Match details Lions vs Dolphins T10 Metro T10 Cup 18.04.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Metro T10 Cup 2026
|Date:
|Friday, April 17, 2026 - Sunday, April 19, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, April 18, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Lions Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Dolphins Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet