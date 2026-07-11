Match details Hampshire vs Glamorgan List a One-Day Cup 05.08.2026

List a

HAM
HAM
GLA
GLA

Match Info

Match:One-Day Cup 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, September 20, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hampshire Squad

PlayersAbbott Kyle, Albert Toby Edward, Baartman Ottniel, Baker Sonny, Barker Keith, Brevis Dewald, Brown Ben, Cartwright Hilton, Currie Scott, Dawson Liam, Eckland Joseph, Ellis Nathan, Fuller James, Gubbins Nick, Jack Eddie, Kelly Dominic, Lumsden Manny, Mayes Ben, McMullen Brandon, Middleton Fletcha, Naveen-ul-Haq, Neal Andrew, Neser Michael, Organ Felix, Orr Ali, Prest Thomas James, Turner John, Varma Tilak, Vince James, Weatherley Joe, Wood Chris
Benchno information yet

Glamorgan Squad

PlayersBevan Thomas, Bevan Tom, Byrom Eddie, Carlson Kiran, Cooke Chris, Crane Mason, Douthwaite Daniel, Franco Romano, Friend Harry Lucas Aubrey, Gorvin Andrew William, Hameed Azeem, Hamza Mir, Harris James, Horton Alex, Hurle Henry Ellis, Ingram Colin, Kellaway Benjamin Ian, Kerr Hayden, Labuschagne Marnus, Leonard Ned, Lewis Rhodri J, McIlroy Jamie, Morgan Owen, Morris Ben, Nicholls Callum Rhys, Northeast Sam, Norton Tom, Pearce Sam, Phillips Tegid Daniel, Podmore Harry, Rayner Ollie, Reingold Steven Jack, Root Billy, Sisodiya Prem, Smale William, Smith Ruaidhri, Sole Chris, Swepson Mitch, Tribe Asa Mark, van der Gugten Tim, Vermaak Tom, Wasim Imad, Weighell James, Wright Jude, Zain ul Hasan
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet