Match details Neco Master Blaster vs Orange Tigers T20 Vidarbha Pro T20 League 05.06.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2026
|Date:
|Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, June 05, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Neco Master Blaster Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Orange Tigers Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet