The Best Boxing Betting Apps for Android and iOS in India 2026

Sportscafe is a trusted source for sports news in India, delivering accurate and timely updates. Covering a wide range of sports, Sportscafe provides valuable insights for sports fans and bettors. Known for reviewing mobile apps, Sportscafe experts identify the best apps for betting on boxing by evaluating user interface, reliability, and security to ensure recommendations are reliable and easy to use.

For those seeking the best app for betting on boxing, Sportscafe’s lists are extremely helpful. Using deep knowledge of sports betting, Sportscafe highlights apps with the best odds and smooth staking processes. Understanding the preferences of Indian customers, Sportscafe tailors recommendations to meet local needs. This makes Sportscafe a top resource for anyone interested in boxing wagering through mobile apps.

Best Boxing Betting Apps (June 2026)

Sportscafe has previously prepared expert rankings of apps and sites for online sports betting, including the best cricket betting apps, best cricket betting sites, IPL betting apps, and IPL betting sites.

TOP-10 Boxing Betting Apps in India We have carefully selected the top 10 boxing betting apps in India to provide you with the best options for reliable and engaging wagering. #1 4rabet 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Download Review #2 Batery 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹150,000 + 430 FS Promo code SCBAT Download Review #3 Stake 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Download Review #4 Rajabets 4.7 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code No promo Download Review #5 Thrill 4.6 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus up to 70% Rakeback Promo code No code Download Review #6 Melbet 4.5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 300% up to ₹50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review #7 1win 4.4 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹80,400 Promo code SCAFE145 Download Review #8 Lucky Star 4.3 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 500% up to ₹52863 Promo code No code Download Review #9 Megapari 4.2 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹40,000 Promo code CAFEBONUS Download Review #10 Parimatch 4.1 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 150% up to ₹1,05,000 Promo code SCAFE30 Download Review

Best Boxing Betting Apps by Category Here are some notable strengths found among the casinos featured in our ranking: Betting App Category 4rabet Best coverage of boxing competitions 1win The greatest quality of live streaming Batery Highest odds for boxing betting

List of the Best Boxing Betting Apps in India 2026 by SportsCafe Here is Sportscafe's list of the best betting apps for boxing in India for 2026. Each app has been chosen for its outstanding features and reliability. 4rabet App Batery App Stake App Rajabets App Thrill App Lucky Star App 1win App Melbet App MegaPari App Parimatch App #1 Mobile App for Betting on Boxing — 4Rabet Ranked 1st in our rating, the 4Rabet app provides a convenient platform for boxing betting enthusiasts in India. With a Curacao license No. 8048/JAZ, the app offers access to online live sporting events and notifications of upcoming matches. Available for both iOS and Android, the app supports LINE and LIVE mode and is free to use. Pros Cons More than 20 payment options with INR No phone support Different types of bets can be placed in just a couple of clicks Access to live streaming and statistics of sports events Instant registration process, completed in as little as 10 seconds Welcome Bonus 700% up to 20,000 INR The 4Rabet mobile app offers a range of features and benefits to enhance the boxing betting experience for gamblers. #2 Best Sports Betting App for Boxing — Batery Ranked the 2nd app for boxing betting in India, the Batery app stands out for its extensive range of online features and simple design. The app is free for Indian players, supports live gambling, and is licensed under Curacao license No. 365/JAZ. Pros Cons Quick registration via the app, taking up to 1 minute Limited number of payment methods Welcome bonus 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS Fast withdrawals via the app, processed in up to 3 hours Access to live betting Secure and legal with Curacao license No. 365/JAZ The Batery mobile app is a reliable choice for boxing betting, offering a secure and enjoyable betting process. #3 Best Betting App for Boxing - Stake The Stake betting platform is operated by Medium Rare N.V. and is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Commission (OGL/2024/1451/0918). The bookmaker has earned a solid reputation in the combat sports sector, and its boxing betting app fully lives up to this image. All transactions are conducted via cryptocurrency, with support for over 40 coins, ensuring fast deposits and withdrawals. The PWA works on both Android and iOS without requiring installation. On days of major fights, pre-fight betting markets cover bets on rounds, method of victory, knockdowns, and total rounds, while odds change rapidly as each round progresses. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 100 Crypto is the primary payment method 200% Deposit Bonus up to INR 186,711 Promo code SPORTSCAFE for exclusive rewards Exclusive fight night promotions PWA for Android and iOS Round betting, knockdown props and method of victory Live odds that update through each round #4 Best Betting App for Boxing — Rajabets Rajabets app is number 4 in our ranking and a good app for betting on boxing matches in India. You can use the Android app or iOS PWA version to place bets on both local and big international fights. It’s very easy to use, even for beginners. The app shows you the odds clearly and works fast on mobile. You can deposit money with UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, and Amazon Pay. The welcome bonus is 200% up to 100,000 INR, which helps you start with more funds. If you want a simple app to bet on boxing using your phone, Rajabets is a great pick with fast access and local payments.

Pros Cons Minimum deposit starting at INR 150 No advanced fighter stats in-app Welcome bonus of 200% up to 100,000 INR Covers big-name bouts and undercards Fast access through Android and iOS (PWA) Accepts UPI, PhonePe, PayTM, Amazon Pay #5 Best Betting App for Boxing - Thrill Currently, Thrill offers a user-friendly PWA for Android and iOS that functions just like a native app. It provides full access to boxing betting, the general sportsbook, and the casino lobby. The PWA takes up no space on your smartphone and is free for Indian players. Since Thrill is a cryptocurrency bookmaker, it accepts deposits via Bitcoin and USDT TRC20. Instead of a welcome bonus, you can get up to 70% rakeback on all bets. Pros Cons Great range of betting markets No dedicated app Free in India Only crypto payments Instant deposits 24/7 live support #6 Best Betting App for Boxing - Lucky Star Lucky Star is also a really popular option for boxing betting in India and so is the app they provide. The application works under the Curacao license and has great measures of protection, as well as sends push notifications about all upcoming boxing events. You can find dozens of boxing bets daily, all of which feature high odds, and you will also be able to watch the match you’re betting on as it goes thanks to live betting. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Not the best statistics tab Welcome bonus of 500% up to 52,863 INR Huge range of boxing tournaments daily Nice payment methods like PhonePe, Google Pay, UPI, PayTM 24/7 live support The Lucky Star mobile app offers you reliable and profitable bets without much risk. #7 Best Betting App for Boxing - 1win The 1win app has been on the Indian market for years now and will really work well for boxing betting fans. You can find many world boxing events as well as some personalized fights. You can also get a nice welcome bonus and will not need to worry about the safety of your payments, since there are many local Indian payment methods that you will be able to use. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 300 INR Live betting may be laggy with bad internet Welcome bonus of 500% up to 80,400 INR Great range of betting markets One of the highest odds Many great bonuses for boxing betting #8 Best Betting App for Boxing - Melbet Melbet, licensed in Curaçao (8048/JAZ2020-060), has been accepting bets on boxing since 2012, and this is reflected in the app. The app features world title fights and preliminary bouts from all major governing bodies, and for major tournaments, bets are available on rounds, method of victory, total number of rounds, and special bets on fighters. The APK file installs directly on Android without visiting the app store, and iOS users get full access via PWA. Live bets are accepted during each round with odds that react to what’s happening in the ring. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of INR 300 Some markets only available on headline bouts Welcome bonus of 300% up to INR 50,000 Promo code SCAFE30 for extra bonuses APK for Android, PWA for iOS Round betting, method of victory and fighter props World title and undercard event coverage Push notifications for upcoming fight cards #9 Mobile App for Betting on Boxing - MegaPari The MegaPari app is a really good app for betting on boxing matches for Indian players. The application can be used on both Android and iOS devices, and it only requires a deposit of 100 INR to start betting. All new players get a great welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR and will be able to use payment methods like UPI, PayTM, PhonePe, GPay, NetBanking, Jetonbank and cryptocurrencies. The boxing bets are really diverse and you will also be able to place live bets even if the fight is already in progress. Pros Cons Minimum deposit of 100 INR Not many statistics for previous matches Welcome bonus of 200% up to 40,000 INR Many famous tournaments covered Automatic updating of the app The MegaPari app is good for fans of boxing who like diversity and stability. #10 Best App for Betting on Boxing — Parimatch Parimatch holds the 10th in our rating for boxing betting apps in India. Known for its comprehensive features and navigable interface, the Parimatch app offers exciting promotions, such as exclusive promo codes and a low minimum deposit. Available for download online on both Android and iOS devices, this app supports Hindi language and allows for live and pre-match wagering on a variety of sports markets, including boxing. Pros Cons Works even on minimal requirements Withdrawals may take a few hours more than usual In-play statistics and visualizations Comprehensive account management tools More than 30 payment methods supported Welcome Bonus of 150% up to 1,05,000 INR The Parimatch mobile app provides a flawless boxing betting, making it a reliable choice for fans.

How to Choose a Mobile App for Betting on Boxing? To effectively choose a mobile app for boxing betting, it's essential to assess various factors that contribute to a satisfactory and secure gambling participation. Here's a guide on how to rate and select the right app: Reputation and Credibility: Prioritize apps with a solid reputation and a history of fair play and reliable payouts to ensure a trustworthy wagering process.

Variety of Betting Options: Look for apps offering a diverse range of boxing events, bet types, and markets to cater to your preferences and maximize your betting opportunities.

User Interface and Usability: Choose apps with an intuitive and convenient interface that makes navigation easy.

Live Betting and Streaming: Opt for apps that offer live staking features and streaming capabilities to allow you to engage with the action in real-time.

Security Measures: Ensure the app employs robust security measures such as encryption protocols and account verification processes to safeguard your personal and financial information from unauthorized access.

User Reviews and Ratings: Read reviews and ratings from other clients to gauge the app's performance, reliability, and overall user satisfaction before making your decision. By considering these factors carefully, you can select a mobile app for betting on boxing that meets your needs and provides an enjoyable gambling journey.

How to Download a Boxing Betting App for Android? To download a boxing betting app for Android, note that nearly all casinos offer the APK file on their website. These downloads are always secure and free. Here's what you need to do following these steps for download: Locate the App Section: Find the app section on the website of the casino or betting platform. Enable Unknown Sources: Enable installations from unknown sources in your device settings. Download the APK: Download the APK file from the website. Install the App: Install the software by following the on-screen instructions. Sign In or Sign Up: Sign in or sign up for an account within the app. Once installed and logged in, you can start enjoying betting on boxing matches directly from your Android device.

How to Download a Boxing Betting App for iOS? To download a boxing betting app on your iPhone, simply navigate to the Apple App Store, search for the desired app, and follow the steps to download. Not many online casinos provide a dedicated iOS app, so often you will use the browser version which mirrors all the functions. Here’s how you can use all the functions via the browser version: Visit the Official Website: Open Safari on your iPhone and go to the official website of the casino or betting platform. Navigate to the Mobile Site: Ensure you are on the mobile version of the site, which should load automatically on your iPhone. Add to Home Screen: Tap the share icon (a square with an arrow) at the bottom of the Safari screen, then select "Add to Home Screen." This will create a shortcut to the site on your home screen. Name the Shortcut: Give the shortcut a name, such as the casino or betting platform’s name, and tap "Add." Sign in or Sign Up: Sign in with your existing account or create a new one directly through the browser interface. Enjoy wagering on boxing matches with all the functions of the site, easily accessible from your iPhone’s home screen.

The Best Boxing Betting Apps for Android in India Here are the top boxing betting apps for Android in India, each selected for their excellent features and reliability: 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch.

The Best Betting Apps on Boxing for iOS in India Listed below are the leading boxing betting apps for iOS in India, selected for their excellent features and dependability: 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch.

Types of Bets for Boxing Betting Here are some types of bets commonly found in boxing betting: Bout Betting: This beginner-friendly bet involves choosing which of the two fighters will win the boxing match. Method of Victory: Betting on how the fight will end, whether by knockout, technical knockout, or decision. Parlay Bet: Combining multiple bets into one wager, with the potential for higher payouts but requiring all selections to be correct to win. Round Betting: Experienced bettors may choose to predict in which exact round the boxing match will end. Fight Goes the Distance: This bet predicts that the fight will last the entire 12 rounds. Draw Bet: Wagering on the unlikely outcome of the fight ending in a draw. Moneyline Bets: Simple wagers placed on who will win the match. These are just a few examples of the various types of bets available in boxing wagering, offering different ways to engage with and enjoy the sport.

Other Trusted Boxing Betting Apps Worth Exploring In addition to the main apps featured above, there are other reliable and legal boxing betting apps available to Indian players in 2026. These platforms offer secure access, smooth performance on mobile devices, and coverage of major boxing events. More boxing betting apps available in India: Sapphirebet App

Betobet App

Maharaja Fortune App

Nextbet App

Paripulse App

W88 App

1xSlot App

Fansport App While not part of our top 10, these apps can still provide a quality experience for betting on boxing, especially for users looking for diverse interfaces, fresh bonuses, or alternative odds formats.

Boxing Betting Bonuses In the competitive world of boxing betting, promotions and welcome bonuses play a significant role in attracting new users and retaining existing ones. These boxing betting offers provide customers with additional funds to wager on their favorite boxing matches. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 brands offering the best welcome bonuses for boxing betting: Betting Site Welcome Promotion 4Rabet 700% up to 20,000 INR Batery 500% up to 150,000 INR + 430 FS Stake 200% up to 186,711 INR Rajabets 200% up to 100,000 INR Thrill up to 70% Rakeback Lucky Star 500% up to 52863 INR 1win 500% up to 80,400 INR Melbet 300% up to 50,000 INR Megapari 200% up to 40,000 INR Parimatch 150% up to 1,05,000 INR

Deposit Methods for Betting on Boxing When it comes to deposit methods for betting on boxing through apps, users have several popular options available. Here are some common deposit and withdrawal options: Credit/Debit Cards: Major credit/debit cards like Visa and Mastercard are widely accepted for online transactions;

E-wallets: Platforms such as PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller offer secure and convenient e-wallet services for depositing and withdrawing funds;

Bank Transfers: Direct bank transfers allow clients to transfer funds from their bank accounts to their gambling accounts;

Prepaid Cards: Options like Paysafecard provide a convenient way to deposit funds without sharing personal banking information;

Cryptocurrency: Some wagering apps accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for anonymous and decentralized transactions;

Mobile Payment Apps: Services like Google Pay and Apple Pay enable bettors to make quick and easy deposits using their mobile devices. These deposit methods cater to varying preferences for convenience, security, and speed, ensuring gamblers can choose the option that best suits their needs when placing bets on boxing through apps.

List of Boxing Betting Apps With The Best Odds Presenting 10 top-rated brands recognized for providing competitive odds and an extensive array of wagering options tailored for boxing fans. 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch. In the realm of betting odds for boxing, these apps excel in delivering diverse gambling markets and competitive odds. Understanding how boxing betting odds work is crucial for making successful bets through apps, as it allows customers to assess the probability of various outcomes and make informed wagering decisions.

Live Boxing Betting Apps Live boxing betting through in-play betting apps offers an immersive wagering involvement, allowing you to bet on matches as they unfold, adapt your bets in real-time, and make split-second decisions. This interactive approach enhances engagement and excitement, while also providing access to a variety of betting markets and potentially better odds compared to pre-match wagering. 4Rabet. Batery. Stake. Rajabets. Thrill. Lucky Star. 1win. Melbet. MegaPari. Parimatch. Our expert rankings also extend to live cricket betting apps, ensuring a comprehensive selection of sports betting options for users.

Boxing Betting Apps vs Sites When it comes to placing bets on boxing matches, both boxing betting apps and websites offer unique advantages and have distinct differences. Feature Boxing Betting Apps Boxing Betting Sites Accessibility Accessible on mobile devices anytime, anywhere Accessible via any web browser on various devices Notifications Push notifications for real-time updates and alerts Typically no real-time notifications unless via email Installation Requires download and installation from app stores or APK files No installation needed, just a web browser Updates Requires periodic updates via app stores No updates needed; changes are reflected instantly on the site Features May offer additional mobile-exclusive features like quick bets and mobile-specific bonuses Comprehensive feature set with potentially more detailed stats and information Understanding these differences can help you choose the best platform for your betting needs.