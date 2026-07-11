Match details Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 05.08.2026

The hundred

MAN
MAN
WEL
WEL

Match Info

Match:The Hundred, Women 2026
Date:Tuesday, July 21, 2026 - Sunday, August 16, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Manchester Super Giants Squad

PlayersBryce Kathryn, Carter Darcey, Dottin Deandra, Ecclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Gaur Mahika, Gregory Danielle, Jones Evelyn, Kerr Amelia, MacGregor Esmae, McCaughan Ella, Monaghan Alice, Mooney Beth, Morris Fi, Smale Seren
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Welsh Fire Squad

PlayersBeaumont Tammy, Bryce Sarah, Davies Freya, Davis Georgia, Dunkley Sophia, Elwiss Georgia, George Katie, Griffiths Alex, Griffiths Alex, Ismail Shabnim, Jonassen Jess, Langston Beth, Levick Katie, Nicholas Claire, Phillips Charley, Windsor Emily
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Venue Guide

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