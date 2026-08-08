Match details Pamir Stars vs Speenghar Warriors T20 Kabul Premier League 16.08.2026

T20

PAM
PAM
SPE
SPE

Match Info

Match:Kabul Premier League 2026
Date:Saturday, August 08, 2026 - Friday, August 21, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 16, 2026 02:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pamir Stars Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Speenghar Warriors Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet