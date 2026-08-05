Highlights Hampshire vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 05.08.2026

Live
List a

The Rose Bowl

HAM
HAM

(36 ov.) 186/6

GLA
GLA
36.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Brown, 1 run

36.4
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Neal, 1 run

36.3
W

Zain-ul-Hassan to AR Sharma, appeal, wicket (bowled - AR Sharma)

36.2
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to AR Sharma, 4 runs

36.1
2

Zain-ul-Hassan to AR Sharma, 2 runs

35.6
1

Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 1 run

35.5
.

Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs

35.4
.

Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs

35.3
.

Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs

35.2
.

Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs

35.1
1

Douthwaite to Brown, 1 run

34.6
1

Edwards to Brown, 1 run

34.5
W

Edwards to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (run out - Lehmann)

34.4
1

Edwards to Brown, 1 run

34.3
.

Edwards to Brown, 0 runs

34.1
1

Edwards to Brown, 1 run

33.6
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.5
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.4
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

33.3
1

Douthwaite to Brown, 1 run

33.2
.

Douthwaite to Brown, 0 runs

33.1
.

Douthwaite to Brown, 0 runs

32.6
1

Edwards to Brown, 1 run

32.5
.

Edwards to Brown, 0 runs

32.4
3

Edwards to Lehmann, 3 runs

32.3
.

Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs

32.2
.

Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs

32.1
.

Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs

31.6
2

Hope-Bell to Brown, 2 runs

31.5
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

31.4
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

31.3
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

31.2
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

31.1
4

Hope-Bell to Brown, 4 runs

30.6
1

Edwards to Brown, 1 run

30.3
.

Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs

30.2
1

Edwards to Brown, 1 run

30.1
.

Edwards to Brown, 0 runs

29.6
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

29.5
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

29.4
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

29.3
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

29.2
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

29.1
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

28.6
1

Edwards to Brown, 1 run

28.5
.

Edwards to Brown, 0 runs

28.4
4

Edwards to Brown, 4 runs

28.3
1

Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run

28.2
.

Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs

28.1
.

Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs

27.6
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

27.5
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

27.4
4

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 4 runs

27.3
.

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs

27.2
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

27.1
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

26.6
.

Gorvin to Lehmann, 0 runs

26.5
1

Gorvin to Brown, 1 run

26.4
2

Gorvin to Brown, 2 runs

26.3
4

Gorvin to Brown, 4 runs

26.2
.

Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs

26.1
.

Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs

25.6
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

25.5
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

25.4
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

25.3
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

25.2
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

25.1
.

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs

24.6
1

Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run

24.5
2

Gorvin to Lehmann, 2 runs

24.4
1

Gorvin to Brown, 1 run

24.3
.

Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs

24.2
.

Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs

24.1
3

Gorvin to Lehmann, 3 runs

23.6
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

23.5
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

23.4
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

23.3
.

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs

23.2
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

23.1
4

Hope-Bell to Brown, 4 runs

22.6
1

Gorvin to Brown, 1 run

22.5
1

Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run

22.4
1

Gorvin to Brown, 1 run

22.3
1

Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run

22.2
.

Gorvin to Lehmann, 0 runs

22.1
4

Gorvin to Lehmann, 4 runs

21.6
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

21.5
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

21.4
1

Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run

21.3
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

21.2
.

Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs

21.1
W

Hope-Bell to Prest, appeal, wicket (bowled - Prest)

20.6
1

Gorvin to Prest, 1 run

20.5
1

Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run

20.4
4

Gorvin to Lehmann, 4 runs

20.3
1

Gorvin to Prest, 1 run

20.2
1

Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run

20.1
1

Gorvin to Prest, 1 run

19.6
.

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs

19.5
1

Hope-Bell to Prest, 1 run

19.4
W

Hope-Bell to Albert, appeal, wicket (stumped - Albert)

19.3
4

Hope-Bell to Albert, 4 runs

19.2
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

19.1
.

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs

18.6
6

Franco to Albert, 6 runs

18.5
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

18.4
1

Franco to Albert, 1 run

18.3
.

Franco to Albert, 0 runs

18.2
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

18.1
1

Franco to Albert, 1 run

17.6
.

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs

17.5
1

Hope-Bell to Albert, 1 run

17.4
2

Hope-Bell to Albert, 2 runs

17.3
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

17.2
1

Hope-Bell to Albert, 1 run

17.1
1

Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run

16.6
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

16.5
1

Franco to Albert, 1 run

16.4
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

16.3
.

Franco to Lehmann, 0 runs

16.2
.

Franco to Lehmann, 0 runs

16.1
4

Franco to Lehmann, 4 runs

15.6
.

Edwards to Albert, 0 runs

15.5
.

Edwards to Albert, 0 runs

15.4
4

Edwards to Albert, 4 runs

15.3
1

Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run

14.6
.

Franco to Albert, 0 runs

14.5
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

14.4
1

Franco to Albert, 1 run

14.3
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

14.2
1

Franco to Albert, 1 run

14.1
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

13.6
.

Edwards to Albert, 0 runs

13.5
4

Edwards to Albert, 4 runs

13.4
.

Edwards to Albert, 0 runs

13.3
.

Edwards to Albert, 0 runs

13.2
4

Edwards to Albert, 4 runs

13.1
1

Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run

12.6
.

Franco to Albert, 0 runs

12.5
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

12.4
1

Franco to Albert, 1 run

12.3
1

Franco to Lehmann, 1 run

12.2
.

Franco to Lehmann, 0 runs

12.1
1

Franco to Albert, 1 run

11.4
1

Edwards to Albert, 1 run

11.3
.

Edwards to Albert, 0 runs

11.2
1

Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run

11.1
.

Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs

10.6
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 1 run

10.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 1 run

10.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs

10.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs

10.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs

10.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs

9.6
6

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 6 runs

9.6
nb

Douthwaite to Albert, no ball + 1 run

9.5
.

Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs

9.4
2

Douthwaite to Albert, 2 runs

9.4
1

Douthwaite to Albert, wide

9.3
.

Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs

9.2
4

Douthwaite to Albert, 4 runs

9.1
1

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 1 run

8.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs

8.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 1 run

8.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs

8.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs

8.2
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 1 run

8.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs

7.6
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.5
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.4
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.3
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.2
.

Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs

7.1
1

Douthwaite to Albert, 1 run

6.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs

6.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs

6.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs

6.3
W

Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, appeal, wicket (caught - Orr)

6.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 0 runs

6.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 0 runs

5.6
.

Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs

5.5
2

Douthwaite to Albert, 2 runs

5.4
.

Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs

5.3
.

Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs

5.2
.

Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs

5.1
W

Douthwaite to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gubbins)

4.6
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 1 run

4.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

4.1
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.6
.

Douthwaite to Orr, 0 runs

3.5
1

Douthwaite to Gubbins, 1 run

3.4
1

Douthwaite to Orr, 1 run

3.3
1

Douthwaite to Gubbins, 1 run

3.2
.

Douthwaite to Gubbins, 0 runs

3.1
1

Douthwaite to Orr, 1 run

2.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 1 run

2.5
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, wide

2.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 0 runs

2.3
1

Gubbins defends for a single run.

2.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

2.1
4

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 4 runs

1.6
1

Douthwaite to Gubbins, 1 run

1.5
.

Douthwaite to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.4
.

Douthwaite to Gubbins, 0 runs

1.3
1

Douthwaite to Orr, 1 run

1.2
.

Douthwaite to Orr, 0 runs

1.2
1

Douthwaite to Orr, wide

1.1
.

Douthwaite to Orr, 0 runs

0.6
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.5
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.4
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.3
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.2
.

Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs

0.1
1

Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 1 run