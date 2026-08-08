Match details Sinhalese Sports Club vs Police Sports Club List a Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 14.08.2026

List a

SIN
SIN
POL
POL

Match Info

Match:Major Clubs Limited Overs Tournament 2026
Date:Monday, August 10, 2026 - Friday, September 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, August 14, 2026 04:15 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sinhalese Sports Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Police Sports Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet