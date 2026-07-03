The Best Chess Betting Apps for Android and iOS in India 2026

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Best Chess Betting Apps

Top 10 Chess Betting Apps in India (June 2026)

In the realm of chess betting, where strategic prowess meets the thrill of gaming, we have meticulously handpicked the ultimate selection of top-tier chess betting apps. To ensure fans have an unparalleled online betting experience, our curation approach combines strict evaluation criteria with rigorous analysis. Some of the standout options that have passed our rigorous testing and earned a place on our prestigious list include:

#1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review

List of the Best Chess Betting Apps in India 2026 by SportsCafe SportsCafe presents its highly anticipated list of the best chess betting apps in India for the year 2026. Carefully evaluated and selected based on strict criteria, these apps promise an immersive and strategic betting experience for enthusiasts across the country: 4rabet Batery Stake Rajabets Thrill Lucky Star 1win Melbet MegaPari Parimatch 4rabet App The 4rabet mobile app stands out as a reliable platform catering to chess admirers and online bettors alike, offering a flawless experience through its dedicated mobile application. Pros Cons ✅ 24/7 customer support ❌ Occasional delays in customer support response times may occur ✅ The minimum deposit requirement is just 300 INR ✅ Access to various chess tournaments ✅ Free mobile application with Hindi interface Batery App The Batery app is presented by a licensed bookmaker and is perfect for betting on the popular sport of chess. According to Indian users, it is a unique platform that allows betting anytime and anywhere. Users can bet on the outcome of games, specific moves or even the overall results of a tournament. The Batery team provides chess enthusiasts with a dynamic and interactive betting experience, allowing them to test their strategic predictions. Pros Cons ✅ Many popular deposit and withdrawal methods (UPI, PayTM, PhonePe) ❌ It takes some time to process payments on weekends ✅ Instant registration ✅ Favorable bonuses (Welcome Bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS) ✅ Works on Android and IOS devices such as the iPhone and iPad ✅ Push notifications about upcoming matches and new bonuses ✅ User-friendly interface and simplified betting process ✅ Live and Line Statistics ✅ A responsive customer support team Stake App The Stake betting app is a browser-based PWA that works on both Android and iOS without the need for a download. Chess fans can access betting on the World Chess Championship, the Candidates Tournament, and FIDE Grand Prix tournaments right from their phones. Since all transactions are conducted using cryptocurrency, account deposits are processed quickly. New players can claim a generous welcome bonus of 200% up to ₹186,711 with the promo code SPORTSCAFE. Pros Cons Works instantly from any browser No native app for Android or iOS Access to major international chess tournaments Rajabets App The Rajabets app ranks 4th in our list and is a great pick for betting on chess directly from your phone. The Android app is fast and light, while iPhone users can access everything through a clean PWA version. You can place bets on top chess events like World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster tournaments, or rapid matches. Odds update in real time, and you can follow match stats as they unfold. The layout is simple, and placing a bet takes only a few taps. Rajabets accepts UPI, PayTM, and other Indian wallets, and lets you start from just 200 INR. Add to that a 200% bonus up to 100,000 INR, and it becomes a strong mobile choice for chess fans in India. Pros Cons ✅ Minimum deposit starts at INR 200 ❌ No native iOS app (only PWA) ✅ Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR ✅ Good odds for top chess tournaments ✅ Covers international and local matches ✅ Fast interface and live updates Thrill App At this time, Thrill does not have its own app for Android or iOS. However, the mobile site works as a PWA and provides full access to the chess markets, sportsbook, and casino section. You can make anonymous transactions using popular cryptocurrencies in just a few seconds. Thrill rewards all bets with up to 70% rakeback, and chess bets count toward the 8-tier loyalty program. The casino lobby features over 4,000 games, so users can switch between chess betting and Thrill Originals games like Dice, Mines, or Crash without leaving the PWA. Pros Cons PWA runs well on older Android and iOS devices No native app Good odds for top chess tournaments Up to 70% rakeback Fast crypto withdrawals Lucky Star App The Lucky Star app is a great licensed option for both Android and iOS devices which will be a perfect choice for chess betting. Many Indian users have already tried it and confirmed that it is a really good platform since you can find many great betting markets, as well as high odds. There are many locally used payment methods in the app like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM and crypto, and the application also gets constantly updated to fix minor bugs and improve the flow of work. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 300 INR ❌The bonuses can be difficult to wager ✅Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹52863 ✅Many popular payment methods ✅Intuitive registration and deposits ✅Pre-match and live bets available 1win App The 1win app will be a really nice pick for those who love betting on chess. The application has an intuitive interface and is really easy to use, and it also loads all the pages very quickly. You can find many popular events like the World Chess Championship, Indian Grandmaster tournaments and smaller local matches as well. The app features great Indian payment methods like UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Bank Transfer and crypto and will be able to get a welcome bonus for using them. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 300 INR ❌For some players, there are too many notifications ✅Welcome bonus of 500% up to ₹80,400 ✅One of the best odds for chess betting ✅The app loads everything quickly ✅All the most popular events available Melbet App The Melbet app is available for free download on both Android and iOS. It covers a wide range of chess events, including major international championships and smaller regional tournaments. You can place pre-match bets or follow the game in real time with live odds updates. The app is easy to navigate, and users from India can deposit funds from just 45 INR using local payment methods. Pros Cons Licensed by Curacao High wagering requirements on bonuses Covers major and regional chess events Over 30 payment methods, including UPI, PayTM, PhonePe and GPay Quick registration Hindi interface MegaPari App The MegaPari app is really great for fans of chess that want to be able to bet on all the most popular chess events. In it you can find major championships as well as smaller tournaments and all of them have lots of betting markets and high odds. You can also place bets live in the app and the quality of live streaming is really great. There are also live stats being presented for previous games that will allow you to analyze and place more reliable bets. Pros Cons ✅Minimum deposit of 100 INR ❌Withdrawals may take longer from time to time ✅Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR ✅Promo code CAFEBONUS ✅Very simple navigation for chess events ✅Available in Hindi Parimatch App Delve into the world of strategic bets with the Parimatch mobile app. Designed specifically for the discerning Indian audience, this online platform embodies the essence of chess betting, combining convenience, excitement and security. Pros Cons ✅ Welcome Bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 ❌ There could be some regional restrictions ✅ Covers almost every tournament ✅ Four different betting options ✅ Deposits starts with just 200 INR ✅ Clean and Interactive UI ✅ Highly competitive odds

Other Chess Betting Apps You Might Consider While our top picks cover the most recognized apps in the Indian market, there are several other reliable and legal apps that also support online chess betting. These apps are fully functional, offer smooth mobile performance, and are compatible with both Android and iOS. Additional chess betting apps: Fresh Casino App

Mega Casino World App

Nomini App

Nova88 App

Playsqr App

Vavada App

Betandreas App

Betinia App These platforms can be a great choice for users looking for alternative interfaces, unique bonus systems, or less crowded betting environments. Each offers access to major chess tournaments, including FIDE events and online championships.

How to Choose a Mobile App for Chess Betting? Selecting the right mobile app for chess betting is crucial to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. Here's a list of pointers on how to choose the perfect Chess betting mobile app: Research: Begin by researching popular chess betting apps available in India. Look for user reviews and ratings to gauge the app's reputation and performance.

Security: Ensure the app is licensed and regulated by a reputable authority. This helps guarantee fair play and protection of your personal information.

User Interface: You must choose an app that offers a smooth and clean UI. Easy navigation and intuitive design enhance your overall betting experience.

Betting Options: Check if the app offers a variety of chess betting options, including different types of matches, tournaments, and betting markets.

Secure Transactions: Prioritise apps that offer secure payment methods and use encryption to protect your financial information.

Bonuses and Promotions: Consider apps that offer attractive bonuses or promotions for new and existing users.

Customer Support: A responsive and helpful customer support team is essential for resolving any issues or queries you may have while using the app.

Demo Mode: Some apps offer a demo mode that allows you to practise betting without using real money. This is a great way to familiarise yourself with the app before committing.

Reviews and Recommendations: Seek advice from friends or fellow bettors who have used chess betting apps. Their experiences and recommendations can be valuable.

How to Download a Chess Betting App for Android? Downloading a chess betting app for Android is a straightforward process. Here is a list of easy steps for download chess betting app on Android: Open Google Play Store: Firstly, you need to open the Google Play Store on your Android device. It's usually pre-installed on most devices. Search for the App: In the search bar at the top, type the name of the chess betting app you want to download. Select the App: From the search results, identify the correct app and tap on it to access its page. Tap "Install": If you're satisfied with the app's reviews and compatibility, tap the "Install" button. This will initiate the download and installation process. Permissions: The app may ask for certain permissions, such as access to your device's storage or location. Review these permissions and grant the necessary ones. Wait for Installation: Once you tap "Install," the app will be downloaded and installed automatically. Open the App: After installation is complete, you'll see an "Open" button on the app's page in the Play Store. Tap it to launch the app. Start Betting: Once you're logged in, you're ready to start your chess betting journey through the app.

How to Download a Chess Betting App for iOS? If you're eager to engage in chess betting on your iPhone, downloading a chess betting app is a straightforward process. Here are easy step for download Chess betting app on iOS : Access the App Store: Open the App Store on your iOS device. This is where you can find a wide range of apps available for download. Search for the App: Using the search bar at the bottom of the screen, type in the name of the chess betting app you're looking for. Find the App: Among the search results, identify the precise app you're interested in and tap on it to access its details. Start the Download: If you're satisfied with the app's reviews and compatibility, tap the "Get" button to initiate the download. Authenticate with Face ID or Touch ID: Depending on your device's settings, you might need to authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID. Launch the App: Once the download is complete, the app's icon will appear on your home screen. Tap it to launch the app. Log In or Register: Depending on the app, you might need to log in using existing credentials or create a new account. Begin Betting: With your account set up, you're ready to immerse yourself in the excitement of chess betting through the app.

The Best Chess Betting Apps for Android in India Discover the top-notch ways to bet on chess online on Android with our list of best Chess Betting App in India. These apps provide an immersive platform for indulging in chess betting, allowing you to engage in live matches and strategic bets. Explore the following chess betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best Chess Betting Apps for iOS in India Explore the best experience of Chess Betting App in India with their seamless functionality on iOS. These apps offer an exhilarating platform for indulging in chess betting, enabling you to partake in live matches and strategic bets. Uncover the following top chess betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best Chess World Championship Betting Apps Chess World Championship is a global tournament where the finest of chess players compete for the title. With these apps, you can immerse yourself in the world of Chess World Championship betting, leveraging your strategic skills to make informed wagers during this captivating event. These apps provide a dedicated platform for enthusiasts to engage in strategic online wagers during the grandest chess events. Explore the following top-rated Chess World Championship betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best FIDE Grand Prix Betting Apps The FIDE Grand Prix comprises a biennial sequence of chess tournaments. Within each series, there are three to six chess tournaments, historically integrated into the qualification process for both the World Chess Championship and the Women's World Chess Championship. With the help of below listed apps you can easily do FIDE Grand Prix Betting online and earn with your skills. Discover the top FIDE Grand Prix betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best Candidates Tournament Betting Apps Engage in the excitement of high-stakes chess with the best Candidates Tournament betting apps. These apps offer a dedicated platform for enthusiasts to place strategic wagers online during the intense Candidates Tournament events. Explore the top Candidates Tournament betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch

The Best Super-Tournaments Betting Apps Embark on an exciting journey of competitive chess with the best Super-Tournaments betting apps. These apps provide a dedicated online platform for enthusiasts to engage in strategic wagers during thrilling Super-Tournaments that showcase the mastery of top players. Discover the top Super-Tournaments betting apps: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch With these apps, you can heighten your chess experience by participating in Super-Tournaments betting, adding an extra layer of excitement to these remarkable displays of chess prowess.

Live Chess Betting Apps Experience the thrill of chess in real-time with chess live betting app. These specialised apps offer an exhilarating platform for enthusiasts to place bets on ongoing chess matches as they unfold. Engage in strategic wagers, make quick decisions, and immerse yourself in the dynamic world of live chess betting. With the convenience of these apps, you can follow the action closely and capitalise on your strategic insights for an enhanced online chess betting experience.

List of Chess Betting Apps With The Best Odds Explore apps that offer competitive and enticing chess betting odds for strategic wagering. These apps provide enthusiasts with an edge, allowing them to make informed bets and maximise their potential winnings online. Discover the apps with the best betting odds: 4rabet

Batery

Stake

Rajabets

Thrill

Lucky Star

1win

Melbet

MegaPari

Parimatch With these apps, you can harness favourable odds to elevate your chess betting experience, enhancing your chances of successful outcomes and maximising the excitement of every strategic move.

Deposit Methods for Online Chess Betting When it comes to funding, you have access to a variety of secure and convenient deposit methods for betting. These methods ensure a hassle-free process for adding funds to your betting account, allowing you to start placing wagers and enjoying the excitement of strategic bets. Some popular deposit methods for include: Credit and Debit Cards: Use your Visa, MasterCard, or other major credit and debit cards for instant deposits.

E-Wallets: Digital wallets, such as Paytm, PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller, offer rapid and protected transaction solutions.

Bank Transfers: Directly transfer funds from your bank account to your betting account.

Cryptocurrencies: Some platforms accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin for added privacy and flexibility. Choose the deposit method that suits your preferences and start your chess betting journey with ease. Keep in mind that different platforms may offer varying deposit options, so check the available methods on the specific betting app or website you choose.

Chess Betting Apps vs Sites Choosing between online chess betting apps and websites depends on your preferences and needs. Chess Betting Apps Chess Betting Sites Convenient on mobile Accessible on browsers Optimized for apps Browser-based interface Fast loading and updates Slightly slower Push notifications Email/Site notifications Limited functionality Accessible if cached Download from app stores Access via URLs Uses device storage No storage required Automatic updates Manual refresh needed Specific to OS (iOS/Android) Any browser on any device May have app-specific features Uniform features for all users

Conclusion by SportsCafe In wrapping up our exploration of the best chess betting apps, SportsCafe takes pride in offering a comprehensive resource for enthusiasts seeking a strategic and engaging betting experience. As a trusted source of sports news and insights, we extend our expertise to the realm of chess, bringing you a curated list of top-tier apps for both Android and iOS platforms in India. From 4rabet to 1win, Melbet to Batery, each app on our list has been carefully selected to cater to the diverse preferences of chess enthusiasts and bettors alike. With a range of tournaments like the Chess World Championship, FIDE Grand Prix, Candidates Tournament, and Super-Tournaments, these apps deliver the excitement of competitive chess right to your devices. Beyond app recommendations, we've covered essential topics such as downloading apps, choosing the right platform, and understanding the nuances between apps and websites. Our goal is to equip you with the knowledge needed to elevate your chess betting journey and make informed decisions.