Highlights Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 04.08.2026

Live
The hundred

SUN
SUN
LON
LON

(7 ov.) 63/0

6.5
.

DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a poor drive past the bowler. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sutherland. A really hard chance for Sutherland there.

6.4
1

Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off once more. Harris goes back and plays a mediocre square cut for 1 run.

6.3
4

FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

6.2
.

On a good line and length. Harris pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1
6

MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

5.5
1

Full ball, outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.4
1

Good line and length from Baker again. AE Jones gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

5.3
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.2
4

Full ball, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

5.1
4

FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Harris gets forward and hooks for 4 runs behind square.

4.5
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Harris goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

4.4
.

Dropped in short by McCarthy, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Harris gets on the front foot and hooks averagely

4.3
2

Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Harris. She advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

4.2
4

FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Harris moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

4.1
.

McCarthy pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Harris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

3.5
1

Full toss, outside off stump. Harris gets forward and pulls for one run behind square.

3.4
6

SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

3.3
1

Back of a length from Jonassen, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. AE Jones goes back and drives for 1 run.

3.2
4

FOUR! Back of a length from Jonassen, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

3.1
.

On a good length, outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

2.5
.

Good length from McCarthy, outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

2.4
.

Length ball, outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward and drives

2.3
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and guides a glance

2.2
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.1
1

Short ball, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

1.5
.

Back of a length from Cross, on a good line. AE Jones goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance back behind square.

1.4
.

Good length from Cross, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.3
4

FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

1.2
2

Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

1.2
1w

Wide. On line but angling far across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

1.1
.

Back of a length from Cross, pitching outside off. AE Jones rocks back and glances through the on side field.

0.5
4

FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

0.4
.

On a good length, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and drives averagely down the ground.

0.3
1lb

On a good length, outside off stump again. Harris pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.

0.2
1lb

Short of a length, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in a leg bye. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.