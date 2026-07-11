Squads Manchester Super Giants vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 05.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bryce Kathryn
all rounder
Beaumont Tammy
wicket keeper
Carter Darcey
all rounder
Bryce Sarah
wicket keeper
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Davies Freya
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Davis Georgia
bowler
Filer Lauren
bowler
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Gaur Mahika
bowler
Elwiss Georgia
all rounder
Gregory Danielle
bowler
George Katie
bowler
Jones Evelyn
batsman
Griffiths Alex
all rounder
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Griffiths Alex
no information yet
MacGregor Esmae
bowler
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
McCaughan Ella
batsman
Jonassen Jess
bowler
Monaghan Alice
all rounder
Langston Beth
bowler
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Levick Katie
bowler
Morris Fi
bowler
Nicholas Claire
bowler
Smale Seren
wicket keeper
Phillips Charley
batsman
Match has not started yet