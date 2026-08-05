Highlights Surrey vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 05.08.2026

Live
List a

Kennington Oval

SUR
SUR

(32 ov.) 187/2

KEN
KEN
31.6
4

Dudgeon to Burns, 4 runs

31.5
6

Dudgeon to Burns, 6 runs

31.4
4

Dudgeon to Burns, 4 runs

31.3
.

Dudgeon to Burns, 0 runs

31.2
1

Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run

31.1
1

Dudgeon to Burns, 1 run

30.6
1

Burns plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

30.5
4

Denly to Burns, 4 runs

30.4
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

30.3
3

Burns plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.

30.2
4

Denly to Burns, 4 runs

30.1
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

29.6
.

Dudgeon to Burns, 0 runs

29.5
.

Dudgeon to Burns, 0 runs

29.4
4

Dudgeon to Burns, 4 runs

29.3
3

Dudgeon to Thomas, 3 runs

29.2
.

Dudgeon to Thomas, 0 runs

29.1
.

Dudgeon to Thomas, 0 runs

28.5
2

Denly to Thomas, 2 runs

28.4
1

Denly to Burns, 1 run

28.3
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

28.2
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

28.1
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

27.6
.

Parkinson to Burns, 0 runs

27.5
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)

27.4
.

Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs

27.3
2

Parkinson to Sibley, 2 runs

27.2
1

Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run

27.1
1

Parkinson to Sibley, 1 run

26.6
1

Denly to Sibley, 1 run

26.5
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

26.4
1

Denly to Sibley, 1 run

26.3
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

26.2
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

26.1
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

25.6
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

25.5
1

Singh to Sibley, 1 run

25.4
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

25.3
1

Singh to Sibley, 1 run

25.2
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

25.1
1

Singh to Sibley, 1 run

24.6
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

24.5
1

Denly to Sibley, 1 run

24.4
.

Denly to Sibley, 0 runs

24.3
2

Denly to Sibley, 2 runs

24.2
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

24.1
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

23.6
.

0 runs

23.5
1

Singh to Thomas, leg bye

23.4
1

Singh to Sibley, 1 run

23.3
.

Singh to Sibley, 0 runs

23.2
1

Singh to Thomas, 1 run

23.1
.

Singh to Thomas, 0 runs

22.6
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

22.5
1

Denly to Sibley, 1 run

22.4
.

Denly to Sibley, 0 runs

22.3
.

Denly to Sibley, 0 runs

22.2
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

22.1
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

21.6
1lb

Thomas plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.

21.5
.

Singh to Thomas, 0 runs

21.4
1

Singh to Sibley, 1 run

21.3
.

Singh to Sibley, 0 runs

21.2
.

Singh to Sibley, 0 runs

21.1
.

Singh to Sibley, 0 runs

20.6
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

20.5
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

20.4
1

Denly to Sibley, 1 run

20.3
1

Denly to Thomas, 1 run

20.2
.

Denly to Thomas, 0 runs

20.1
W

appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)

19.6
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

19.5
1

Patel plays a defensive stroke for a run.

19.4
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

19.3
6

Stewart to Patel, 6 runs

19.2
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

19.1
1

Stewart to Sibley, 1 run

18.6
4

Parkinson to Patel, 4 runs

18.5
.

Parkinson to Patel, 0 runs

18.4
4

Parkinson to Patel, 4 runs

18.4
1

Parkinson to Patel, wide

18.3
.

Parkinson to Patel, 0 runs

18.2
1

Parkinson to Sibley, 1 run

18.1
.

Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs

17.6
1

Stewart to Sibley, 1 run

17.5
4

Stewart to Sibley, 4 runs

17.4
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

17.3
4

Stewart to Sibley, 4 runs

17.2
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

17.1
1

Stewart to Patel, 1 run

16.6
.

Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs

16.5
.

Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs

16.4
4

Parkinson to Sibley, 4 runs

16.3
1

Parkinson to Patel, 1 run

16.2
.

Parkinson to Patel, 0 runs

16.1
4

Parkinson to Patel, 4 runs

15.6
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

15.6
1

Stewart to Sibley, wide

15.5
1

Stewart to Patel, 1 run

15.4
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

15.3
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

15.2
4

Stewart to Patel, 4 runs

15.1
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

14.6
1

Singh to Patel, 1 run

14.5
.

Singh to Patel, 0 runs

14.4
.

Singh to Patel, 0 runs

14.3
4

Singh to Patel, 4 runs

14.2
4

Singh to Patel, 4 runs

13.6
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

13.5
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

13.4
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

13.3
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

13.2
2

Stewart to Sibley, 2 runs

13.1
1

Stewart to Patel, 1 run

12.6
1

Singh to Patel, 1 run

12.5
1

Singh to Sibley, 1 run

12.1
4

Singh to Patel, 4 runs

11.6
1

Stewart to Patel, 1 run

11.5
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

11.4
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

11.3
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

11.2
2

Patel plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.

11.1
.

Stewart to Patel, 0 runs

10.6
1

Singh to Patel, 1 run

10.5
.

Singh to Patel, 0 runs

10.4
.

Singh to Patel, 0 runs

10.3
.

Singh to Patel, 0 runs

10.2
.

Singh to Patel, 0 runs

10.1
.

Singh to Patel, 0 runs

9.6
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

9.3
.

Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs

9.2
4

Stewart to Sibley, 4 runs

9.1
1

Stewart to Patel, 1 run

9.1
1

Stewart to Patel, wide

8.6
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

8.5
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

8.4
4

Milnes to Sibley, 4 runs

8.3
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

8.2
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

8.1
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

7.6
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

7.5
4

FOUR MORE! Patel defends for 4 runs.

7.4
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

7.3
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

7.2
1

Dudgeon to Sibley, 1 run

7.1
.

Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs

6.6
4

Milnes to Patel, 4 runs

6.5
.

Milnes to Patel, 0 runs

6.4
.

Milnes to Patel, 0 runs

6.3
.

Milnes to Patel, 0 runs

6.2
.

Milnes to Patel, 0 runs

6.1
.

Milnes to Patel, 0 runs

5.6
1

Dudgeon to Patel, 1 run

5.5
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

5.4
4

Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs

5.3
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

5.2
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

5.1
4

Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs

4.6
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

4.5
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

4.4
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

4.3
4

Milnes to Sibley, 4 runs

4.2
1

Milnes to Patel, 1 run

4.1
1

Milnes to Sibley, 1 run

3.6
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

3.5
1

Dudgeon to Sibley, 1 run

3.4
.

Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs

3.3
.

Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs

3.2
.

Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs

3.1
.

Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs

2.6
.

Milnes to Patel, 0 runs

2.5
1

Milnes to Sibley, 1 run

2.4
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

2.3
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

2.2
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

2.1
4

Milnes to Sibley, 4 runs

1.6
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

1.5
4

Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs

1.4
4

Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs

1.3
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

1.2
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

1.1
.

Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs

1.1
1

wide

0.6
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

0.5
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

0.4
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

0.3
.

Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs

0.2
1lb

Milnes to Patel, leg bye, appeal

0.1
.

Milnes to Patel, 0 runs