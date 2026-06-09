Match details Orange Tigers vs Nagpur Heroz T20 Vidarbha Pro T20 League 09.06.2026

T20

ORA
ORA

167

NAG
NAG

207

Match Info

Match:Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2026
Date:Monday, June 01, 2026 - Sunday, June 14, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, June 09, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Orange Tigers Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Nagpur Heroz Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet