8.4 4 FOUR! Tyson now coming around the wicket to Wareham. Good length from Tyson, pitching outside off. Wareham moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

8.3 1 Tyson comes over the wicket to Kemp. On a good line and length. Kemp gets forward and drives for a run.

8.2 1 Tyson now coming around the wicket. Good length from Tyson, pitching outside leg stump again. Wareham gets forward and sweeps for a run back behind square.

8.1 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a run.

7.5 W OUT! Villiers breaks through! Full, outside off. Voll advances and drives sloppily, and is caught by Lanning on the off side.

7.4 . Full ball, on line. Voll moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep behind square.

7.3 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off again. Voll moves onto the front foot and pulls for 4 runs.

7.2 2 Villiers comes over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump. Voll goes back and scoops back behind square for a couple of runs.

7.1 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump once again. Kemp gets forward and finesses a glance for a run.

6.5 . Tyson comes over the wicket. Good length from Tyson, outside off stump. Kemp pushes forward and finesses a glance

6.4 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length once more. SJ Bryce moves down the pitch and drives shakily, and is caught by Tyson

6.3 . Good line and length from Tyson. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives through the off side field.

6.2 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Voll. She shuffles down the pitch and punches a poor drive for a run through the on side field.

6.1 . Good length from Tyson, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll rocks back and drives

5.5 . Back of a length, outside off once more. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and drives

5.4 1 Back of a length from Ballinger, pitching outside off stump again. Voll pushes forward and hooks for a run back behind square.

5.3 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Voll gets forward and drives averagely

5.2 1 Wicketkeeper moves up to the stumps. Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. SJ Bryce gets forward and drives through point on the off side for a single run.

5.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off once more. SJ Bryce advances down the pitch but misses while trying to play a drive

4.4 . Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Voll rocks back and cuts

4.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. SJ Bryce pushes forward and drives for a single run back behind point.

4.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. SJ Bryce shuffles down the pitch and edges for 4 runs back behind point.

4.1 1 Good length from Macdonald-Gay, pitching outside off once more. Voll pushes forward and drives averagely for one run through the on side field.

3.5 1 Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce goes back and plays a cut

3.4 . On a good line and length from Ecclestone but angling across the batter. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep. MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS appeal, but SJ Bryce is given not out.

3.3 . Full, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Voll gets forward and guides a glance for 1 run through the leg side field.

3.2 1 Good length from Ecclestone, outside off stump once again. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and cuts for 1 run.

3.1 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce moves onto the front foot and paddles for four runs back behind square.

3.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. SJ Bryce rocks back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

2.5 . Good length from Brown, pitching outside off again. SJ Bryce gets forward and drives poorly

2.4 . Back of a length from Brown, outside off. SJ Bryce gets on the back foot and defends

2.3 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off. SJ Bryce pushes forward and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

2.2 1 Back of a length from Brown, outside off stump once again. Voll gets forward and plays a pull for a single run.

2.1 . Good length from Brown, pitching outside off stump. Voll pushes forward and defends

1.5 1 Good length from Ecclestone, pitching near leg stump and angling across Voll. She gets on the front foot and sweeps for a single run.

1.4 . Good length from Ecclestone, pitching outside off stump. Voll rocks back and slices a cut

1.3 2 Good length, outside leg. Voll rocks back and glances behind square on the leg side for 2 runs.

1.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Voll gets forward and drives

1.1 . Good line and length. Voll rocks back and defends

0.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. SJ Bryce gets forward and drives for one run through the off side.

0.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. SJ Bryce goes back but swings and misses while trying to play a cut

0.3 . Back of a length from Ballinger, outside off. SJ Bryce goes back and pulls

0.2 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Voll rocks back and plays a sloppy scoop back behind square for a run. Tidy work in the field by Ghosh results in a boundary being saved.

0.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the back foot and defends shakily

19.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off once more. Tyson gets forward and drives on the off side for four runs.

19.3 1 Good length from Graham, outside off stump once more. Macdonald-Gay gets on the front foot and drives through the off side for 1 run.

19.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Macdonald-Gay pushes forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

18.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off once again. Macdonald-Gay moves onto the front foot and edges for four runs behind point.

18.4 W OUT! Run out. Full, outside off. Macdonald-Gay pushes forward and drives for a single run. The batters attempt to return for an extra run, but the throw by Prendergast is quality. WELSH FIRE appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows Ballinger is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

18.3 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Ballinger moves onto the back foot and cuts for a single run.

18.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once again. Ghosh shuffles down the pitch and drives averagely, and is caught by Thompson on the off side.

18.1 . Back of a length, outside off. Ghosh pushes forward, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a pull. WELSH FIRE appeal for LBW, however the umpire says not out. WELSH FIRE call for a review. DRS has decided on umpire's call, meaning that Ghosh is not out.

17.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Macdonald-Gay gets forward and plays a defensive stroke back behind square.

17.4 . Length ball, pitching outside leg. Macdonald-Gay gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

17.3 . Full ball, outside off again. Macdonald-Gay gets on the front foot and drives

17.2 1 Good length from Sophia Smale, pitching outside off. Ghosh pushes forward and sweeps for a run behind square.

17.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Macdonald-Gay pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

16.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Ghosh pushes forward and finesses a glance through the leg side field for one run.

16.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Macdonald-Gay moves onto the back foot and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

16.3 . Wareham pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Macdonald-Gay gets forward and drives through the off side field.

16.2 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh moves down the pitch and drives through the off side field for a single run.

16.1 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and reverse sweeps

15.5 1 DROPPED! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Ghosh steps back and lifts a drive for one run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Thompson.

15.4 . Short of a length, outside off. Ghosh gets on the back foot and edges

15.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Macdonald-Gay pushes forward and drives for a single run.

