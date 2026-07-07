Squads London Spirit vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Coppack Kate Louise
all rounder
Adams Georgia
batsman
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Bell Lauren
bowler
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Glenn Sarah
bowler
Carr Amara
wicket keeper
Gray Eva
bowler
Coleman Tilly
no information yet
Griffith Cordelia
batsman
Dattani Naomi
all rounder
Harris Grace
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Graham Phoebe
bowler
Munro Sophie
bowler
Groves Josie
bowler
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Kemp Freya
bowler
Norris Tara
bowler
Southby Rhianna
wicket keeper
Redmayne Georgia
wicket keeper
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Sharma Deepti
all rounder
Turner Phoebe
bowler
Tyson Rebecca
bowler
Villiers Mady
bowler
Wong Issy
bowler
Wolvaardt Laura
batsman
Match has not started yet