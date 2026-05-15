Match details Prisons vs Trinidad And Tobago T20i Trinidad T20 Festival 15.05.2026

T20i

PRI
PRI

129

TRI
TRI

130

Match Info

Match:Trinidad T20 Festival 2026
Date:Thursday, May 07, 2026 - Saturday, May 23, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, May 15, 2026 07:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Prisons Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Trinidad And Tobago Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet