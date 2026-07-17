Match details Excelsior 20 vs Vra T20 T20 Topklasse 09.08.2026

T20

EXC
EXC
VRA
VRA

Match Info

Match:T20 Topklasse 2026
Date:Saturday, July 11, 2026 - Sunday, September 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, August 09, 2026 12:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Excelsior 20 Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Vra Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet