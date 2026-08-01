Highlights London Spirit vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026
No ball. On a good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive
Good length from Dottin, outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance
Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run behind square.
And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs.
FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.
Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives down the ground.
Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.
FOUR MORE! Kapp pitches one up, on a good line again. Bouchier gets forward and leg glances for four runs.
Back of a length, on a good line. Bouchier rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Wide. Kapp pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Bouchier pushes forward and swings and misses while trying a flick, however the ball beats AE Jones and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.
Good length, outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and drives
OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Kapp once again. Lee gets forward and drives shakily, and is spectacularly caught by Kapp
Pitching on a good line and length. Lee pushes forward and glances
Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lee pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive
Good length, outside off stump once again. Lee gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Bouchier rocks back and outside edges behind point for one run.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Dean moves onto the back foot and skies a pull straight down the ground for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once more. Dean goes back and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Corteen-Coleman.
Bell now coming over the wicket to Dean. Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump. Dean gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a pair of runs.
OUT! Bell gets one through! Around the wicket to Pavely, short of a length, pitching outside off stump. She moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps
On a good length, outside off. George pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.
Wide. Back of a length from Bell, too wide outside off.
OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Klerk pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Wolvaardt back behind square.
MAXIMUM! Corteen-Coleman comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. De Klerk gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs back behind square.
Corteen-Coleman now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off. Pavely gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.
Short of a length, on a good line once again. De Klerk rocks back and slices a cut for a run.
Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman once more. De Klerk advances and defends for a run. Sloppy fielding by Grewcock allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.
OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Good line and length. Dottin gets forward but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Dottin has to depart
Full toss, outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.
Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dottin moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.
Molineux pitches one up, on line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.
Length ball, outside off stump. De Klerk moves down the pitch and drives over the off side for a pair of runs.
MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Glenn, pitching outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.
Pitched up, on a good line. Dottin gets forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.
Length ball, outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a sweep for 1 run.
SIX! Full, pitching on a good line once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.
On a good line and length. Dottin advances down the pitch and edges behind square for a run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Dottin rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Dottin steps back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut
Back of a length from Wong, outside off. Dottin goes back but misses while trying to play a cut
Back of a length from Wong, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dottin goes back and eases a drive down the ground.
Length ball, outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.
Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.
OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Grewcock on the off side.
Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off. De Klerk gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep, and the ball runs away from Lee for a single bye.
Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman again. Kapp gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.
Full, on line. Kapp pushes forward and leg glances for one run.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Kapp pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. De Klerk goes back and plays a late cut for a single run.
Full toss, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive through the off side.
Good length from Bell, outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and drives poorly
Molineux pitches one up, outside off. De Klerk pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive
Length ball, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke
Good length from Molineux, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side.
On a good line and length from Molineux. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a wild defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off once more. Kapp goes back and drives on the leg side for one run.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk goes back and lifts a late cut behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length from Wong, on a good line. De Klerk gets on the back foot and drives
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Rodrigues.
Good line and length. Kapp pushes forward and leg glances for a run.
Back of a length from Wong, outside off. De Klerk rocks back and plays a cut for one run.
Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. De Klerk moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull
Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Kapp rocks back and cuts for a run.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk goes back and cuts shakily for a run. The ball is misfielded by Molineux.
Back of a length from Corteen-Coleman, on a good line. Kapp rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.
Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.
Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman again. De Klerk gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend
Short of a length, on line. Kapp rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs. Fantastic fielding by Rodrigues saves a certain boundary.
Length ball, pitching outside leg. Kapp gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a ramp
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance
Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. De Klerk pushes forward and leg glances for one run.
Short of a length, on a good line. Kapp rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.
Full, pitching on leg and angled across. De Klerk pushes forward and leg glances for one run.
OUT! LBW. Back of a length from Glenn, on line. Kalis moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. SOUTHERN BRAVE call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Kalis has to go.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Kapp pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.
Full, pitching on a good line. Kalis moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for a run.
Full toss, outside off once again. Kapp pushes forward and drives for one run.
Short of a length, outside off again. Kapp gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kalis goes back and guides a cut for one run. Terrific fielding by Grewcock results in a boundary being saved.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kalis goes back and punches a drive down the ground.
Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kapp pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side. Great fielding by Grewcock results in a couple of runs being saved.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kalis rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.
Good line and length from Glenn once more. Kalis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke
OUT! Glenn gets the wicket! Good line and length from Glenn. Harris gets forward and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.
FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Harris rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.
Short of a length, outside off once more. Kapp gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kapp gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.
Short of a length, outside off stump. Harris moves onto the back foot and drives shakily
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Harris backs away and cuts for four runs back through point.
Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kapp rocks back and drives for a single run on the off side.
FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Kapp gets on the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.
Length ball, outside off. Harris gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.
Good length, outside off stump. Kapp gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.
And another! Pitched up, outside leg. Kapp gets forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.
FOUR! Bell pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kapp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.
On a good line and length from Bell. Harris gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Kapp gets forward and leg glances for one run.
Back of a length, outside off. Harris goes back and leg glances averagely
On a good line and length. Harris gets forward and defends
On a good length, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke
Back of a length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump once more. Kapp goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp goes back and punches a drive
Back of a length from Molineux, on line. Kapp gets on the back foot and drives
OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Good line and length again. Kelly advances down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Bouchier on the leg side.
On a good line and length. Kelly moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance
OUT! Molineux breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Wong
Good length, outside off once more. AE Jones moves down the pitch and drives shakily over the off side.
Good length from Wong, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and drives poorly
Back of a length from Wong, pitching on a good line. Harris pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run behind square.
FOUR! Wong pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Harris pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.
CHANCE! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. AE Jones rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for a run. A real run out chance but LONDON SPIRIT survive the attempt from Bell's throw.
Good length, outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Harris pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 1 leg bye. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for LBW, but Harris is given not out. SOUTHERN BRAVE call for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, and Harris is not out.