Match details London Spirit vs Southern Brave The hundred The Hundred, Women 01.08.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|The Hundred, Women 2026
|Date:
|Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Saturday, August 01, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
London Spirit Squad
|Players
|Coppack Kate Louise, Dean Charlie, Gibson Danielle, Glenn Sarah, Gray Eva, Griffith Cordelia, Harris Grace, Knight Heather, Munro Sophie, Norgrove Abigale, Norris Tara, Redmayne Georgia, Sharma Deepti, Tyson Rebecca, Wong Issy
|Bench
|no information yet
Southern Brave Squad
|Players
|Adams Georgia, Bell Lauren, Bouchier Maia, Carr Amara, Coleman Tilly, Dattani Naomi, Devine Sophie, Graham Phoebe, Groves Josie, Kemp Freya, Southby Rhianna, Tryon Chloe, Turner Phoebe, Villiers Mady, Wolvaardt Laura, Wyatt Danielle
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet