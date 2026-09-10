Match details Budapest Kings vs Cobra Cricket Club T10 ECS Hungary T10 League 17.09.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ECS Hungary T10 League 2026
|Date:
|Monday, September 14, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, September 17, 2026 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Budapest Kings Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Cobra Cricket Club Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet