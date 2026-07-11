Squads Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 05.08.2026

The hundred

MAN
MAN
WEL
WEL

Playing

MAN
MAN
WEL
WEL
First TeamSecond Team
Bryce Kathryn

all rounder

Beaumont Tammy

wicket keeper

Carter Darcey

all rounder

Bryce Sarah

wicket keeper

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Elwiss Georgia

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

all rounder

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Griffiths Alex

no information yet

Monaghan Alice

all rounder

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Morris Fi

bowler

Smale Seren

wicket keeper

Bench

MAN
MAN
WEL
WEL

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet