Squads London Spirit vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026

The hundred

LON
LON
SOU
SOU

Playing

LON
LON
SOU
SOU
First TeamSecond Team
Dean Charlie

all rounder

Gibson Danielle

all rounder

Carr Amara

wicket keeper

Gray Eva

bowler

Coleman Tilly

no information yet

Dattani Naomi

all rounder

Harris Grace

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

Southby Rhianna

wicket keeper

Redmayne Georgia

wicket keeper

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Sharma Deepti

all rounder

Wong Issy

bowler

Bench

LON
LON
SOU
SOU

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet