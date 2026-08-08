Match details Police Sports Club vs Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club List a Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 30.08.2026

List a

POL
POL
BLO
BLO

Match Info

Match:Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, August 10, 2026 - Friday, September 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 30, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Police Sports Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet