10.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Buttler goes back but swings and misses while trying a cut

10.2 4 FOUR! Buttler brings up his fifty with a boundary! Buttler plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

10.1 2 Buttler defends for 2 runs.

9.6 2 Brook brings up his 50! Good length from Patel, outside off once more. Brook gets on the back foot and glances for two runs through the leg side field.

9.5 1 Patel now coming around the wicket. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler moves onto the back foot and eases a drive back through point for one run.

9.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angled across. Brook gets on the back foot and slices a cut for a run.

9.4 5w Wide. Pitched up, pitching far outside leg. Brook gets on the front foot and makes no contact while attempting a sweep, but the ball beats the keeper and flies to the rope for five wides.

9.3 4 FOUR! Patel now coming over the wicket to Brook. On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Brook moves onto the back foot and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

9.2 6 And again! Patel pitches one up, on a good line. Brook advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for a half dozen runs.

9.1 6 MAXIMUM! Patel pitches one up, outside off stump. Brook gets on the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs.

8.6 1 Dropped in short by Yadav, on leg stump and angled across Brook. He backs away and late cuts. Some shaky fielding allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.

8.5 1 Yorker, on line. Buttler gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

8.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting a drive

8.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside off stump. Buttler goes back and edges back behind square for 4 runs.

8.3 1 Yadav pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Brook. He pushes forward and punches a drive for a run.

8.2 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Brook. He steps away and plays a drive for four runs over the off side field.

8.1 1 Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside off stump once more. Buttler gets forward and pulls averagely for 1 run.

7.6 1 Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Buttler pushes forward and drives for a run.

7.5 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Buttler moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for 2 runs back behind point.

7.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives on the off side.

7.3 . Short ball, pitching on a good line. Buttler moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to play a hook

7.2 . Shedge drops one in short, pitching outside off. Buttler advances and pulls averagely down the ground.

7.1 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Buttler gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

6.6 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, outside off. Brook moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs over the off side.

6.5 . On a good line and length. Brook rocks back and plays a hook behind square.

6.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Brook gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across. Buttler moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a single run.

6.2 1 Good length, outside off. Brook gets on the front foot and glances for a run through the leg side field.

6.1 1 Patel pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Buttler gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps back behind point for a run.

5.6 1lb Full toss, outside leg once more. Buttler moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a glance back behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

5.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Brook creates room and skies a bad pull behind square for a single run.

5.4 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Brook pushes forward and skies a pull for 6 runs behind square.

5.3 6 SIX! Dropped in short by Yadav, pitching outside off stump once more. Brook advances and pulls for 6 runs.

5.2 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brook gets forward and outside edges behind point for 2 runs.

5.1 1 Back of a length, on line but angling across. Buttler pushes forward and plays a hook back behind square for a run.

4.6 1 Yorker, pitching outside leg stump. Buttler pushes forward and guides a leg glance for one run behind square.

4.5 . Pitched up, on line. Buttler gets forward and defends

4.4 2 Short of a length, outside off. Buttler goes back and cuts for a pair of runs.

4.3 6 SIX! On a good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Buttler advances down the pitch and pulls for a half dozen runs.

4.2 4 FOUR! Arshdeep Singh drops one in short, outside leg and angling across the batter. Buttler gets forward and lifts a switch hit behind point for 4 runs.

3.6 1 Dropped in short by Prasidh Krishna, on a good line. Buttler moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

3.5 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, pitching outside off. Buttler goes back and drives through the off side field.

3.5 1w Wide. Full toss, too wide outside off.

3.4 6 MAXIMUM! Good length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump once again. Buttler pushes forward and lifts a drive on the leg side for a half dozen runs.

3.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Buttler pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a pull back behind square. India appeal, however Buttler is given not out.

3.2 . Pitched up, outside off. Buttler steps back but allows it to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

3.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Buttler rocks back and scoops for four runs back behind square.

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Buttler shuffles down the pitch and inside edges for a single run back behind square.

2.5 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Buttler steps away and pulls for four runs.

2.4 1 Full, pitching on leg. Brook gets on the front foot and leg glances for a run.

2.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Buttler gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for a single run.

2.2 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching near leg stump and angling across Buttler. He moves onto the front foot and defends

2.1 . Full, outside off stump once again. Buttler moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

1.6 2 Short, outside off once again. Brook gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

1.5 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Brook advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a pull

1.3 . Back of a length from Prasidh Krishna, outside off stump again. Salt goes back and defends shakily

1.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off. Salt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for four runs through the off side.

1.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Salt rocks back and defends

0.6 1 Good length from Arshdeep Singh, outside leg and angled across Salt. He rocks back and flicks a glance for 1 run.

0.5 . On a good line and length from Arshdeep Singh. Salt pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a leg glance

0.4 . Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, outside off. Salt pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.3 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Buttler gets forward and tucks a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

0.3 1w Wide. Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching far outside leg. Buttler gets forward but misses while attempting to play a leg glance

0.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Salt gets forward and glances shakily for 1 run.