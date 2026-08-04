6.5 . DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a poor drive past the bowler. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sutherland. A really hard chance for Sutherland there.

6.4 1 Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off once more. Harris goes back and plays a mediocre square cut for 1 run.

6.3 4 FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.

6.2 . On a good line and length. Harris pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

5.5 1 Full ball, outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

5.4 1 Good line and length from Baker again. AE Jones gets forward and pulls for 1 run.

5.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.

5.2 4 Full ball, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward and drives through the off side field.

5.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Harris gets forward and hooks for 4 runs behind square.

4.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Harris goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

4.4 . Dropped in short by McCarthy, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Harris gets on the front foot and hooks averagely

4.3 2 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Harris. She advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

4.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Harris moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.

4.1 . McCarthy pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Harris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

3.5 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Harris gets forward and pulls for one run behind square.

3.4 6 SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.

3.3 1 Back of a length from Jonassen, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. AE Jones goes back and drives for 1 run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Jonassen, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.

3.1 . On a good length, outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and tucks a glance

2.5 . Good length from McCarthy, outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.

2.4 . Length ball, outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward and drives

2.3 . Back of a length, pitching outside off again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and guides a glance

2.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

2.1 1 Short ball, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.

1.5 . Back of a length from Cross, on a good line. AE Jones goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance back behind square.

1.4 . Good length from Cross, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.

1.2 2 Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.

1.2 1w Wide. On line but angling far across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep

1.1 . Back of a length from Cross, pitching outside off. AE Jones rocks back and glances through the on side field.

0.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and drives averagely down the ground.

0.3 1lb On a good length, outside off stump again. Harris pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.