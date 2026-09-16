Match details Budapest Kings vs Royal Tigers Cricket Club T10 ECS Hungary T10 League 16.09.2026

T10

BUD
BUD
ROY
ROY

Match Info

Match:ECS Hungary T10 League 2026
Date:Monday, September 14, 2026 - Saturday, September 19, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, September 16, 2026 11:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Budapest Kings Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Royal Tigers Cricket Club Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet