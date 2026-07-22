17.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Arlott moves onto the back foot and drives poorly

17.2 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length, outside off. Wareham rocks back and drives averagely, and is caught by Wong down the ground.

17.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Wareham gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a flick

17.1 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching on a good line once more. Graham moves onto the front foot and drives through the leg side field for a run.

16.5 . Corteen-Coleman pitches one up, on a good line. Graham gets forward and punches a wild drive

16.4 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Voll gets forward and drives sloppily, and is caught by Bouchier down the ground.

16.4 2w CHANCE! Wide. Pitching far outside off. Wareham gets forward and swings and misses while trying to play a cut. A chance for a stumping, but it's mishandled by the keeper.

16.3 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angled across Voll. She advances and punches a drive for one run.

16.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Wareham gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run.

16.1 1 Length ball, outside off once more. Voll advances down the pitch and cuts for a run.

15.5 6 MAXIMUM! Wong drops one in short, pitching outside off stump. Wareham rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs.

15.4 1 Fifty for Voll! Back of a length from Wong, on a good line. Voll moves onto the front foot and plays a wild pull back behind square for one run.

15.3 . Wong pitches one up, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

15.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on line once again. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

15.1 . Wong pitches one up, on line once again. Voll pushes forward and flicks sloppily behind square.

14.5 1 Short of a length, on line once again. Wareham rocks back and pulls for a run.

14.4 1 DROPPED! Full ball, on line. Voll shuffles down the pitch and drives for a single run on the leg side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down. The misfield.

14.3 2 Full toss, on line once again. Voll shuffles down the pitch and drives for 2 runs on the on side.

14.2 1 Good line and length. Wareham creates space and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

14.1 1 Full toss, pitching near leg stump and angling across Voll. She advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 1 run.

13.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the front foot and eases a poor drive on the off side.

13.4 . On a good line and length but angled across Wareham. She moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a flick

13.3 . Length ball, outside off stump once again. Wareham gets on the back foot and defends

13.2 W OUT! Molineux breaks through! Good length from Molineux, pitching outside off. Devine rocks back and edges, and is caught by Lee

13.1 . Good line and length. Devine goes back and flicks shakily

12.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Devine goes back and cuts late for 4 runs back through point.

12.4 1 On a good line and length. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a sloppy flick for a run.

12.3 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. Devine gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

12.2 . Good length from Wong, pitching outside off again. Devine rocks back and defends

12.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Voll gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

11.5 . Pitching on a good line and length. Devine gets on the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

11.4 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, pitching outside off again. Voll goes back and slices a sloppy cut. Kemp is then run out at the non-striker's end, as a result of some good fielding by Rodrigues.

11.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts poorly

11.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Kemp advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

11.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Voll advances and punches a drive for one run down the ground.

10.5 1 Good length from Bell, pitching outside off stump. Kemp rocks back and plays a flick for a run.

10.4 4 FOUR! Dropped in short by Bell, on a good line once more. Kemp gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

10.3 1 Back of a length, on line. Voll moves onto the back foot and pulls back behind square for one run.

10.2 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Voll moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs back behind square.

9.5 1 Good length, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the back foot and eases a drive through the off side field for a run.

9.4 1 Good line and length from Glenn. Voll rocks back and plays a flick for one run.

9.3 1 Good line and length from Glenn once again. Kemp gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

9.2 1 On a good line and length once again. Voll shuffles down the pitch and flicks for a single run.

9.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Glenn. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

8.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and drives poorly down the ground.

8.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Kemp moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for a single run.

8.3 1 Full, on line. Voll gets forward and plays a flick for a single run.

8.2 1 Good line and length. Kemp moves down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

8.1 1 Good length from Corteen-Coleman, pitching outside off. Voll moves down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side.

7.5 4 And again! Length ball, pitching outside off. Kemp gets on the front foot and drives on the off side for 4 runs.

7.4 2 Back of a length, on a good line. Kemp moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

7.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! On a good length, outside off stump once more. Kemp rocks back and drives for four runs through the off side field.

7.2 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Kemp goes back and plays a pull for 4 runs back behind square.

7.1 2 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Kemp. She moves onto the back foot and plays a pull behind square for a pair of runs.

6.5 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kemp gets forward and flicks for two runs. The ball is misfielded.

6.4 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Voll advances down the pitch and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.3 1 Short of a length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kemp gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

6.2 . Good line and length from Molineux once more. Kemp rocks back but misses while attempting to play a cut

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length again. Voll advances down the pitch and drives for one run.

5.5 1 Full ball, on line once more. Voll advances and punches a drive for 1 run.

5.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Voll moves onto the back foot and drives shakily on the off side.

5.3 1 Full ball, on line. Kemp advances down the pitch and drives averagely down the ground for a run.

5.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Kemp goes back and pulls poorly

5.1 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Voll gets forward and leg glances for 1 run behind square.

4.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Voll gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

4.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Kemp gets forward and plays a flick for one run.

4.3 4 FOUR! Wong pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Kemp. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for 4 runs back behind square.

4.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Kemp rocks back and drives poorly

3.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Voll moves onto the front foot and scoops behind square for a couple of runs.

3.4 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Voll advances and drives for four runs.

3.1 1 DROPPED! Length ball, outside off once again. Kemp advances down the pitch and punches a wild drive for a single run down the ground. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

2.5 . Good length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Kemp gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance

2.4 . Good line and length. Kemp goes back and plays a mediocre pull down the ground.

2.3 . Full, on a good line. Kemp moves onto the front foot and flicks poorly behind square.

2.2 1 Good length from Bell, outside off stump once more. Voll gets on the front foot and scoops averagely back behind square for 1 run.

2.1 . Back of a length, outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and plays a bad cut

2.1 1w Wide. On leg stump. Voll gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

1.2 . Good length from Molineux, outside off stump once again. Kemp moves onto the back foot and punches a sloppy drive

1.1 W OUT! Molineux breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. McCaughan gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive, the ball gets through, and McCaughan is bowled

0.5 . Good line and length from Bell. McCaughan pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

0.4 1 On a good line and length. Voll gets on the back foot and pulls for one run back behind square.

0.3 1 DROPPED! Full, outside off stump once more. McCaughan gets forward and edges for 1 run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped by Bouchier.

0.2 1 DROPPED! Back of a length from Bell, outside off again. Voll gets on the back foot and pulls shakily for a run. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

0.1 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Voll moves onto the front foot and guides a glance for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

19.5 1 Graham pitches one up, on line. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

19.4 3 On a good length, outside off. Dattani gets forward and drives poorly through point on the off side for 3 runs.

19.3 1 Full, outside off stump. Wolvaardt rocks back and eases a sloppy drive for 1 run.

19.2 3 Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Dattani moves onto the front foot and edges for three runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

19.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Graham, pitching outside off again. Glenn gets on the front foot and outside edges, and is caught by Sophia Smale

18.5 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Devine, pitching outside off. Wong shuffles down the pitch and edges, and is caught by Sophia Smale

18.4 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Wolvaardt goes back and plays a pull for one run back behind square.

18.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off again. Wong goes back and cuts for one run.

18.2 1 Back of a length from Devine, outside off once more. Wolvaardt goes back and pulls sloppily for one run.

18.1 2 Back of a length, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

17.5 2 Back of a length from Wareham, outside off once again. Wong moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for 2 runs.

17.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wong moves onto the back foot and cuts back behind point.

17.3 1 On a good line and length from Wareham. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and punches a drive for a run.

17.2 W OUT! Run out. Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump. Grewcock pushes forward and punches a shaky drive down the ground. She is then run out, following some good fielding by Devine.

17.1 . On a good line and length from Wareham again. Grewcock rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a flick

16.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Grewcock goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

16.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

16.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump and angled across Grewcock. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

16.2 1 Good line and length. Wolvaardt pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run through the on side field.

16.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off again. Wolvaardt creates room and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

15.5 1 Full, outside off. Wolvaardt moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

15.4 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Grewcock. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for one run.

15.3 2 Good length from Graham, pitching outside off. Grewcock gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs behind point on the off side.

15.2 W OUT! Stumped. Good line and length from Graham. Molineux advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive, Southby whips the bails off, and Molineux is out

15.1 . On a good length, outside leg and angling across. Molineux gets forward and edges

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt rocks back and drives sloppily for a single run down the ground.

14.4 1 Full, on a good line. Molineux goes back and eases a sloppy drive for a run. The ball is misfielded.

14.3 . On a good line and length from Sophia Smale again. Molineux gets on the back foot and drives sloppily through the off side.

14.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

14.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Sophia Smale, outside off. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and drives for 4 runs through the off side.

13.5 1 On a good line and length from Wareham once again. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground for 1 run.

13.4 1 Good line and length from Wareham. Molineux pushes forward and flicks for one run.

13.3 4 FOUR! Wareham pitches one up, outside leg. Molineux pushes forward and plays a sweep for four runs behind square. The ball is misfielded.

13.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt rocks back and plays a shaky pull for a run.

13.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily

12.5 1 Good line and length. Molineux advances down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

12.4 . Short of a length, on line. Molineux moves onto the back foot and punches a sloppy drive

12.3 4 And another! Back of a length, outside off. Molineux goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

12.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Molineux advances down the pitch and punches a drive for 4 runs through the off side field.

12.1 . Pitched up, on a good line. Molineux pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1 Back of a length from Arlott, pitching outside off stump. Molineux rocks back and plays a pull for a single run.

11.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Molineux goes back and cuts for four runs behind point.

11.2 1 Good line and length. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and plays a flick for 1 run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the front foot and eases a sloppy drive for one run.

10.5 1 On a good line and length from Wareham again. Wolvaardt gets forward and flicks for a single run.

10.4 1 Full, on line once more. Molineux gets forward and punches a shaky drive for a run through the on side field.

10.3 1 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Wolvaardt pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

10.2 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs. The ball is misfielded.

10.1 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre cut behind point.

9.5 W OUT! Sophia Smale gets the wicket! Good length from Sophia Smale, pitching outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Graham through point on the off side.

9.4 2 Good length from Sophia Smale, outside off. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and slices a cut for two runs.

9.3 . CHANCE! Good length from Sophia Smale, outside off. Rodrigues gets on the back foot and slices a cut behind point. There's an attempt at a run out.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off once more. Rodrigues rocks back and cuts

9.1 2 Full ball, outside off. Rodrigues moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 2 runs.

8.5 W OUT! Graham gets the wicket! On a good line and length once again. Lee rocks back and drives shakily, and is caught by Voll on the leg side.

8.4 . On a good line and length from Graham. Lee goes back and drives averagely

8.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Lee shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

8.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives on the on side for one run.

8.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and punches a drive for 4 runs through the leg side field.

7.5 1 On a good line and length once more. Wolvaardt advances and plays a flick for one run.

7.4 1 Good line and length from Wareham. Lee gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a run.

7.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a run.

7.2 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angling across Wolvaardt. She moves down the pitch and punches a shaky drive

7.1 . On a good line and length. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and eases a sloppy drive

6.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Wolvaardt pushes forward and edges into their pads while trying a drive

6.4 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Wolvaardt creates space but misses while attempting to play a drive

6.3 2 Arlott pitches one up, on line once again. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and plays a flick for two runs.

6.2 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Arlott. Wolvaardt gets forward and drives for 4 runs on the leg side.

6.2 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching on a good line once again. Wolvaardt shuffles down the pitch but swings and misses while attempting to play a pull

6.1 1 Back of a length, on line again. Lee gets on the back foot and punches a drive through the off side for a single run.

5.5 1 Good line and length from Sophia Smale again. Lee creates room and drives for one run.

5.4 4 FOUR! Pitched up, on a good line. Lee gets on the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for 4 runs.

5.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off again. Wolvaardt moves down the pitch and drives for one run through the off side field.

4.5 1 Good length, outside off once more. Lee gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

4.4 1 Length ball, outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the front foot and drives sloppily for a run on the on side.

4.3 . Good line and length. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and drives sloppily through the off side.

4.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Wolvaardt gets on the back foot and eases a sloppy drive down the ground.

4.1 W OUT! Graham gets the wicket! Back of a length, on a good line. Bouchier moves onto the back foot and plays a wild pull, and is caught by Arlott down the ground.

3.5 . Good length, on leg stump once more. Lee pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

3.5 5w Wide. Pitching on leg. Lee pushes forward and makes no contact while trying to play a pull, however it beats the keeper and runs away to the rope for five wides.

3.4 . Pitching on a good line and length but angling across the batter. Lee gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick back behind square.

3.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Lee gets on the front foot and pulls for 4 runs back behind square.

3.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Lee gets forward and eases a bad drive down the ground.

3.1 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off stump once again. Lee rocks back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

2.5 2 Good length, outside off. Lee gets on the back foot and punches a bad drive on the off side for a pair of runs.

2.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Lee pushes forward and punches a mediocre drive down the ground.

2.3 . Good length from Potts, outside off stump. Lee pushes forward and drives sloppily

2.2 4 FOUR MORE! Good line and length from Potts. Lee gets forward and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

2.1 2 Back of a length from Potts, outside off stump. Lee moves down the pitch and eases a bad drive for a couple of runs on the on side.

1.5 1 Sophia Smale pitches one up, pitching on a good line once again. Lee gets forward and flicks for one run.

1.4 . Yorker, on line. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

1.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Bouchier goes back and punches a drive for a single run down the ground.

1.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Bouchier shuffles down the pitch and eases a mediocre drive

1.1 . On a good length, outside off. Bouchier goes back and drives poorly

0.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line again. Lee rocks back and plays a pull for 1 run back behind square.

0.4 . Good line and length again. Lee moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.3 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Lee gets on the front foot and flicks a leg glance back behind square for four runs.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Potts. Lee gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a sweep. WELSH FIRE appeal, however Lee is given not out.