3.2 nb No ball. On a good length, pitching outside off. Bouchier moves down the pitch and punches a sloppy drive

3.1 . Good length from Dottin, outside off once again. Bouchier moves onto the front foot and flicks a leg glance

2.5 1 Back of a length from Johnson, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and tucks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

2.4 4 And another! Full, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and leg glances for 4 runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs down the ground.

2.2 . Good length from Johnson, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives down the ground.

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground.

1.5 4 FOUR MORE! Kapp pitches one up, on a good line again. Bouchier gets forward and leg glances for four runs.

1.4 . Back of a length, on a good line. Bouchier rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 5w Wide. Kapp pitches one up, pitching far outside leg. Bouchier pushes forward and swings and misses while trying a flick, however the ball beats AE Jones and flies to the boundary for 5 wides.

1.2 1 Good length, outside off once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and punches a drive for one run through the off side.

1.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and drives

0.5 W OUT! Caught. Good line and length from Kapp once again. Lee gets forward and drives shakily, and is spectacularly caught by Kapp

0.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Lee pushes forward and glances

0.3 . Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Lee pushes forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive

0.2 . Good length, outside off stump once again. Lee gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field.

0.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Bouchier rocks back and outside edges behind point for one run.

19.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once more. Dean moves onto the back foot and skies a pull straight down the ground for 4 runs.

19.4 2 Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump once more. Dean goes back and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Corteen-Coleman.

19.3 2 Bell now coming over the wicket to Dean. Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside off stump. Dean gets on the back foot and guides a cut behind point for a pair of runs.

19.2 W OUT! Bell gets one through! Around the wicket to Pavely, short of a length, pitching outside off stump. She moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.1 1 On a good length, outside off. George pushes forward and drives through the leg side field for 1 run.

19.1 1w Wide. Back of a length from Bell, too wide outside off.

18.5 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across. De Klerk pushes forward and sweeps averagely, and is caught by Wolvaardt back behind square.

18.4 6 MAXIMUM! Corteen-Coleman comes around the wicket. Pitching on a good line and length. De Klerk gets forward and sweeps for 6 runs back behind square.

18.3 1 Corteen-Coleman now coming over the wicket. Full, outside off. Pavely gets forward and punches a drive for a single run on the off side.

18.2 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. De Klerk rocks back and slices a cut for a run.

18.1 2 Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman once more. De Klerk advances and defends for a run. Sloppy fielding by Grewcock allows the batters to run through for one overthrow.

17.5 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Good line and length. Dottin gets forward but misses while trying a drive, the stumps are disturbed, and Dottin has to depart

17.4 1 Full toss, outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

17.3 1 Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Dottin moves onto the back foot and pulls for a run.

17.2 1 Molineux pitches one up, on line. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for a run.

17.1 2 Length ball, outside off stump. De Klerk moves down the pitch and drives over the off side for a pair of runs.

16.5 6 MAXIMUM! Back of a length from Glenn, pitching outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull back behind square for 6 runs.

16.4 1 Pitched up, on a good line. Dottin gets forward and drives for 1 run on the on side.

16.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the front foot and edges into their pads while attempting a sweep for 1 run.

16.2 6 SIX! Full, pitching on a good line once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 6 runs.

16.1 1 On a good line and length. Dottin advances down the pitch and edges behind square for a run.

15.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Dottin rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for one run on the off side.

15.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Dottin steps back but swings and misses while attempting a late cut

15.3 . Back of a length from Wong, outside off. Dottin goes back but misses while trying to play a cut

15.2 . Back of a length from Wong, pitching outside off stump. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts

15.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Dottin goes back and eases a drive down the ground.

14.5 1lb Length ball, outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep, resulting in a single leg bye.

14.4 1 Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman. Dottin gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

14.3 W OUT! Corteen-Coleman gets the wicket! Good length, outside off stump. Kapp moves onto the front foot and lifts a mediocre drive, and is caught by Grewcock on the off side.

14.2 1b Good length from Corteen-Coleman, outside off. De Klerk gets forward but swings and misses while trying a sweep, and the ball runs away from Lee for a single bye.

14.1 1 Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman again. Kapp gets on the back foot and leg glances for one run.

13.5 1 Full, on line. Kapp pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

13.4 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off again. Kapp pushes forward and lofts a drive for four runs.

13.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. De Klerk goes back and plays a late cut for a single run.

13.2 . Full toss, pitching outside off. De Klerk gets on the front foot and punches a bad drive through the off side.

13.1 . Good length from Bell, outside off stump. De Klerk gets forward and drives poorly

12.5 . Molineux pitches one up, outside off. De Klerk pushes forward and eases a mediocre drive

12.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once again. De Klerk gets on the front foot and plays a poor defensive stroke

12.3 . Good length from Molineux, outside off. De Klerk moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side.

12.2 . On a good line and length from Molineux. De Klerk pushes forward and plays a wild defensive stroke

12.1 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Kapp goes back and drives on the leg side for one run.

11.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk goes back and lifts a late cut behind point for 4 runs.

11.4 . Back of a length from Wong, on a good line. De Klerk gets on the back foot and drives

11.3 2 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs. The ball is misfielded by Rodrigues.

11.2 1 Good line and length. Kapp pushes forward and leg glances for a run.

11.1 1 Back of a length from Wong, outside off. De Klerk rocks back and plays a cut for one run.

11.1 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. De Klerk moves onto the back foot but misses while trying a pull

10.5 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Kapp rocks back and cuts for a run.

10.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. De Klerk goes back and cuts shakily for a run. The ball is misfielded by Molineux.

10.3 1 Back of a length from Corteen-Coleman, on a good line. Kapp rocks back and flicks a leg glance for 1 run behind square.

10.2 1 Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, outside off stump. De Klerk moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a run on the off side.

10.1 . Good line and length from Corteen-Coleman again. De Klerk gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

9.5 2 Short of a length, on line. Kapp rocks back and pulls for a pair of runs. Fantastic fielding by Rodrigues saves a certain boundary.

9.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Kapp gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a ramp

9.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a leg glance

9.2 1 Glenn pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. De Klerk pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

9.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Kapp rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

8.5 1 Full, pitching on leg and angled across. De Klerk pushes forward and leg glances for one run.

8.4 W OUT! LBW. Back of a length from Glenn, on line. Kalis moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a pull. SOUTHERN BRAVE appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. SOUTHERN BRAVE call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Kalis has to go.

8.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kapp pushes forward and guides a leg glance for 1 run.

8.2 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Kalis moves onto the front foot and lofts a drive down the ground for a run.

8.1 1 Full toss, outside off once again. Kapp pushes forward and drives for one run.

7.5 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Kapp gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

7.4 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kalis goes back and guides a cut for one run. Terrific fielding by Grewcock results in a boundary being saved.

7.3 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kalis goes back and punches a drive down the ground.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Kapp pushes forward and drives for a run through the off side. Great fielding by Grewcock results in a couple of runs being saved.

7.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Kalis rocks back and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

6.5 . Good line and length from Glenn once more. Kalis gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.4 W OUT! Glenn gets the wicket! Good line and length from Glenn. Harris gets forward and plays a shaky drive, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

6.3 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Harris rocks back and pulls back behind square for 4 runs.

6.2 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. Kapp gets on the back foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

6.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Kapp gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

5.5 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Harris moves onto the back foot and drives shakily

5.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Harris backs away and cuts for four runs back through point.

5.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Kapp rocks back and drives for a single run on the off side.

5.2 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Kapp gets on the front foot and drives for four runs over the off side.

5.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Harris gets forward and plays a sweep for a single run.

4.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kapp gets on the front foot and edges behind square for one run.

4.4 4 And another! Pitched up, outside leg. Kapp gets forward and plays a flick for four runs behind square.

4.3 4 FOUR! Bell pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Kapp gets on the front foot and plays a flick for 4 runs.

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Bell. Harris gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for one run.

4.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Kapp gets forward and leg glances for one run.

3.5 . Back of a length, outside off. Harris goes back and leg glances averagely

3.4 . On a good line and length. Harris gets forward and defends

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

3.2 1 Back of a length from Molineux, pitching outside off stump once more. Kapp goes back and punches a drive for 1 run.

3.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Kapp goes back and punches a drive

2.5 . Back of a length from Molineux, on line. Kapp gets on the back foot and drives

2.4 W OUT! Molineux gets the wicket! Good line and length again. Kelly advances down the pitch and drives poorly, and is caught by Bouchier on the leg side.

2.3 . On a good line and length. Kelly moves onto the front foot and tucks a leg glance

2.2 W OUT! Molineux breaks through! Back of a length, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and pulls shakily, and is caught by Wong

2.1 . Good length, outside off once more. AE Jones moves down the pitch and drives shakily over the off side.

1.5 1 Good length from Wong, pitching outside off. AE Jones gets forward and leg glances for a single run behind square.

1.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

1.3 1 Back of a length from Wong, pitching on a good line. Harris pushes forward and flicks a leg glance for a single run behind square.

1.2 4 FOUR! Wong pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Harris pushes forward and drives for 4 runs down the ground.

1.1 1 CHANCE! Back of a length, pitching outside off again. AE Jones rocks back and plays a pull down the ground for a run. A real run out chance but LONDON SPIRIT survive the attempt from Bell's throw.

0.5 . Good length, outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

0.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Harris pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

0.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off stump again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and cuts for one run behind point.