15.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Potts, outside off once more. Macdonald-Gay pushes forward and drives through the off side field for four runs.

15.1 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Ghosh gets on the front foot and pulls for 1 run.

14.5 2 Full, on leg stump. Ghosh pushes forward and glances back behind square for a couple of runs.

14.5 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

14.4 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Macdonald-Gay moves onto the front foot and drives for a run.

14.2 . Good length from Graham, outside off again. Ecclestone gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

14.1 . Good length, outside off again. Ecclestone gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

13.5 . Full ball, outside off. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.4 1 Good line and length from Sophia Smale. Ecclestone gets forward and punches a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump once more. Ghosh pushes forward and drives for a run.

13.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Ecclestone pushes forward and glances through the leg side field for one run.

13.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Ecclestone moves onto the front foot and drives

12.5 . Short of a length, outside leg. Ecclestone pushes forward, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull

12.4 1 Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Ghosh shuffles down the pitch and finesses a glance for a single run on the on side.

12.3 . Wareham pitches one up, outside off again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and drives poorly

12.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Ecclestone gets forward and drives for 1 run.

12.1 1 On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Ghosh moves onto the front foot and finesses a glance for a run.

11.5 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Ecclestone moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.4 . Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump. Ecclestone gets forward and eases a drive

11.3 1 Back of a length from Prendergast, on line. Ghosh rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.2 . Good length from Prendergast, pitching outside off stump again. Ghosh gets on the front foot and eases a drive

11.1 . Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside off once more. Ghosh goes back but misses while attempting a cut

10.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Ghosh moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

10.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Ecclestone moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

10.2 . CHANCE! On a good length, outside off stump again. Ecclestone moves onto the front foot and drives. There's an attempt at a run out.

10.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ecclestone gets on the back foot and outside edges for four runs behind point on the off side.

9.5 . Full, pitching outside leg. Brown gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily behind square.

9.4 . Good length, outside off again. Brown gets on the back foot and cuts

9.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ecclestone rocks back and drives on the off side for one run.

9.2 1 Full, on leg stump and angled across Brown. She shuffles down the pitch and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

9.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Brown rocks back and drives

8.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Brown goes back and punches a drive

8.1 1 Short of a length, outside off again. Brown gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

7.5 1 CHANCE! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Brown rocks back and edges for 1 run on the on side. A run out chance but MANCHESTER SUPER GIANTS survive the attempt.

7.4 . On a good line and length but angling across. Brown gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

7.3 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Brown moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for a couple of runs back behind point.

7.2 1 Back of a length from Graham, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mandhana gets on the back foot and plays a cut for 1 run.

7.1 1 Good length from Graham, outside off once more. Brown gets on the front foot and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

6.5 1 Good length from Wareham, pitching outside leg. Mandhana rocks back and guides a glance for one run back behind square.

6.4 1 Good length from Wareham, outside off. Brown rocks back and cuts behind point for 1 run.

6.3 1 Back of a length from Wareham, on a good line but angling across the batter. Mandhana rocks back and glances back behind square for a run.

6.2 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg. Brown moves onto the front foot and pulls for a run.

6.1 1 Good length, outside off. Mandhana rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

5.5 1 Sophia Smale now coming over the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off. Mandhana goes back and glances through the on side field for a single run.

5.4 1 Sophia Smale comes around the wicket. Sophia Smale pitches one up, on a good line once more. Brown advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run on the on side.

5.3 1 Full, on a good line. Mandhana gets forward and tucks a glance through the on side field for a run.

5.2 . Sophia Smale pitches one up, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the front foot and eases a drive

5.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Mandhana gets on the back foot and slices a cut

4.3 . Good length from Graham, pitching outside off stump once again. Brown rocks back and cuts

4.2 W OUT! Graham gets the wicket! Back of a length from Graham, pitching outside off stump again. Scholfield advances down the pitch but makes no contact while trying a drive, Southby gathers, whips the bails off, and Scholfield has to depart

4.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Scholfield gets forward and edges

3.5 1 On a good length, outside off again. Scholfield shuffles down the pitch and edges behind square for a single run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Scholfield pushes forward and drives on the on side for four runs.

3.3 . On a good line and length from Potts. Scholfield gets forward and glances sloppily

3.2 . On a good line and length from Potts. Scholfield moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 . Good length from Potts, pitching outside off. Scholfield gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

2.5 W OUT! LBW. Short of a length, outside off stump once more. KE Bryce moves onto the front foot, and is struck on the body while trying a pull. The umpire gives KE Bryce out LBW, but KE Bryce signals for a review. DRS comes back as umpire's call, meaning that KE Bryce is out.

2.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Prendergast, outside off stump once again. KE Bryce pushes forward and drives for four runs back behind point.

2.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Villiers rocks back but swings and misses while attempting to play a drive

2.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump once again. Villiers moves onto the front foot and plays a pull for 4 runs.

1.5 . Back of a length from Prendergast, pitching outside leg. Mandhana gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square.

1.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Villiers gets forward and punches a drive for one run.

1.4 1w Wide. Too wide outside off. Villiers rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a cut

1.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Villiers moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.2 W OUT! Prendergast breaks through! Length ball, outside off once more. Lanning goes back but makes no contact while attempting to defend, and the ball careens into the stumps

1.1 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg. Mandhana rocks back and glances for one run behind square on the leg side.

0.5 . Good line and length from Potts once again. Mandhana gets on the front foot and defends

0.4 6 SIX! Good length from Potts, pitching near leg stump and angled across the batter. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs over the leg side field.

0.3 2 Good line and length once more. Mandhana moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a pair of runs.

0.2 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Mandhana gets forward and defends