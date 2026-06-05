Match details Neco Master Blaster vs Orange Tigers T20 Vidarbha Pro T20 League 05.06.2026

T20

NEC
NEC

126

ORA
ORA

180

Match Info

Match:Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, June 05, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Neco Master Blaster Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Orange Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet