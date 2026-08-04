Highlights Sunrisers Leeds vs London Spirit The hundred The Hundred, Women 04.08.2026
DROPPED! Good length, pitching outside off once again. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a poor drive past the bowler. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Sutherland. A really hard chance for Sutherland there.
Back of a length from Sutherland, outside off once more. Harris goes back and plays a mediocre square cut for 1 run.
FOUR! Short ball, outside off stump. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull for four runs back behind square.
On a good line and length. Harris pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke
MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Harris gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 6 runs.
Full ball, outside off stump. Harris gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.
Good line and length from Baker again. AE Jones gets forward and pulls for 1 run.
Pitching on a good line and length. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull for 1 run.
Full ball, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward and drives through the off side field.
FOUR! Good length, outside leg. Harris gets forward and hooks for 4 runs behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Harris goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.
Dropped in short by McCarthy, outside off stump but angled across the batter. Harris gets on the front foot and hooks averagely
Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Harris. She advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a leg glance back behind square, resulting in a pair of leg byes.
FOUR! Full toss, outside off stump. Harris moves down the pitch and eases a drive through the off side for 4 runs.
McCarthy pitches one up, pitching outside leg. Harris gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick
Full toss, outside off stump. Harris gets forward and pulls for one run behind square.
SIX! Full, pitching outside off stump. Harris moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for a half dozen runs down the ground.
Back of a length from Jonassen, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. AE Jones goes back and drives for 1 run.
FOUR! Back of a length from Jonassen, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward and lifts a pull for 4 runs behind square.
On a good length, outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and tucks a glance
Good length from McCarthy, outside off again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side.
Length ball, outside off once more. AE Jones pushes forward and drives
Back of a length, pitching outside off again. AE Jones gets on the back foot and guides a glance
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. AE Jones moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive
Short ball, pitching outside off. Harris pushes forward and plays a pull back behind square for a single run.
Back of a length from Cross, on a good line. AE Jones goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance back behind square.
Good length from Cross, outside off stump. AE Jones pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.
FOUR! On a good length, pitching on leg. AE Jones pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for 4 runs.
Keeper moves up to the stumps. Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. AE Jones goes back and plays a pull for a pair of runs.
Wide. On line but angling far across the batter. AE Jones pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a sweep
Back of a length from Cross, pitching outside off. AE Jones rocks back and glances through the on side field.
FOUR! Length ball, outside off once more. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.
On a good length, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and drives averagely down the ground.
On a good length, outside off stump again. Harris pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive, resulting in a single leg bye.
Short of a length, pitching outside off. AE Jones moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance, resulting in a leg bye. SUNRISERS LEEDS appeal, however the umpire is unmoved.