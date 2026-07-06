List-A County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Schedule 2026

DateMatch DetailsStadium

List-A County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Team List

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Durham

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Glamorgan

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Northerns

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Southerns

List-A County Pre-Season Games in Zimbabwe Stadiums

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Harare Sports Club

Harare, Zimbabwe

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Old Hararians

Harare, Zimbabwe