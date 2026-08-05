Highlights Hampshire vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 05.08.2026
Zain-ul-Hassan to Brown, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Neal, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to AR Sharma, appeal, wicket (bowled - AR Sharma)
Zain-ul-Hassan to AR Sharma, 4 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to AR Sharma, 2 runs
Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 1 run
Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs
Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs
Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs
Douthwaite to AR Sharma, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Lehmann, appeal, wicket (run out - Lehmann)
Edwards to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Brown, 0 runs
Edwards to Brown, 1 run
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Brown, 1 run
Douthwaite to Brown, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Brown, 0 runs
Edwards to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Brown, 0 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 3 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 2 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 4 runs
Edwards to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs
Edwards to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Brown, 1 run
Edwards to Brown, 0 runs
Edwards to Brown, 4 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run
Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 4 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Gorvin to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gorvin to Brown, 1 run
Gorvin to Brown, 2 runs
Gorvin to Brown, 4 runs
Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs
Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run
Gorvin to Lehmann, 2 runs
Gorvin to Brown, 1 run
Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs
Gorvin to Brown, 0 runs
Gorvin to Lehmann, 3 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 4 runs
Gorvin to Brown, 1 run
Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run
Gorvin to Brown, 1 run
Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run
Gorvin to Lehmann, 0 runs
Gorvin to Lehmann, 4 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Brown, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Prest, appeal, wicket (bowled - Prest)
Gorvin to Prest, 1 run
Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run
Gorvin to Lehmann, 4 runs
Gorvin to Prest, 1 run
Gorvin to Lehmann, 1 run
Gorvin to Prest, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Prest, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Albert, appeal, wicket (stumped - Albert)
Hope-Bell to Albert, 4 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs
Franco to Albert, 6 runs
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 0 runs
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 0 runs
Hope-Bell to Albert, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Albert, 2 runs
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Albert, 1 run
Hope-Bell to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 1 run
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Lehmann, 0 runs
Franco to Lehmann, 0 runs
Franco to Lehmann, 4 runs
Edwards to Albert, 0 runs
Edwards to Albert, 0 runs
Edwards to Albert, 4 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 0 runs
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 1 run
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 1 run
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Edwards to Albert, 0 runs
Edwards to Albert, 4 runs
Edwards to Albert, 0 runs
Edwards to Albert, 0 runs
Edwards to Albert, 4 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 0 runs
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Albert, 1 run
Franco to Lehmann, 1 run
Franco to Lehmann, 0 runs
Franco to Albert, 1 run
Edwards to Albert, 1 run
Edwards to Albert, 0 runs
Edwards to Lehmann, 1 run
Edwards to Lehmann, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 6 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, no ball + 1 run
Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 2 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, wide
Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Lehmann, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Lehmann, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, appeal, wicket (caught - Orr)
Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 2 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Albert, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Gubbins, appeal, wicket (bowled - Gubbins)
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Orr, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Gubbins, 1 run
Douthwaite to Orr, 1 run
Douthwaite to Gubbins, 1 run
Douthwaite to Gubbins, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Orr, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 1 run
Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, wide
Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 0 runs
Gubbins defends for a single run.
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 4 runs
Douthwaite to Gubbins, 1 run
Douthwaite to Gubbins, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Gubbins, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Orr, 1 run
Douthwaite to Orr, 0 runs
Douthwaite to Orr, wide
Douthwaite to Orr, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Gubbins, 0 runs
Zain-ul-Hassan to Orr, 1 run