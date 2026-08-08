Match details Colts Cricket Club vs Burgher RC List a Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 30.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 2026
|Date:
|Monday, August 10, 2026 - Friday, September 11, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, August 30, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Colts Cricket Club Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Burgher RC Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet