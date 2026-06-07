Match details Malwa Stallions vs Gwalior Cheetahs T20 Madhya Pradesh League 07.06.2026

T20

MAL
MAL

139

GWA
GWA

190

Match Info

Match:Madhya Pradesh League 2026
Date:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 - Friday, June 26, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, June 07, 2026 09:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Malwa Stallions Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Gwalior Cheetahs Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet