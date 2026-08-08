Match details Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club vs Panadura SC List a Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 22.08.2026

List a

NUG
NUG
PAN
PAN

Match Info

Match:Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, August 10, 2026 - Friday, September 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, August 22, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Nugegoda Sports Welfare Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Panadura SC Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet