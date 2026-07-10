H2h Surrey vs Kent List a One-Day Cup 05.08.2026

List a

SUR
SUR
KEN
KEN
Surrey vs Kent

T20, T20 Blast

KENKent

102

SURSurrey

106

T20, T20 Blast

SURSurrey

116

KENKent

118

T20, T20 Blast

SURSurrey

173

KENKent

171
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