payment methods. It also has attractive bonuses and promotions for new players. For these reasons, 1win is seen as the best app for cricket betting according to Sportscafe.