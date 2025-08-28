H2h Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire The hundred The Hundred, Women 22.07.2026

The hundred

SOU
SOU
WEL
WEL
Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

The hundred, The Hundred, Women

SOUSouthern Brave

106

WELWelsh Fire

77

The hundred, The Hundred, Women

WELWelsh Fire

111

SOUSouthern Brave

112