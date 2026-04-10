Kent

Kent

Country:England
Country Code:ENG
Gender:Men

Players

2026 Players

Albert Foreman

England

Alfie Richard James Ogborne

England

Arafat Bhuiyan

Bangladesh

Aron Stuart Singh Nijjar

England

Arshdeep Singh

India

Ben Dawkins

England

Benjamin Garnet Compton

England

Beyers Swanepoel

South Africa

Can Ekansh Singh

Charles Henry Stobo

England

Christopher Gavin Benjamin

England

Corey Leigh Flintoff

England

Daniel James Bell-Drummond

England

Dian Forrester

South Africa

Ekansh Singh

England

Ellis Daly

Feroze Isa Nazir Khushi

England

Frederick Jack Klaassen

Netherlands

George Fredrik Linde

South Africa

George Garrett

England

Glenton Anric Stuurman

South Africa

Grant Stewart

Australia

Hamidullah Qadri

England

Harry Zacariah Finch

England

Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

Jack Andrew Leaning

England

Jacob Benedict Lintott

England

Jacob Timothy Ball

England

Jamal Richards

England

James Bazley

Australia

James Philip Arthur Taylor

England

Jaskaran Singh

England

Jaydn Kennick Denly

England

Joseph David Michael Evison

England

Joseph Liam Denly

England

Kane William Richardson

Australia

Kashif Ali

Pakistan

Keith Jack Dudgeon

South Africa

Marcus K O Riordan

England

Matthew Edward Milnes

England

Matthew Richard Quinn

New Zealand

Matthew William Parkinson

England

Michael Alex Cohen

South Africa

Michael Garry Hogan

Australia

Mohammed Rizvi

England

Nathan Nicholas Gilchrist

South Africa

Oliver Matthew Bagot Curtiss

England

Sam Alexander Northeast

England

Samuel William Billings

England

Senuran Muthusamy

South Africa

Tawanda Muyeye

Zimbabwe

Thomas Stewart Rogers

Australia

Wesley Austin Agar

Australia

William Harby

Xavier Colin Bartlett

Australia

Zak Crawley

England

Statistics

One-Day Cup 2026

Matches Played0
Won0
Drawn0
Lost0
No result0

Kent Team Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

ResultHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

190

KEN

KEN

171

One-Day Cup

Kent Cricket Team News

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Get to know Kent Cricket Team, find out everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they train, what awards they have already won and what they claim in future battles on the field of play.

AI Simulation | T20 Blast | Adam Hose Leads Worcestershire to Impressive Victory Over Kent in T20 Blast

AI Simulation | T20 Blast | Adam Hose Leads Worcestershire to Impressive Victory Over Kent in T20 Blast

Captain Adam Hose led Worcestershire from the front, to beat Kent at their home ground. He played a composed knock which helped his team to post a competitive total. Along with that, Sikandar Raza showed all-round performances, which helped the team to win the game.

Kent Cricket Team07:55 PM, 07 September, 2025

‌Lancashire vs Kent, Review | Lancashire make it to T20 Blast semi’s after masterclass chase at Old Trafford

Kent Cricket Team07:05 PM, 06 September, 2025

LAN vs KEN Preview | Lancashire to face Kent in third quarter-final of T20 Blast 2025

Kent Cricket Team06:15 PM, 06 September, 2025

AI Simulation, LAN vs KEN । Lancashire beat Kent by six wickets in third quarter-final

Kent Cricket Team12:05 PM, 20 June, 2023

WATCH | Tom Banton challenges Joe Root with mind-boggling reverse-swat six in T20 Blast

Another teams

Middlesex

Middlesex

Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire

Somerset

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Essex

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Yorkshire

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Lancashire

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Spirit

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Derbyshire

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Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire