Match details Indore Pink Panthers vs Jabalpur Lions T20 Madhya Pradesh League 06.06.2026

T20

IND
IND

148

JAB
JAB

149

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, June 06, 2026 02:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Indore Pink Panthers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Jabalpur Lions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet