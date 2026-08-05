Highlights Surrey vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 05.08.2026
Dudgeon to Burns, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Burns, 6 runs
Dudgeon to Burns, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Burns, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Thomas, 1 run
Dudgeon to Burns, 1 run
Burns plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.
Denly to Burns, 4 runs
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Burns plays a defensive stroke for 3 runs.
Denly to Burns, 4 runs
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Dudgeon to Burns, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Burns, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Burns, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Thomas, 3 runs
Dudgeon to Thomas, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Thomas, 2 runs
Denly to Burns, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Parkinson to Burns, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Sibley)
Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs
Parkinson to Sibley, 2 runs
Parkinson to Thomas, 1 run
Parkinson to Sibley, 1 run
Denly to Sibley, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Sibley, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Sibley, 1 run
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Sibley, 1 run
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Sibley, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Sibley, 1 run
Denly to Sibley, 0 runs
Denly to Sibley, 2 runs
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
0 runs
Singh to Thomas, leg bye
Singh to Sibley, 1 run
Singh to Sibley, 0 runs
Singh to Thomas, 1 run
Singh to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Sibley, 1 run
Denly to Sibley, 0 runs
Denly to Sibley, 0 runs
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Thomas plays a defensive stroke for 1 leg bye.
Singh to Thomas, 0 runs
Singh to Sibley, 1 run
Singh to Sibley, 0 runs
Singh to Sibley, 0 runs
Singh to Sibley, 0 runs
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
Denly to Sibley, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 1 run
Denly to Thomas, 0 runs
appeal, wicket (caught - Patel)
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Patel plays a defensive stroke for a run.
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Stewart to Patel, 6 runs
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 1 run
Parkinson to Patel, 4 runs
Parkinson to Patel, 0 runs
Parkinson to Patel, 4 runs
Parkinson to Patel, wide
Parkinson to Patel, 0 runs
Parkinson to Sibley, 1 run
Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 1 run
Stewart to Sibley, 4 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 4 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Patel, 1 run
Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs
Parkinson to Sibley, 0 runs
Parkinson to Sibley, 4 runs
Parkinson to Patel, 1 run
Parkinson to Patel, 0 runs
Parkinson to Patel, 4 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, wide
Stewart to Patel, 1 run
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Stewart to Patel, 4 runs
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 1 run
Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 4 runs
Singh to Patel, 4 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 2 runs
Stewart to Patel, 1 run
Singh to Patel, 1 run
Singh to Sibley, 1 run
Singh to Patel, 4 runs
Stewart to Patel, 1 run
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Patel plays a defensive stroke for a pair of runs.
Stewart to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 1 run
Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Singh to Patel, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 0 runs
Stewart to Sibley, 4 runs
Stewart to Patel, 1 run
Stewart to Patel, wide
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 4 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
FOUR MORE! Patel defends for 4 runs.
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Sibley, 1 run
Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Patel, 4 runs
Milnes to Patel, 0 runs
Milnes to Patel, 0 runs
Milnes to Patel, 0 runs
Milnes to Patel, 0 runs
Milnes to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 1 run
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 4 runs
Milnes to Patel, 1 run
Milnes to Sibley, 1 run
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Sibley, 1 run
Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Patel, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 1 run
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 4 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
Dudgeon to Patel, 0 runs
wide
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Sibley, 0 runs
Milnes to Patel, leg bye, appeal
Milnes to Patel, 0 runs